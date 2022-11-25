Luxembourg readies for culinary World Cup feast

A four-day gastronomic trade show bringing together more than 8,000 professionals for live cooking shows, wine tastings and meals prepared as part of the Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup will kick off on Saturday.

Held every four years, Expogast is a gastronomy and tableware exhibition which also hosts the 2022 Villeroy & Boch Culinary World Cup in which 75 teams from 55 countries will compete in a peerless feast for the senses.

The event starts on 26 November at Luxexpo in Kirchberg and features a variety of presentations and activities.There will be professional conferences, live cooking shows, product demonstrations, and a 900 seat restaurant which will be serving up dishes prepared as part of the culinary world cup event.

Visitors can also explore the latest trends in tableware, cutlery, utensils, and new innovations in food processing and decoration. This year, Expogast has invited experts in gelato-making to present new developments in ice cream technology. Events, conferences and workshops include a sake tasting session, a four-part seminar on wine and sparkling wine and various presentations on gastronomic culture in the Grand Duchy. There are also three workshops for children.

Culinary World Cup

National teams, hailing from France, Australia, Japan to Armenia will all perform in an effort to push culinary boundaries.

Teams will prepare their chosen dishes throughout the day and will serve them at the Restaurant of Nations without ever knowing whether one of the 70 judges will try their meals. For guests, this means that every dish will be of the highest quality since every dish might potentially be judged for the World Cup.

Tickets and information

Visitors can buy a standard ticket (without set menus) for €12 per person or a €35 ticket covers each day of the exhibition. These tickets allow access to the exposition’s space and its variety of booths presenting food, drinks, and products. Children and young people under the age of 18 enter free of charge.

Guests may choose from set menus presented by competing teams. Both lunch and dinner are available and will include an extensive wine card and three-course meals served up by national teams. There will be a different menu by national and junior teams each day.

Standard tickets may be bought here, while entry and a set menu may be bought here. For further information about specific events and presentations, visit Expogast’s website in order to catch what the leading chefs and restaurateurs have to offer.

