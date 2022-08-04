Luxembourg musicians worth listening out for

Luxembourg can often seem like a mere stop for bands on tour. But there’s a plethora of talented musicians - be they rappers, singer-songwriters, electronically-minded indie rock bands or small-town bedroom pop - to dig into.

Just as they represent their own brand and genre of Luxembourgish music, they also represent the diversity of music and styles in the Grand Duchy.

Musical controversy rocked Luxembourg in 2019 when Turnup Tun, son of iconic musician Serge Tonnar and hip-hop firebrand, released the song ‘Fck Lxb’. Right-wing politicians filed a libel lawsuit against the singer after he mentioned them in his song but the judge acquitted Turnup Tun, citing the right to freedom of expression.

Indie rock band Tuys can count themselves as another pillar of the Luxembourgish underground. Founded in 2007, when the members were no older than 10 years old, they have been at it for ages and haven’t let up creatively. Besides bangers like ‘Papaya’ and ‘More than an Account’, they can also be lauded for their greater artistic vision which includes impressively elaborate, multi-set-piece music videos. In June, Tuys supported US rock band Imagine Dragons at Rockhal and is an example of Luxembourgish musical ingenuity.

Josh Island makes the list as the representative of expats in Luxembourg. Born in the UK to a Dutch family before moving to Luxembourg, the singer-songwriter has been ingratiated in the cultural scene since he first picked up a guitar. You can regularly hear him on local radio stations and can tune in on his Spotify to find tracks like the peppy pop-banger ‘Fire in You’ and the low-key and emotive track ‘Human Flow’ which is sure to tug on a few heartstrings.

You may already know Say Yes Dog and their electronic take on indie pop. The trio, whose roots reach to Luxembourg, since their founding have attained millions of listens on Spotify after the release of the fantastic album ‘Plastic Love’, and now regularly tour the European festival circuit. They are one of the biggest projects to have emerged from the Grand Duchy and their part-funky, part-electronica sound makes for a great listen that scratches a lot of itches.

An honorary mention should also go to Dessy Mesk, who both powerfully capture contemporary currents in internet-borne bedroom pop and represent second-generation Luxembourg expats who have grown up in the Grand Duchy.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.