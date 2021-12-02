Familiar fashion names make their way to Mudam exhibition with ready-to-wear library and a skirt that transforms into a coffee table

Mirror mirror on the wall, who's the most stylish of them all?

The exhibition is a tour of fashions predominantly from the turn of the 21st century

Before 2020, when everyone was still going out and about, fashion was a ‘thing’. Then the pandemic hit and archrivals PJs and loungewear got a grip on society and staged a takeover. Now, fashion is back and holding court at the Mudam's latest fashion themed exhibition entitled Mirror, Mirror.

Showcasing a selection of designers and subtitled ‘cultural reflections in fashion’, the exhibition shines a light on previously unexhibited pivotal pieces in the museum archives.

From familiar fashion names, Helmut Lang and Hussein Chalayan, to lesser-known luminaries, Bernhard Willhelm and Walter Van Beirendonck, it takes us on a tour of fashions predominantly from the turn of the 21st century.

Many of the fashions displayed were ground-breaking and transgressive for their time - blurring stereotypes, subverting social codes and mixing genres - yet they look and feel very familiar today.

Are they really practical?

The loaded postmodernist phrases embroidered across Berhard Wilhelm’s collection, Hussein Chalayan’s expression of his own immigrant experience, and the subversive transgender pieces of the first designer to stream an online fashion show, Helmut Lang, all helped pave the way for many of the discussions around immigration, decolonisation and non-binary gender taking place in society now.

Yet, familiarity can breed contempt. Although we may be living in an era of renewed activism and loaded sweatshirt slogans, I found more authenticity and innovation in the installations of Chalayan and Japanese designer, Hiroaki Ohya.

With pieces at the intersection where fashion meets art and design, their collections push boundaries and blur lines, looking as fresh today as when they were first shown.

But, are they truly practical? Although a skirt that transforms into a portable coffee table and a ready-to-wear library has appeal, I think there is little danger of this transferring to the bars and clubs of Luxembourg. It is truly ‘concept’ clothing. It’s what high fashion was made for - to display our fantasies, dramas and dreams.

Not entirely convinced

However, for such performative pieces, the exhibition is largely static. Yes, there are the obligatory mannequins and a streamed showing of Chalayan’s ‘coffee table skirt’ in action, but all in all it is missing movement. Clothes are designed to be worn after all, they move in a particular way according to their cut and fabric and this is largely lost in the museum’s space. An interactive area to try on replicas of stand-out pieces or a digital changing booth would be a playful addition.

The opportunity to explore and expose some of the complexities of the fashion industry has largely been overlooked. Yes, many of these pieces were transgressive, but their transgression existed inside a framework of ‘commodity culture’. Powerful anti-capitalist phrases and socially subversive statements become absorbed into the luxury capitalist market they are trying to askew. And then they displayed in the very institutions that are funded and maintained by these systems - museums. Subversive? I’m not entirely convinced.

Fashion is often synonymous with the words fast, frivolous and fun. The exhibition shows us that this medium is capable of tackling a variety of social, economic and cultural narratives through the designers’ works. The range of skills used in the fashions exhibited from the scientific to the architectural is impressive in an age where technology, as we now know it, was in its nascent state.

It’s a snapshot of a time past, but one whose influence can be seen and felt on the social and cultural norms of today. Designers were always woke but their expression is continually evolving. Fashion, not so frivolous now, eh?!

