More behind "Stranger Things" success than Kate Bush

Friday saw the launch of the second half of Season 4 of most popular series on Netflix

Stranger Things caused the Kate Bush song "Running Up The Hill" to reappear in the charts, much to the singer's surprise. Fans such as these in Australia get together regularly dressed as their idol in another of her songs, "Wuthering Heights".

Horror can be extremely hit-or-miss. It either makes for scary entertainment, or devolves into gory schlock. A look at the spooky DNA of Stranger Things might reveal how such a horror-heavy show broke the mould to become one of the most popular series on Netflix.



The series’ intricate sets - Eighties' arcades, tacky family homes and otherworldly dimensions - imbue it with a visual consistency that places it in a league of its own. But such nostalgia is only half the story.

In terms of genre, the series is not just straight-forward horror, but falls in the subgenre of weird fiction, as helmed by writer and thalassophobe H.P. Lovecraft. Weird fiction, at its core, is horror of cosmic scope that goes beyond folklore.

Whereas the vampire and the werewolf represent an unholy suspension of the laws of nature, weird horror traumatically reveals that nature is much greater in scope and far stranger than previously thought. It’s not supernatural, it’s just nature at its most extreme extent.



This is precisely how Stranger Things operates. It’s not human nature which provides the horror, it’s exact opposite: the inhumanity of the things residing in “the Upside Down”. It is that terrifying mirror dimension tormenting the protagonists – not simply axe murderers, serial killers or the like.

This sense of the inhuman which resides well outside of the world has a rich literary history - with Stranger Things owing much to Lovecraft specifically. Without spoiling too much of either the series or Lovecraft, the parallels go a long way to explain why Stranger Things just hits different.



The Mindflayer (that huge spider-thing looming over the Upside Down’s horizon) is Lovecraftian through and through. Like the author’s ‘Great Old Ones’ of the Cthulhu Mythos, it is an impossibly large monster existing outside of time and space that can psychically manipulate people into doing its bidding.

As the Duffer brothers - the directors of the series - said in an interview: “There’s an H.P. Lovecraft sort of approach, this inter-dimensional being that is sort of beyond human comprehension. We purposely don’t want to go too much into what it is or what it wants.’

Lovecraft’s imagined beings somewhere out in space coming to Earth to interfere in the affairs of men, often with horrifying consequences. These creatures might as well be counted as gods, being both supremely powerful and essentially incomprehensible. Similarly, Stranger Things posits that any attempt to control such beings (be they by Soviet or American governments) is futile.



Stranger Things ups the existential ante whilst playing around with all sorts of tricks to give you the heebie-jeebies. Like Lovecraft’s Cthulhu, the beings from the Upside Down are ‘nebulously recombining’ in their ‘hateful original form’, to put it in the words of the early-20th-century author.

Whether a Demogorgon, a Spider Monster or an undead sorcerer called Vecna, the beings in Stranger Things are not beholden to horror trope or cliché; instead, their creepiness comes precisely from their being beyond anything recognisable. By avoiding the constrictions of regular horror, Stranger Things can mix exorcism scenes, creepy and murderous doppelgängers, and deadly creatures from another dimension all at once on the small screen.



All the set-pieces neatly fit together to build up over the seasons, priming its viewership for a pivot towards a more intense kind of horror that is no longer dressed up in cutesy Dungeons & Dragons language. A small-town mystery à la Stephen Spielberg or King becomes a mainstream series, which by season 4 is both terrifying and deeply engaging in a way that few other horror stories can.



It’s exceedingly rare to see a popular piece of culture so outrightly Lovecraftian and have it work so well in its favour. Stranger things shows humanity as a whole pitted against a greater evil and it makes for some pretty unique television. With season 5 is still a ways away – this weekend offers a wonderful chance to discover where the series got its eerie charm from.



