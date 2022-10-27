Murder mystery adds Gen-Z twist to Halloween guts and gore

Bodies Bodies Bodies is both a fun mansion-based whodunit and a frankly terrifying depiction of what having friends in your mid-20s is like that makes a surprisingly insightful flick for All Hallows’ Eve that’s not just guts and gore.

Directed by Dutch filmmaker Halina Reijn, Bodies Bodies Bodies is a murder mystery at heart with a painfully Gen-Z twist (in the best way). The host, David (Pete Davidson), has invited his friends to his parents’ countryside mansion for a booze- and drug-fuelled ‘hurricane party’.

Antics and tensions ensue as the storm hits, the power goes out and David is found dead in the garden, murdered with a ghorka’s kukri. The film becomes a Gen-Z game of Cluedo in which every player – or suspect – is an incredibly anxious and vapid 20-something year old.



The film adopts the perspective of Bee (Maria Bakalova) who is new to the group and tagging along with her girlfriend, Sophie (Amandla Stenberg). During the initial setup - when Bee is introduced to her girlfriend’s group of friends, when old tensions flare up, when everyone inadvertently reveals their flaws and hangups - Bee’s perspective as the newcomer is profoundly alienating. Not only are Sophie’s friends intense and abrasive, but they seem to all bounce off each other in the most unhealthy way.

But while Bee is deeply intimidated by David, Jordan, Greg, Alice and Emma as they do drugs and surreptitiously snap at each other as they get drunker, her perspective doubles as an insight into the players in the upcoming game of Cluedo: Gen-Z Edition.

Nearly every character is a tightly-wound bundle of nerves with rich parents and a bad attitude. Instead of being naïve and innocent babysitters like in early-2000s slasher flicks, Bodies Bodies Bodies’ ensemble of characters are tumultuous and contradictory, feigning political correctness while being intensely petty and insecure. This, at the same time, is eerily familiar.

The film’s spin on the murder mansion genre film, so to speak, is its cast. Every future suspect is profiled in terms of their all-too-familiar young-person shortcomings. One struggles with addiction, making him a real piece of work when loaded. Another loves poking and prodding at her friends before playing it off as a joke. Sophie has a penchant for lying and self-victimisation.

So instead of a crew of scared-looking teenagers running around a dark mansion with a killer stalking them, the victims in waiting are neither terribly likeable nor seemingly capable of pulling off a serial killing in a hurricane. But it works in the film’s favour as seeing walking, talking Gen-Z parodies trying to solve a murder mystery is hilarious when people start pointing fingers and calling each other out.

Official trailer screenshot

Bodies Bodies Bodies does sag a bit in the middle as it grapples with the murder mystery premise - after all, these kinds of films need a lot of exposition and heated dialogue to make the viewer wonder who the killer is.

But as secrets between friends come to light while Bee watches on helplessly, the film’s parodic tone comes into its own. When cornered and suspicious of each other, they call each other toxic and refer to astrological traits to absolve someone: “He couldn’t have done it, he’s a Libra Moon.”

This brand of kids-these-days comedy always risks veering into overly cynical territory where young people are characterised as overly sensitive, avocado-toast eating liberals who can’t take a joke and are totally useless in the modern world. But Bodies Bodies Bodies resists the urge to overplay its satirical hand, instead adopting an alienated perspective from inside the friends’ group via Bee.

Official trailer screenshot

Bodies Bodies Bodies thus becomes a valuable insight to those on either end of the Gen-Z spectrum - and an oddly terrifying reflection for those that can count themselves part of it.

There are times where it’s laid on a little thick, but this only hammers the point home and asks a crucial question which the film’s ending succinctly punctuates: why are people in that age bracket so incredibly wound up and nervous? This question is all the more pertinent because every character in Bodies Bodies Bodies is a self-admitted rich kid. Shouldn’t they at least be a little happier?

Bodies Bodies Bodies, especially in its ending, quite nimbly points out that young people can be wound up and self-righteous while also highlighting that it’s really to their detriment. The same thing the film is satirising, in other words, is the real horror behind this surprisingly astute murder mystery with a twist.

The film is available on Amazon Prime and Apple TV.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.