Netflix’ Glass Onion peppered with wild murder mystery twists

Every lead and clue is a red herring and every subplot a misdirection to further spin a complex web of character motivations and intrigues

Netflix's release of Glass Onion - the sequel to the 2019 smash hit Knives Out - came with little fanfare. Instead of shouting from the rooftops that Benoit Blanc, southern gentleman sleuth, had returned, the streaming service unceremoniously dropped the new mystery thriller into its roster.

This, however, hasn’t stopped viewers and critics from enjoying a worthy sequel to a worthwhile Cluedo-esque mystery.

Daniel Craig returns as detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc, an impeccably dressed private detective with a razor-sharp wit and a bloodhound’s nose. When an eccentric, vaguely Elon Musk-like billionaire invites his friends for a long weekend on his private Mediterranean island, Blanc tags along.

An ensemble cast, including Ed Norton as host Miles Bron, Dave Bautista as manosphere-aligned video game streamer Duke Cody, Kate Hudson as uncouth influencer Birdie Jay and Janelle Monáe as Bron’s former business partner Andi Brand, make up part of the sun-soaked party.

And yet all guests, as Blanc soon establishes, have their own surreptitious reasons for being there. Better yet, they all have a reason for wanting their billionaire benefactor dead.

Glass Onion deliberately sets up its Cluedo game board. Characters are methodically introduced before they are given a motive, opportunity and method by which to commit the deed in the host’s island mansion. Like Knives Out, its sequel is very much in touch with the Agatha Christie method of self-contained mysteries.

All characters formulaically find themselves in a mansion, all with their own reasons to kill the victim and all with reasons to point at another when the deed is done. And, as far as a good murder mystery goes, the detective’s truth-finding process must include tons of twists and turns.

For one, the film doesn’t start with a death, but rather announces imminent murderous intrigue from miles away. Benoit Blanc pokes and prods at the line-up of potential suspects until audiences can’t help but catch them murderously leering at their would-be best friend and host.

But given that Glass Onion is a sequel, it has to up the conspiratorial ante. Almost compulsively, every lead and clue pertaining to the film’s central mystery is a red herring and every subplot a misdirection serving to further spin a complex web of character motivations and intrigues.

This compulsion to bury twists within twists does however leave Glass Onion teetering on the edge of tongue-in-cheek reason and subsequently risks going fully over the top. The mystery’s prime suspect is particularly thrown through the narrative wringer.

Glass Onion makes for another refreshing murder mystery and puts those who thought they wouldn’t see another film like Knives Out for some time at ease. It’s a marker of craft mastery when filmmakers like Johnson - not to mention actors like Daniel Craig - are so familiar with their field of cinematic expertise that they can afford to have a little fun with it - and manage to pull it off.



What emerges is a film peppered with wild twists at every corner and, perhaps best of all, has Daniel Craig dripped out in outfits only he could possibly pull off.

What really ties Knives Out and its sequel together is, after all, its principal investigatory character. Craig’s Benoit Blanc, southern drawl and neckerchiefs and all, imbues both films with a sense of sophistication in terms of character and in terms of plot unravelling.

While Knives Out might be marginally better than Glass Onion - if only by virtue of its watertight script and some unspoken general feel - the sequel nevertheless is equally worth a watch. The fact that Rian Johnson has franchised the Benoit Blanc series of murder mysteries is a breath of fresh air in a sometimes stale cinematic landscape and begs the question what the next one will be like.

