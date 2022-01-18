Original Japanese-inspired lanterns light up Mudam

While some viewers may associate paperthin, foldable lampshades with what they nowadays buy from Ikea, Mudam’s latest exhibition, a cloud and flowers, takes a look at the original Japanese-inspired lanterns which were a groundbreaking artwork in the 1950s.

Artist Danh Vo has created an intimate, meditative space based around the works of critically acclaimed sculptor, Isamu Noguchi, who died in the late 1980s and is known for designing the first Akari lamps.

The true beauty of these fragile artforms is marred by their mass market familiarity. What started as a radical design by Noguchi - fusing the traditional with the modern - has now become mainstream mediocrity. But, it wasn’t always the case. Noguchi breathed new life into these handcrafted, paperthin lights for a contemporary audience; using their forms to soften the appearance of the harsh electric lighting that rose in prominence during the 20th century.

Nick Ash | Mudam Luxembourg

The design of Noguchi’s lampshades is heavily influenced by the traditional lanterns that the Japanese used to attract fish to their boats for trained cormorants to catch. The romantic sight of the illuminated fishermen left a lasting impression on Noguchi, who constructed his own light shades using the same traditional Japanese methods and materials.

It’s important to understand the evolution of these lamps, from rustic homemade essentials to hand crafted high functioning art forms. It’s a shame there is no information board clearly explaining their history inside the exhibition for those unfamiliar with the artist’s work. Of course, there is a pamphlet to read but, if you forego this, I urge you to chat to one of the gallery staff who will regale you with the Akari’s full history in addition to other tidbits that tend to get omitted from official leaflets.

The flowers

Noguchi once said: “The art of stone in a Japanese garden is that of placement. Its ideal does not deviate from that of nature.” Vo takes this directive and applies it with exacting measure, constructing a Zen garden beneath the electric gaze of Noguchi’s lanterns.

The garden is made from repurposed stones and marble fragments complete with plant arrangements. The effect is at once grounding and ephemeral. From the moss mounds and tree branches, these arrangements are intended to wither, die and be replaced with other seasonal flora. This is not a static display. Each piece is a moving part, from the gentle sway of the lamps above, to the ongoing replacement of the flora. It’s a reminder to the observer to appreciate what we have, show gratitude, hold this life close but be prepared to let it go.

Nick Ash | Mudam Luxembourg

Squirreled away in an overlooked corner of the room is a transcribed letter dating back to the 19th Century which details French catholic missionary Jean-Théophane Vénard’s last correspondence to his father before his execution in Vietnam.

The letter, which appears as a feature in almost all of Vo’s installations, is hand-written in the art of calligraphy by Vo’s father. It’s a harmonious, skillful and evocative piece of work, compelling the reader to reflect on life, death, power, ownership and our own belief systems. It makes us pause - especially readers unfamiliar with French, particularly old French texts, and the swirling, dense letter forms of calligraphy. The whole process becomes a meditation on patience as well as perseverance. It’s a labour of love, one that is recreated by Vo’s Vietnamese father each month.

There’s a sadness to these rituals, but also a comfort, a familiarity in the birth and death of events and cycles that are always different whilst remaining the same. And it is this romance in the exhibition that's as refreshing as it is rare. Vo raises the bar on our understanding of relationships, underscoring how we are all intertwined: with nature, with history, with form and function, with our collaborators and specifically with each other. It’s an exhibition that exudes light, love and hope.

