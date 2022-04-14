Political romp in Harry Potter universe

It’s great seeing Mads Mikkelsen and Jude Law face each other on the big screen. Both bring a sophisticated yet intense energy to an otherwise unfocused set of films set in a fantastical universe of magic and exotic beasts.

If anything, you’d almost wish you could see the two verbally joust in a different context, because Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore seems to have exhausted its own premise.

Not that the film is bad by any means. Even to those who aren’t very immersed in the Wizarding World, the adventures of Newt Scamander and his company of quirky friends with funny names makes for an enjoyable romp.

You just have to look past the film’s reliance on computer generated imagery (CGI) – to the point where you have one actor in front of a blue screen interacting with animals that are entirely computer-generated – and the half-baked plot.

Newt, in this newest instalment, returns to the big screen to foil the dastardly Gellert Grindelwald’s plot to manipulate the election to become the new leader of the Wizarding World. In doing so, the film’s plot takes some crazy turns. Firstly, it all hinges on a creature called a Qilin, which can sense whether people are pure of heart. Traditionally, elections to Leader of the Wizarding World have been determined by these cutesy CGI critters; candidates present themselves to the Qilin, and it chooses the one with the best intentions.

Laden with incisive commentary

What becomes abundantly clear though in this creature-driven plot is that is has to depend on some kind of animal, or else Newt would have nothing to do with it at all. How else could you combine a fun, creature-driven blue screen adventure with a plot that tries to reconcile witchcraft with allusions to fascism?

It's astounding just how political Fantastic Beasts 3 is: the plot revolves around an election and takes place in the 1930s. Gellert Grindelwald is very overtly mirroring a certain other populistic and bellicose German leader whose rhetoric emphasised war against a whole other part of humanity. In fact, lots of the action takes place in 1930s Berlin; the parallels couldn’t get more heavy-handed. The stakes for Newt and co., whose specialty is fantasy animal-wrangling, couldn’t get higher.

As a result, the third film about a Magizoologist set in the Harry Potter universe is laden with incisive commentary. One consequence of this political turn struck me as the film’s climax unfolded. What Fantastic Beasts 3 essentially asks is this: what if we had a perfect mechanism to perform democracy so that we could circumvent all its populistic dangers?

Replace the fantastic beast called Qilin with another allegory – say, a wise man or an algorithm – and democracy could be done away with completely. The film never questions this core premise, and in the end the friction between magical adventure and deep-cutting political critique is left hanging in the air with a half-thought-through Wingardium Leviosa (a charm taught at Harry Potter’s Hogwarts school).

Aimless

All these political angles really give away the series’ aimlessness. Why is a spin-off of the wildly successful Harry Potter films delving into commentary about democracy and analogies for fascism? The film’s title, even before going in, gives us a hint. Fantastic Beast 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore is really just a stage to elaborate on the original series rather than being its own thing.

More an exercise in world-building for the Wizarding World outside of Hogwarts, much of the social and political aspects explored inf the Fantastic Beasts series will serve better as footnotes for the original films than as a work in and of itself.

Like a frozen oven pizza, Fantastic Beasts 3: The Secrets of Dumbledore is fine; it hits the spot if you’re in the mood for it. Politics aside, it’s an almost ideal CGI-heavy flick to see over the weekend.

Sure, it’s sometimes a little alienating to notice just how computer-generated the whole thing is, but seeing the likes of Eddie Redmayne, Jude Law, and Mads Mikkelsen act it out in a high-budget franchise adventure seasoned with rich background lore and a touch of melodrama sure does make for a fun couple of hours. Just don’t read too much into it unless you want to go through an existential crisis like I did.

