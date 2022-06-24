Spiderhead is futile adaptation of good story

It's fun to compare films with the books they are based on. In this case, just read the story.

As much as it may be a symptom of creative bankruptcy, I’m still glad to see films based on novels. It is fun to go back to the original after seeing the film, to see where it deviated and where it stuck to the source. Even better when films are based on short stories: that way you don’t have to read a whole book!

If you don’t want any spoilers, you should first read “Escape from Spiderhead”, a story by George Saunders. It is still available on the website of The New Yorker magazine, which first published it in 2010. Spiderhead, a 2022 Netflix series, is the cinematic counterpart to the story by the Man Booker prize winner, in a version directed by Joseph Kosinski and co-produced and starring Chris Hemsworth. It is better than expected - but still falls victim to the Netflixisation of cinema, blending themes and tropes into one unified language.

The original story goes something like this. In a low-security prison where pharmaceuticals are tested on inmates (imagine if B.F. Skinner running the Norwegian prison system), a jailbird named Jeff is to try a new love drug.

Under the creepy gaze of warden-turned-researcher Abnesti, Jeff and his fellow inmates are exposed to a variety of drugs that simulate the most extreme human emotions: intense love and lust, but also fear, pain and total obedience.



Jeff is made to feel an intense affection towards women he doesn’t otherwise care for - making him fall deeply in love with (and make love to) them for a few hours. After its effects have worn off and awkwardness returns, Abnesti is keen to find out whether Jeff harbours any residual love for the women.

And so he tries to get Jeff to administer Darkenfloxx to them, to prove that the drug leaves no trace in him. Darkenfloxx is a terrible drug, which makes the women feel worse than ‘the worst you have ever felt, times ten.’



Jeff is gradually hollowed out as he is made to experience intense emotions again and again at the push of a button. Wracked with conflicting feelings about the hollowness of and the ease with which chemical substances can manipulate them, Jeff chooses to escape Spiderhead. But his is not a prison break. It is a liberation from the mortal coil itself, as Jeff takes his own life.

Netflix certainly captures some of the emotional hollowness Jeff experiences. Played by Miles Teller on the small screen, Jeff is similarly tormented by conflicting feelings - sometimes intense and drug-induced, sometimes more subtle and harder to express - when Abnesti puts him at the centre of a trial for a powerful love drug called N-40.

Like in the short story, Jeff is first made to feel love for strange women before being asked to give them Darkenfloxx - a decision which raises questions of guilt and just how artificial the strongest human emotions might be. There is a crucial difference though: Jeff has a girlfriend, Lizzy (Jurnee Smollett). While this certainly adds conflicting feelings, it also provides the series with the perfect narrative arc to make the story less fatalistic and more, well, Netflix.



Where films based on novels have to strategically leave things out (lest they become four-hour slogs), a film based on a short story has to have a lot of padding. And after reading ‘Escape from Spiderhead’, the Netflix Original-flavoured padding becomes a bit too abundantly clear.



For one, the soundtrack is rammed full of classic songs, to the point that every few minutes, a tune whose lyrics everyone knows plays. Jeff gets a backstory and Abnesti becomes even more of a creep. Most markedly, however, the original story’s dark ending is dramatically changed.

Where Saunders’s Jeff chooses death, the film takes ‘Escape from Spiderhead’ literally. And at the precise moment where story and film diverge, things fall apart. The final acts all hinge on a half-explained plot points and story elements that fail to live up to the wit of the source.



It’s a very Netflix way to fill in the gaps: when you’ve got nothing else, whack on a tune that the audience will sing along to. Has the source material been stretched too thin? Just add a happy ending.

The best parts of Spiderhead all stem from the story - and those parts are genuinely good. But the rest could just as well have been pulled from a hat full of tropes for when big studios need to add oomph to their productions. And while it’s a positive thing to see good stories turn into big movies, Spiderhead is not a good example. It has a good story at its heart, that’s been spoiled by a few clumsy twists and turns - and loads of padding.

