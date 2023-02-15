Spielberg auto-biopic is also history of film-making

Unsurprisingly, Steven Spielberg’s semi-autobiographical family drama The Fabelmans has raked in the Oscar nominations (7, no less!) by being a finely tuned and exquisitely produced tale of a young filmmaker’s passionate and turbulent childhood.

As much a film about film as it is a film about Spielberg, it nevertheless feels a little less accessible than his other films, catering more to film aficionados than to audiences looking for a straightforward family drama.

In the early 1950s, couple Burt and Mitzi (portrayed by the wonderful Paul Dano and Michelle Williams) take their young son Sammy to see The Greatest Show on Earth, a watershed film which redefined cinema and inspired the real Steven Spielberg. His filmic counterpart Sammy is, needless to say, gobsmacked and develops a passion for lights, cameras and action.

Director Steven Spielberg already won the best film award at the Golden Globes in January AFP

The young Sammy, cautiously encouraged by his parents, takes to crashing a model train and capturing it on film - learning the power of the image and its framing in the process. What quickly becomes clear not just in Sammy’s rudimentary shots, but in the film itself, is how much care is taken in portraying these intimate moments between Sammy and his parents.

Spielberg’s golden touch, often copied but never matched, colours the whole film in a shiny, airy light. It is clearly a film that means a lot to its director.

Fast forward a few years into Sammy’s teens and the aspiring director is now played by a talented and often brooding Gabriel LaBelle. His Sammy juggles a nascent calling in life with all the rigmarole of the picturesque nuclear family. On top of this, Burt’s work necessitates the family moving across the country more than once, which sends his bubbly mother Mitzi into a long-form spiral.

Her forced separation from Bennie (Seth Rogen), Burt’s best friend, seems to hit her especially hard. After his parents employ him to film and edit together a home movie about their holiday with ‘Uncle Bennie’, Sammy discovers a dark secret that threatens to tear his already strained family apart.

Sammy, in secret, edits together a montage of these ruinous moments and shows it to his mother in his closet. This scene, perhaps the strongest in the film, also provides a sort of centre of gravity for The Fabelmans.

With the core family drama tearing at the Fabelmans’ seams and Sammy caught in a passionate whirlwind, the scene is a climax in the middle of the movie that captures the power of film.

But this highlight in an already finely crafted movie also means that the circumstances (i.e. the remaining runtime) is a slow-burn saga about its director and, equally, about film itself. As impactful as the drama is, it is more often than not in service of style rather than fully fleshed-out substance.

Along the way, Spielberg playfully points out how he developed his technique and brand of filmmaking. In some particularly on-the-nose moments, the characters talk about directorial techniques observable in The Fabelmans itself. Very meta, if you’re into it.

But this mode (in which the plot is really a vehicle to talk about style) means that at its core, The Fabelmans is another movie about movies. A Hollywood film about Hollywood films. Every director, it seems, needs to make an autobiographical tale at some point. But when that director is Steven Spielberg, the crème de la crème of big budget filmmaking, his childhood recollections necessarily have to somehow explain how he made it to the top.

As a result, The Fabelmans perhaps works better as a movie exploring the history of film (after all, the history of film is in many ways tied up with the history of Spielberg) than it does as a straightforward family drama. Every dramatic twist and turn, when tempers flare and hearts are broken, are in some way an analogy for filmmaking.

That being said, it’s also technically flawless. Every set-piece, scene and performance makes the film glitter in a way only a Spielberg production can, with Michelle Williams being a stand-out. Her nervous, slowly unravelling performance brings a lot of heart to a film that otherwise risks losing itself to self-referentiality - making her more than deserving of a Best Actress nomination at this year’s Oscars.

And that’s nothing to say of the overall look and feel of the Fabelmans. A film permeated with (and fundamentally about) Spielbergian DNA, the director’s care and personal touch in this autobiographical tale makes it often feel like a benchmark of blockbuster excellence. It’s an experience in itself to witness a perfectly executed cinematic style that is often imitated, but never quite as good as when it's done by the master himself.

So while it may be a little dry to those who aren’t riveted by the ins and outs of contemporary filmmaking, The Fabelmans nevertheless makes for a beautiful watch - both as eye candy and as a capable family drama in which substance and style are basically the same exact thing.

