Act of respect or sacrilege? New life for empty churches

As only 13% of people regularly practice their faith, what to do with former places of worship?

By Gabrielle Antar

As more people stop going to church, citizens, architects and local politicians are wondering how to give all the empty places of worship dotted across the country a new purpose without trampling on long-held traditions of devotion.

Of Luxembourg’s 500 or so churches and chapels, only 14 have lost their religious function since 2013. But that number is likely to rise over the next decade, says Gérard Kieffer, a spokesman for the Archdiocese of Luxembourg, as attendance drops and funding becomes tighter.

This month, a group of architects organized an event to talk about finding a new lease on life for churches the clergy has left. And if anything became clear during the evening, it was that repurposing churches is not just a matter of architectural redesign.

With some 60 people present, there wasn’t a single young person in sight in the entire conference room. Clearly this was an audience belonging to a generation raised with the idea that Luxembourg is a “God-loving country”, in the words of one concerned speaker.

At one stage during the otherwise polite conversation, this woman stood up to share her disagreement with desecrating churches, saying it was a shame that such a rich country was abandoning the essential role of religion. Giving up on the sacred nature of churches would shut out Luxembourg’s population from its natural hang for spirituality, she said.



It is true that religious beliefs can easily be a heated topic for discussion. Mutual understanding between believers and non-believers is not always easy to achieve. But the speaker’s opinion was also clearly a sign of a generational gap. A more diverse make-up of the audience would have shown younger and more diverse people in the country have well moved on.

Religious strife aside, speakers during the evening agreed that churches no longer serving a religious purpose should continue to benefit the local residents that once used them as the heart of their communities. That was despite their different credentials, with backgrounds in the government, the church, cultural organizations, and the world of art and architecture.



Churches are also a historical symbol of Luxembourgish culture, depicting how people lived, their experiences, and their beliefs. The historical and spiritual significance of these Luxemburgish landmarks poses the question of whether they can also become ordinary buildings? Can you actually separate faith from a place of worship? And, if yes, what purposes can these serve? Those were some of the questions participants at the “Wise Re-use: redesigning and re-using profane churches” asked themselves.



Sam Tanson during an unrelated press conference in September Gerry Huberty

“It is not about kicking people out of their churches. I support all those who want to bring life into their churches. However, we need to face the fact that there are a lot of churches that do not have this kind of support. So, we need to find a new kind of life for it,” Culture Minister Sam Tanson said during the evening. She also quoted a study showing that only 13% of citizens regularly practice their faith, and an additional 31% only on specific occasions. That is far from the majority believers once represented in the country.



Michel Welter, a managing partner in one of Luxembourg’s most popular concert venues: Den Atelier, was one of the last speakers during the evening, concluding the question- and answer section of the event by underscoring the positive cultural value of the initiative.



“Maybe we need to step away from our fears, it is not about destroying these locations and to denaturalize them, it is actually the exact opposite,” he said.

“When we organize concerts in such spiritual places, people are very enthusiastic to see a concert in an extraordinary location. It is much more spiritual than a typical concert venue. Hence, people are more respectful. I think we can start deconstructing our fears because these places will be given the respect they deserve,” Welter said.



Churches, profane or not, are a space for communities and will always be a part of Luxembourg’s cultural heritage. But the conference showed how spirituality and communal spaces need to evolve with the times. Tanson’s presence at the “wise re-use” project was a sign Luxembourg has entered a good and innovative way to bring people together and perhaps even help create a new national identity for a younger and more diverse era.

