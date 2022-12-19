Steichen shines in exhibit with modern photographers

The quiet winter landscapes in the Wiltheim wing at the MNHA fit wonderfully with the biting frost outside, their quiet grey tones a welcome contrast to the gaudy attractions of the Christmas Market.

Hans Op de Beeck's "Pine Trees in the Snow" (2016) is one of those works you can sink away in, and it matches the other 40 works so closely, it takes you a while before you notice that three different photographers are on show.

It explains the exhibition's rather clunky title "Erwin Olaf & Hans Op de Beeck: inspired by Steichen", which mentions all three.

The American journalist Carl Sandburg in an Edward Steichen photo from 1923. Collection MNHA

Edward Steichen is, of course, that towering giant of Luxembourgish photography, who left the country as an infant to become one of the 20th -century's most influential photographers, crowning his career as director of photography at New York's Museum of Modern Art.

Dutchman Olaf and Op de Beeck, from Belgium, are two rather more modern successful photographers. The former is known for his theatrical works, the latter for the live-sized installations he builds to then take pictures of. Both are admirers of Steichen, who died in 1973 - half a century ago next year.

It is the first time that Olaf (63) and Op de Beeck (53) are working together, in a tribute to Steichen, whose Family of Man - the MoMa exhibition from the 1950s he is best known for - is permanently on show in Clervaux.

* "Erwin Olaf & Hans Op de Beeck: Inspired by Steichen"

* Photography

* Until 11 June

* MNHA

* Tickets: 7 euro.

* www.mnha.lu



Olaf's work harks back to romanticism, particularly his series Im Wald (In the forest) from 2020, the idea for which came up when he took a walk in the Bavarian Forest during an exhibition at the Kunsthalle München. Amidst the natural abundance, human beings look small and powerless in this series of black-and-white works, some of which are reminiscent of paintings by Caspar David Friedrich.

Olaf often portrays groups outside the mainstream, such as women, people of colour and from the LGBTQ+ community, and these portraits of people from different backgrounds match Steichen's work remarkably well.

Erwin Olaf, Im Wald, Am Wasserfall, 2020. (c) Erwin Olaf

There is also an almost magical connection to Steichen's early landscapes, such as "Moonrise - Mamaroneck", which shows trees reflecting in a pond. It was sold for almost $3 million at Sotheby's in 2006. The MNHA has a smaller print from a later date, which his widow Joanna Taub Steichen, donated in 1985.

Op de Beeck not only creates large photos, he also exhibits installations and sculptures. Two sculptures stick out the most. The first is The Cliff from 2019, which shows two young men - boys? - sitting on a cliff, their stares frozen in time, at the beginning of the exhibition.

"My bed a raft, the room the sea, and then I laughed some gloom in me" - from the same year - is large enough to fill an entire room at the end of the show. It has a surreal effect, showing a sleeping figure in the middle of a circle of artificial flowers, that remind one of water lilies.

The Cliff, a sculpture by Op de Beeck Foto: Tom Lucas

These are dream worlds, which Op de Beeck takes the viewer on a tour of. A photo called "Road" (Forest early morning) reminds one of the cinematographic language of David Lynch, showing a deserted road.

In addition to their joint exhibition, Olaf and Op de Beeck are showing a selection of 222 works from the MNHA's Steichen collection. Every two months, 20 of these works will be on show, grouped around a theme.

Taken together, this impressive MNHA show puts Steichen's work in a new context, encouraging the viewer to (re)discover his work from a contemporary perspective. It is a treasure not only for photography buffs, but also for a wider audience. In dialogue with Olaf and Op de Beeck, Steichen's timeless work still manages to impress - now perhaps more than ever.

(This story first appeared in the Luxemburger Wort. Translation by Douwe Miedema).

