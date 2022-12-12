The Moselle workshop producing glass Christmas baubles

Just a two-hour drive from Luxembourg, the glassmakers produce a different Christmas bauble design each year

Just a two-hour drive from Luxembourg, the glassmakers produce a different Christmas bauble design each year

By Pascal Mittelberger

In an 18th-century red-brick workshop sitting in a small village in France’s Moselle region, six people work on just one product between September and the end of the year: glass Christmas baubles.

Every day, the glassmakers produce 200 of the this year's special edition bauble, which was designed by Belgian-Luxembourger designer Nicolas Verschaeve.

Each one has a specific task, from fitting the coloured bauble at the end of the glassmaker’s cane to placing it in the 1,150 degrees Celsius oven.

“We call this the ballet of glass making,” said workshop manager Philippe Schampion.

The warehouse was founded in 1704 in the village of Meisenthal and operated until the end of 1969, producing everyday objects such as glasses, carafes and glass trays. But the modernisation of the manufacturing process sounded its death knell.

In 1992, the factory was revived as a centre for glasswork and at the end of the 1990s the international centre of glassmaker relaunched the production of glass Christmas baubles when demand for glass baubles died down when plastic alternatives came onto the market.

For more than 20 years the glassmakers of Meisenthal have taken over the tradition, producing thousands of baubles between September and Christmas, and select a different designer each year to design the special edition.

Belgian-Luxembourger designer, Nicolas Verschaeve, created this year's €24 bauble, made out of two bottle bottoms that are put together on the bauble's sides to make it almost circular.

“It's a fairly modest object in itself and yet it represents the whole heritage of these glassmaking sites conveyed through this small object,” said Verschaeve.

Within the six weeks leading up to Christmas, around 4,000 people visit the warehouse, where they can watch the glassmakers performing their craft.

The Christmas bauble has put Meisenthal back on the map of renowned glassworks, alongside the neighbouring crystal works of Saint-Louis, in Saint-Louis-lès-Bitche, and Lalique, in Wingen-sur-Moder.

The rest of the year, the glassmakers produce small objects such as glasses and vases which are then sold in shops. There is also a glass museum on site, which has been renovated recently.

(This article first appeared in the Luxemburger Wort. Translated by Heledd Pritchard)

