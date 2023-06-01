The Rabbit Hutch: award-winning novel that's too longwinded

Readers might have a hard time gaining interest in all the characters we get to know in great detail

Tess Gunty’s novel The Rabbit Hutch won the American National Literary Award in 2022. The author makes a bold stylistic choice for her debut. A dying industrial American city in Indiana serves as the backdrop for the dramatic story of 18-year-old Blandine and the people that are mysteriously intertwined with her life.

The book opens with a spiritually tainted description of an incident which is hard to categorise as either a murder or rape at this point in the novel. All we know is that it takes place in apartment C4 of the Rabbit Hutch, a social housing complex.

The ensuing pages then jump around from apartment to apartment and offer brief descriptions of their inhabitants’ experiences. Other inhabitants, such as a new mother, receive full chapters dedicated to them although they are only peripherally tied to the plot. The beginning of the novel manages to be quite riveting. However, it slowly loses its ground as the story goes on.

Character descriptions

At the heart of the issue is that the cohesion and storyline take a backseat compared to the form. While innovative forms only add to the story when done well, unfortunately, it takes away too much from the quality of the writing.

The polyphony of the text feels harshly imposed and could have been more restricted. Most compelling are Blandine and her neighbour Joan’s voices which could have served well as the two pivots of the story. Their path seems more realistically destined to cross than others.

Readers might have a hard time gaining interest in all the characters we get to know. Especially if readers have read novels such as A Visit from the Good Squad, where this trick is done brilliantly, they may find it hard to accept this attempt.

Even if some characters do end up being relevant to the story, the reward for ploughing through pages of details about them comes too late. The return to the inciting incident of the novel, for example, only comes in at about the middle of this more than 300 page novel.

Fortunately, there are nuggets of real literary prowess spread around the text, and the writing can reach beautiful, revelatory prose. At its best, the writing captures something of our world in a profound yet humorous fashion, as when a character likes to read “Charles Dickens because he pays attention to pollution but also makes her laugh, which makes her feel that it is possible to laugh in her own polluted city.”

However, these are hindered by the forced contraptions which are equally as present as the moments where reading the text becomes delightful. Perhaps Gunty’s next novel might do away with the superfluous and hone in on what works in this one.

Serving little purpose

The aspects of the text that struggle the hardest are those that feel most contrived. One character who seems to serve little purpose if only to get more pages out of him is Moses. In one of his conversations with a woman at a party, she criticises him for running a mental health blog without any professional qualifications. She inquires about his credentials, asking “Have you ever studied psychology?” He has not.

The woman then replaces psychology with any other relevant discipline she can think of in a string of questions. We get the picture, but still, the exchange goes on for far too long for it to feel amusing and rather comes off as forcefully quirky. Some events and details that the book picks up on are too weird to be believable, as opposed to absurd in an engrossing way.

Overall, considering the length of this novel, it may be asking too much of its readers to dig through to find the pleasures and rewards sprinkled along its pages.

