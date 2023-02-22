The Whale is a film that revels in lead's lonely misery

I have been putting off seeing Darren Aronofsky’s latest claustro-drama, The Whale. Nominally a story about a reclusive English teacher with an eye for the beauty of the world and a debilitating weight issue, it is a film that also treads a fine line between genuine heartache and Brendan Fraser’s character as spectacle. Fraser, nevertheless, is astounding in his role as teacher-hermit Charlie, and The Whale would in every way be a lesser film without him.



Charlie is a reclusive and morbidly obese English teacher who instructs his pupils over the internet - albeit with the camera off. So large as to require a walker to traverse his dingy apartment, Charlie does little besides sitting and eating. And The Whale’s atmospheric setup is one meant to convey his degradation and depression-inducing misery.

To look at theatres showing The Whale - and all other films in and around Luxembourg - use the Luxembourg Times cinema guide.

Charlie weighs in at nearly three hundred kilograms, and it certainly takes its toll on him. He can just about navigate from the kitchen to the couch, and his apartment is jerry-rigged with various handles and implements to make his life just a little easier. In an early scene, he’s seen washing himself in the shower with a sponge on a stick. His life is miserable, and The Whale doesn’t pull any punches in highlighting this fact.

He is frequently visited by his friend Liz, played by an empathetic Hong Chau. A nurse, she drops by to help Charlie with everyday things, check his alarmingly high blood pressure and deliver mountains of food. It is an interesting relationship: on the one hand, she cares deeply for him and doesn’t sugarcoat the fact that Charlie is at death’s door. On the other, she is also a classic enabler, making it a point to deliver a daily supply of extra-large meatball subs.

After a minor heart attack, the proof’s in the pudding. If Charlie doesn’t immediately get himself to a hospital (the logistics of which would be a challenge), he’ll be dead in a few days. But he refuses, despite having the money. Charlie’s weight is less a tragedy of circumstances and more a traumatic response to the trials and tribulations of his life. At every turn, when begged to go see a doctor or when googling the symptoms of acute heart failure, Charlie instead reaches for his secret stash of chocolate bars.

Brendan Fraser, buried underneath a fat suit which supposedly took four hours to don, shines - or rather, glistens - in his role as Charlie. His performance is just as much about his immiserated intelligence as it is about wheezes, strenuous movement and a frustrating immobility. Charlie tries to smile through what is very obviously the last week of his life, and his tenderness seems at odds with his slow-motion suicide.

In a bittersweet twist, it is in this final chapter that his estranged daughter unexpectedly shows up. Played by Sadie Sink of Stranger Things fame, Charlie’s daughter Ellie has no sympathy for him whatsoever. She is more interested in her dad’s money and for him to write high school essays for her. Charlie, kind to a fault, naturally gives in - a tragic twist at the hands of a truly god-awful daughter. And while the course of The Whale’s plot will certainly tug at even the hardiest of heartstrings, it also deliberately sets itself up as something between a Covid-era tragedy and a roadside attraction for audiences to gawk and gasp at.

Charlie’s isolation rings true to many that suffered the social isolation of the pandemic, but in his case, it stems as well from his miserable existence and presentation. While audiences will no doubt look upon him with intense sympathy, the camera’s perspective does not feel nearly as compassionate. Rather, the screen is almost like a pane of glass in some kind of exhibit where, for a small fee, audiences can come and gawk at Charlie.

The Whale’s crux is not as much the drama of Charlie’s life or his torn character, but his weight. Much of the emotional impact comes from the pure physical and mental anguish of his existence - a theme simultaneously touching and draining. It is a tough watch, suffice to say, with emphasis laid on the mere existence of someone like Charlie rather than the social drama surrounding him.

But the somewhat voyeuristic framing of The Whale does not denigrate Brendan Fraser’s performance. Sullen yet open-hearted at every turn, his end-of-life optimism shines through the grim atmosphere of his dreary apartment. In a particularly impactful scene (and despite his weight), Charlie is seen whipping around and begs: “I need to know that I have done one thing right with my life!”

It can be a little hard to sift Brendan’s emotional performance from the film’s fat suit spectacle, but as a comeback and a deeply affecting psychological drama, The Whale succeeds in allowing its central character to shine. It certainly revels in its own misery and is not shy to portray Charlie as a subject of pity. But still, it makes out of Fraser a very strong contender for this year’s Best Actor Oscar.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.