Thought-provoking exhibition dives into alternative scene

At the entrance of a former co-working space in the Grund, a sign read “watch your step” as visitors entered what was now an exhibition room. The floors of Am Gronn were still semi-destroyed from the floods that happened during the summer. The place lost its primary function due to the extensive damages and as a result it had been given a new life, demonstrating art.

Cecilia Said Vieira, a 22-year-old communications student, decided to use the new space as an opportunity to showcase the talent of young Luxembourgish artists. Her goal was to curate an exhibition - which has now closed - with local talents who rarely have a platform to display their work.

Vieira turned to Instagram to ask her followers which artists would be interested in exhibiting their work. She found young artists whose work express an artistic take on today’s world, and organised a one-of-a-kind exhibition entitled ‘selected artworks’.

The exhibit encompassed the work of four different forms of art: digital photography, analogue photography, painting, and illustration. At first glance, these four creations seemed worlds apart. But, after looking at the pieces I realised they all came from a collective deep-rooted need to display something new, alternative, and very personal.

Each artist used his or her own expression to display resistance to normalcy. The artists’ resistance was based on their rejection of the mainstream and the power that comes with representing their vulnerability as young creatives trying to leave a mark on the world. The authenticity of the pieces shone through in the emotions each artist was trying to convey. It was a rebellious expression in opposition to the widespread notion of art.

Gabrielle Antar

Pit Reding, an up-and-coming Luxembourgish photographer, displayed his photographs depicting fragments of ordinary people’s bodies. Each photograph showed a poignant story of an anonymous person’s insecurity over things such as body image, acne, scars, or queerness. They all demonstrated the imperfections that are part of their identity, shedding light on the beauty that comes with owning up to who we are. The pictures resisted the unattainable social ideals that have for so long been “normal” and replaced them with a new idea of “normalcy” embedded in authenticity and imperfection.

Lina Hédo was an artist who used a more traditional form of art: painting. Her choice of colourful and simple brushstrokes allowed visitors to focus on the emotion she was trying to convey. Bright colours are usually associated with a more jovial setting but, in the case of Hédo, they were used to contrast the deep thought behind her creations. The reflection and calmness of the faces she had sketched onto the canvases left me with a need to contemplate my own emotions. The vulnerability that exuded from these pieces was a reminder that emotions are what makes us human and even the sorrow that some of her characters conveyed had its own splendour and significance.

Jil Kugener’s analogue photography of casual portraits focused on the beauty of our everyday surroundings. She captured the beauty of people across the world with a hint of randomness. Due to the kind of photography she used, Kugener can only discover her takes after developing the film. The spontaneity of these pictures made it all the more down-to-earth.

The flamboyant and cartoon-like illustrations of Charlotte Muniken, aka Hikikomorichi, were a perfect way to end the stroll through the exhibition. The illustrations combined a pessimistic social critique with animated sketches of different animal characters questioning the absurdity of life. The satirical approach to storytelling left the viewer both amused and cynical.

These artists revealed vulnerability, intimacy, and courage to show their deepest and darkest thoughts for everyone to see. It was a thought-provoking exhibition which showed that age does not define talent.

