Top Gun: Maverick is a war film with a phantom enemy

Top Gun: Maverick is one of those legacy reboot films that gets its own formula right and understands the atmosphere and dynamics of its source material. Think of 2015’s Creed as a reboot for the Rocky series, Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) or even Blade Runner 2049.



Top Gun: Maverick certainly captures the nostalgic power of seeing Tom Cruise in aviator shades riding motorbikes and flying fighter jets - but doesn’t quite know how to handle the Cold War being over.

Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell (Tom Cruise) is recalled more than 30 years after the events of the original film to teach a new generation of elite US fighter jet pilots in the Top Gun programme. Maverick is told that he has three weeks to train the selected pilots to bomb a uranium-enriching plant located in a crater and protected by a host of surface-to-air missiles. Maverick’s the best of the best, after all, and no one else could possibly teach the young pilots how to fly a mission with such incredibly specific parameters.

Two outstanding students, Jake "Hangman" Seresin (Glen Powell) and Bradley "Rooster" Bradshaw (Miles Teller) have a bone to pick with each other, but must put aside their differences once it becomes clear that the mission must be flown in older F-18 Super Hornets instead of the new F-35 series of fighter jets. Maverick seeks guidance from his former wingman "Iceman" (Val Kilmer) and rekindles a love interest with Penny Benjamin (Jennifer Connelly), both re-entering his life after more than 30 years of absence.

And yet the film devolves into something akin to an hour-long training montage.

Again and again Maverick flies exercises with his class, teaching them the ropes of the F-18, a relic from the '80s. In doing so, the film explains its own highly particular circumstances. The landscape around the target is bristling with surface-to-air missiles, meaning that the squad will have to fly through a tight and winding canyon. The enemy’s GPS jamming is too strong for the F-35, meaning they’ll have to use an older plane. The uranium plant itself will be extremely hard to hit. They’ll only have one shot at this.

It’s as if the script is anxious to justify its own high stakes and parameters -- in other words, why the American Air Force can’t just bomb the area back to the stone age. It’s this ridiculously specific set of circumstances that warrants Maverick’s return and the use of outdated planes. It’s the only feasible reason why either relic would make a comeback in an era of drone warfare and American military supremacy.

What’s even stranger is the nature of the enemy.

At no point whatsoever does Top Gun: Maverick name a country or group behind the uranium bomb-making scheme. The enemy employs fifth-generation fighter jets, has extensive air defences and even controls a nuclear plant. Further, while all the training takes place in a vaguely Middle-Eastern looking area, the actual mission could just as well take place in Siberia.

This is really less an example of lazy writing and more a blurry fusing of everything the US military has ever considered to be a threat.

The enemy has the weapon capabilities of a (rogue) state and plans terror plots like many an anti-American organisation. It’s not the USSR, which was the main antagonist in the original but no longer exists. It’s not a Middle-Eastern country like Iran despite an overarching anxiety about nuclear capabilities and terror. It’s neither definite nor unfamiliar in the American military movie genre.

The enemy used to drive the plot and launch Maverick’s adventure is a phantom outline of a US adversary at a time where it’s run out of things to fight, something that doesn’t really exist anywhere except in the American war film’s imagination.

That’s why there’s a certain hollowness to its basic premise.

Top Gun: Maverick has to invent an enemy to the US by drawing on the most historically recent ones in order to justify its own militarism. In doing so, it almost accidentally reveals how propaganda works by celebrating the military might of the good guys. The enemy in Top Gun: Maverick really doesn’t matter that much, serving mostly as a foil that allows the film to emphasise the skill of the Top Gun pilots, their humanity and the aviator-shaded awesomeness of fighter jets.

It’s difficult to call the film a work of propaganda precisely because of its ambiguity. But it does convey to viewers that somewhere out there in the wilderness, beyond the borders of the US, there lurks the looming threat of a nuclear enemy.

It’s a fun film, don’t get me wrong, but it’s important to remember that even military movies that don’t specifically identify the perceived threat to the world harbour an underlying ideology.

In the same way this film recalls the original’s montages of dog fights and uses Kenny Loggins’ song "Danger Zone" as its musical score, Top Gun: Maverick recycles the military anxieties of the Cold War in an era where the United States military reigns supreme and all its perceived enemies have become as ghostly and intangible as the drones which threaten to replace aces like Maverick in the air.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.