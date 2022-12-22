Turbo Man vs Dementor: haughty film critics be damned

If Rotten Tomato is anything to go by, 1996’s Jingle All the Way featuring Arnold Schwarzenegger should be a real stinker. Directed by Brian Levant (whose speciality seems to lie in family-friendly and critic-offensive comedies), it’s a film that you wouldn’t believe really existed until you saw it for yourself. An artefact of gaudy Nineties filmmaking, it should nevertheless count as a Christmas classic - no matter what the review aggregators say.



Howard Langston (Arnold Schwarzenegger) is an overworked yet somehow unbelievably buff mattress salesman who’s put off his Christmas shopping duties. The new ‘Turbo Man’ action figure is all the rage in Jingle All the Way’s America, and Howard’s son Jamie has been begging for one for months. Howard, caught off-guard by his wife when asked, lies and says that he already has one. This, of course, is far from the truth.

Desperate to not disappoint wife and son again, Howard ventures out into the city to get his veiny hands on a Turbo Man - only to discover that on Christmas Eve, this is a pointless venture. Amidst Black Friday-esque crowds pushing and stomping each other, he encounters Myron Larabee (played by Sinbad, another icon of the era), a deranged postman who is also in dire need of a Turbo Man.



Needless to say, Jingle All the Way is no Christmas-themed Citizen Kane. The plot feigns criticism of commercialised Christmas, complete with the absurd stress and the pervasiveness of marketing endemic to the holidays. Schwarzenegger is made to run around town while rattling off quick little one-liners that only sound funny when he says them. Sinbad, meanwhile, is his ally-turned-rival in direct competition with the hero.

Things quickly take a turn when Arnie is invited to an underground mall santa syndicate’s toy-peddling operation. In a big warehouse, staffed exclusively by mall Santas in all shapes and sizes, he quickly gets into a spat when the Turbo Man het gets is defective. Cue a large-scale fistfight with dozens of Saint Nicks, a clue as to the tone for the rest of the film.

Jingle All the Way, in this sense, is a weird one for Schwarzenegger. He’s not exactly an action hero, nor is he a square suburban dad. He’s just a mattress salesman who looks like he’s won the Mr. Olympia bodybuilding award seven times. The action is thus, unsurprisingly, over-the-top and totally gratuitous. But then again, Jingle All the Way doesn’t pretend to be any more than exactly that: a hokey Christmas flick with Arnold Schwarzenegger as its main character.

And that, much like its protagonist, lends it its enormous strength. Haughty film critics be damned. Jingle All the Way has been a mainstay of my yearly semi-ironic, semi-very-much-sincere list of Christmas classics - up there with The Grinch and Die Hard. The film’s total lack of pretence, whereby it never questions why Arnold’s son knows the Turbo Man commercial by heart, or why people are so desperate to buy the latest hit gift, really sends it home. Neither does its ending offer a wholesome resolution to a family torn asunder by yuletide materialism and the blood-pressure raising dynamics of modern life.

Instead, Arnie (through no effort of his own) lands a role as Turbo Man mascot at the much-awaited Wintertainment Parade. Having narrowly escaped a cop who has been on his case all day, he stumbles into a warehouse where the fictional superhero’s parade float is being prepped. For some reason, his suit comes equipped with a jetpack and weapons. For some other reason, his rival Myron, gets his hands on a ‘Dementor’ suit - Turbo Man’s arch-nemesis.



So a film, nominally about the value of honesty and family during the holidays, descends into a borderline nonsensical duking-out between the main characters dressed in superhero suits. And as easy as it is to get cynical about these kinds of films with these kinds of plots, Jingle All the Way in all its Schwarzeneggerian glory just doesn’t care. And that’s why it's great.

It was universally panned when it came out in 1996, and Rita Wilson, who plays Arnold’s wife, would go on to say that her character in the film haunts her to this day due to how stupid she was in the script. But all these aspects (including later accusations of plagiarism) add to the film’s strange mysticism. It is radically unconcerned with anything but sheer dumb fun, in a manner rarely seen since. and doesn’t try to surreptitiously tack on tacky life lessons.



In a pivotal moment of Jingle All the Way, Arnold is told that “you can’t bench press your way out of this one”; a moment of reflection for the tired father of one. But then it goes ahead and solves its own plot with a fantastical superhero fist fight. Jingle All the Way is an anti-Christmas film that accidentally satirises the genre. A must-see for corny Christmas flick enthusiasts.



The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.