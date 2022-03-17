Turning Red’s accurate but cringey take on girls’ puberty journeys

It’s a film that ought to be seen once although it is not a film that deserves to be watched twice

Every girl will go through those awkward teenage years at some point. Those years when hormonal, physical, and psychological shifts happen.

Turning Red is a quirky and cute exploration of girls’ journeys through puberty. For all those with teenage girls in their lives, it is a film that ought to be seen once although it is not a film that needs to be watched twice.

The film failed to meet the impressive bar that Pixar has set with previous works. This is perhaps why Disney made the decision not to release the film in theatres. Compared to Brave, which also explores the trials of developing into womanhood and the complexities of mother-daughter relationships, Turning Red is more childish.

Set in the early 2000s, Turning Red tells the story of Mei Lee (Rosalie Chiang), a 13-year-old Chinese-Canadian girl who likes boy bands, her best friends, and doodling out her imagined fantasies. The crux of the film is a fantasy-driven exploration of Mei’s journey through the early hurdles of adolescence. The fantastical aspect of the film, namely that Mei turns into a giant red panda when she gets over excited, seems to work as a metaphor for teenage girls’ experiences with changing hormones.

It is likely that many women will feel some level of kinship with Mei, knowing that they have been (or are) in a similar position. For boys and men, it offers an opportunity to empathise with some of the difficulties that their sisters or daughters may face. Perhaps most importantly, the film challenges the notion that menstruation is a taboo subject among young girls.

Turning Red lays bare the uncomfortable, honest, and sometimes hilarious aspects of the transition from little girl into powerful woman. That said, there were moments where the portrayal of ditsy, hyper-emotional girls strayed slightly too far into the realms of stereotype. On the whole, however, the film succeeded in its balancing act between poking fun at and celebrating the awkward world of early teenage years.

Though its portrayal of the lives of teenage girls was well-rounded, accurate (according to my girlfriend), and touching—it touched on cringey at moments. Where other children’s films, like Moana for example, have enough nuance to appeal to adults as well as kids, Turning Red is less accommodating to older viewers.

The film does a good job at intertwining Asian and North American cultures. Mei is torn between her duties at the family-run Red Panda Temple, and her social life that revolves around early-2000s pop culture in downtown Toronto. She is forced to find a compromise between her growing need for independence in the cosmopolitan, sophisticated world of Toronto, and the strict demands of her (quasi) traditional Chinese upbringing.

Mei achieves independence, becomes self-determined, and embraces her identity as a maturing, Chinese-Canadian young woman. But at the same time, she becomes more compassionate, more secure in her femininity, and reaffirms her family values.

From a cinematic perspective, the film is a work of art. Its use of anime culture, combined with singularly Pixar-esque animation was a thing of beauty. Yes, the giant red panda with saucepan-puppy eyes was very cute, and yes, the puffs of pink magic dust and general warm, blush hues of the film could be construed as stereotypically “girly”. But there was much more to this film than just that - it had plenty of the action, culture, and complex character development that viewers expect from modern animated films. It also paid a fine tribute to classic anime (Japanese animation) tropes and styles.

For all the good that can be said about Turning Red, the film did not quite have the same universal appeal as we’ve come to expect from Pixar. But I still stand by my earlier statement: for anyone who has young women in their life—especially daughters—this film is well worth a watch.

Turning Red debuted on Disney + last week and was given a one-off screening at Kinepolis.

