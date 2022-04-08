US, Mexico river photo exhibition leaves viewers breathless

Visitors enter through long and winding corridors at Luxembourg's Mudam, where the space has been used intentionally

Visitors enter through long and winding corridors at Luxembourg's Mudam, where the space has been used intentionally

By Natalia Pikna

Sprawling over two galleries at Mudam, photography exhibition Al Río/ To the River is a masterful documentary of the river that separates the US from Mexico, taking viewers on a journey of one river but two realities.

Visitors enter through long and winding corridors, where the space has been used intentionally. There is no way of taking any shortcuts, of escaping the repetitive images of the road, the river, the hedges, bridges, walls or patrols.

The river depicted by American photographer Zoe Leonard is the one that separates the US and Mexico, named Rio Grande in the former and Rio Bravo in the latter.

Mostly shot on black and white film, the images, which have been taken from both sides of the river, capture the expansive natural landscape and the repressive human-made structures.

Zoe Leonard

One set of images focuses on a person trying to make it from Mexico to the US border. One photograph is taken from behind bushes, looking up at helicopters looming above, capturing the danger of being discovered before the end of the trip. A photograph of a video surveillance system unveils the perpetual movement on the bridge crossing the border. There are tents and people who haven’t (yet) made it. By the end of the journey through the exhibition, viewers may even start feeling out of breath.

The title itself, Al Río/ To the River, is a nod to the nature of the exhibition’s theme - one river, two perspectives, two realities, separating two geographical points. As Leonard herself puts it: “The shifting nature of a river – which floods periodically, changes course and carves new channels – is at odds with the political task it is asked to perform.”

Zoe Leonard

Her work is a commentary and documentary observation of the river, and the phrase “the medium is the message” comes to mind when looking around. The idea that how you say something is just as important - or even more important - than what you say is strikingly true here. The way it has been set out at the Mudam gallery arguable contributes heavily towards the message of the installation.

Following pandemic restrictions, some may argue that visiting museums online is just as good as in-person, but this photography exhibition, a world premiere, begs to be discovered in person. Best in slow movements to take it all in, or quickly if the sense of urgency gets to you.

The exhibition is on display at Mudam until 6 June.

