Violent Night: not a Christmas classic

Festive action movie is not destined to become a seasonal icon like its inspirations, Die Hard and Home Alone, says Tom Einarsson

As if the holidays weren’t brutal enough,Violent Night crashes through the proverbial roof on a reindeer-drawn sleigh in a fairly entertaining and, as the title promises, horrendously violent holiday-themed romp.

Slow to start for what becomes a Home Alone meets Die Hard payoff, Violent Night can't quite seem to escape its one-note being, much like the Christmas songs playing on repeat across shopping centres around the world.

Santa Claus, in Violent Night’s world, is fed up with his job. A drunk who mixes the milk and cookies left out for him with hard liquor, he’s portrayed by David Harbour of Stranger Things fame in which he made a gruff-but-loveable role his own. But on Christmas Eve, Santa’s just going through the motions: going down chimneys, delivering presents, and shotgunning beers in-between.

Meanwhile, the filthy rich Lightstone family get together for another year of tense Christmas cheer. Gathered at their mansion compound, the family’s matriarch, Gertrude (Beverly D’Angelo), has assembled her children Jason (Alex Hassell) and Alva (Edi Patterson) and their families despite her being a foul-mouthed businesswoman and even worse host.

The Christmas vibes are definitely off - and only turn sourer when an armed troupe of bad guys barge in on the festivities in an effort to steal millions of dollars from the vault in the basement. Worse yet, Santa himself just so happens to be in the house when it’s locked down by the burglars.

Everyone’s waiting for David Harbour’s Santa to properly kick off, although there’s a lot of hesitation to turn white Christmas red on his part. The family-drama and hostage situation, in which the burglars are looking for money and the family argue about money, drags on.

Cheesy lines

Jason’s daughter, Trudy, is the family’s only good egg, and her belief in Santa is what ultimately galvanises him into yuletide action. But that takes a good hour of run-time.

So when Santa finally does get into rear-kicking gear, all the basics of a Christmas-themed action flick are ticked off Saint Nick’s list. Cheesy, tongue-in-cheek one-liners (“Santa Claus is coming to town!”) are peppered throughout intense fight scenes. The fight scenes, incidentally, are also almost jarringly brutal - and consequently raise the question as to what Violent Night’s aim is, exactly.

It’s not that it’s not entertaining - David Harbour’s performance assures as much - but after a whole lot of trope-heavy set-up involving family drama and cookie-cutter home invasion trappings, I suppose a little more elaboration on the Christmas gimmick would be in order.

The cast of Violent Night Shutterstock

Violent Night is one of those films where a reluctant hero fights his way through a mansion full of heavily-armed home invaders and only touches on the fact that its reluctant hero is Santa Claus in the gentlest of terms.

So it doesn’t lean too heavily into its family drama, since all its characters are one-dimensionally greedy and placeholders for the stereotype of the insufferable extended family member.

Neither does Violent Night pretend that the reason for its own violence has any deeper meaning. The main antagonist, John Leguizamo’s ‘Mr. Scrooge’, is in pursuit of a ton of money inside a cartoonishly big vault and seems to despise Christmas.

Lacking direction

All that’s left then, given that the film’s premise is hollow in a sort of tongue-in-cheek way, is that the action better be good. Violent Night certainly explores what a Santa moonlighting as a John McClane might look like. Bad guys are stabbed with the star meant for the top of the Christmas tree, sharpened candy canes and icicles in the most gruesome possible manner.

Weirdly though, Santa is given an entirely new backstory that neither fits conventional narratives nor fully makes sense in a film which easily could have explored some of Christmas’ more gruesome aspects.

The story goes that Santa was once a medieval raider named Nicomund the Red (a totally made up character), and that he’s retained his fighting abilities throughout the years since becoming an immortal present peddler. Isn’t he loosely based on Saint Nicholas? Why not riff on that?

This decision to essentially trivialise its main character in many ways highlights why Violent Night is entertaining, but not destined to become a holiday classic like its inspirations, Die Hard and Home Alone. Underneath all the fairly thin beard fluff is a boilerplate mansion under siege action movie in which the Christmas theme only serves to appeal to holiday audiences content with a festive coat of paint.

Yes, David Harbour as a drunk and furious Santa rattling off the Christmas one-liners is fun, but that’s about it. Violent Night is never more than an action movie in which its main character happens to wear a Santa suit. Sort of like a last-minute Christmas gift, you can tell that it’s in the spirit of the holidays, even if it isn’t terribly thought-out or worth indulging in once the season is over.

