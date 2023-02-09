Waking up as a black man

Instances of racism, or even seemingly benign but slightly differing treatment of people who do not look like us, appear to be deeply ingrained within our societal psyche

A man wakes up and realises he is no longer white, in fact, he has turned “a deep and undeniable brown.” Identity is often at the heart of Mohsin Hamid’s books and his latest, “The Last White Man,” (2022) is no exception.

The premise is almost disturbingly simple: Anders, our protagonist and a former white man, wakes up as a black man. However, this is not unique to him. Soon, everyone in his community is met with the same transformation. His love interest, Oona, Oona’s mother, and even his boss who told Anders he would have killed himself had it happened to him. The city and country remain nondescript. Perhaps a generic American or British town could be its stand-in. Perhaps the point is that it could take place anywhere.

The symptoms that start to assail the community as a result; paranoia, mobs, conspiracy theories, violence, fear, and an us-versus-them mentality seem like the distillation of all our current ills. Oona, also a white woman at birth, holds on to her yoga and meditation during such ‘unprecedented’ times, for better or for worse; “(...) and she redoubled her commitment to her meditation practice, with decidedly mixed results, the churn in her mind often being too strong.”

Reading the book, such times feel familiar, almost banal, which begs the question of whether that is because we have all experienced such events first-hand during the pandemic or whether instead the narration slightly misses the mark. The book, with such subject matter, could have been explosive, but instead, it is more akin to a hushed simmer, never reaching its boiling point.

The prose is simple and quite detached but still playful. It explores facets of racial identity through the eyes of someone who used to be white and is now forced to walk in someone else’s shoes. As Anders notices the dark cleaning man who has worked for years at the same gym he does, he ponders with his newly gained perspective; “he would stop being nice to him, which was not really being nice to him, it was just treating the cleaning guy like a puppy (...), and instead Anders would talk to him.”

However, as a result, the reader could ask whether not one person in this world had ever empathised with people of other races before these events. Yet again, this seems part of the book’s message. Instances of racism, or even seemingly benign but slightly differing treatment of people who do not look like us, appear to be deeply ingrained within our societal psyches.

The playfulness in the text comes from long sentences that run on for many lines and juggle with the rhythm of the tale as well as a few visual experiments. One such example is a full half-page of “Oona” being printed about ten times - just as her identity is changing - which serves as the textual equivalent of repeating a word so many times it no longer makes any sense.

It seems unlikely that the particular tone of the novel was unintentional, especially as the narrator indulges in some metanarrative comments and even warns us that “something can be both predictable and shocking when it happens.” What is noticeable is that from the very first pages of the story, the one constant is death. It permeates the entire narration, every few pages there is a mention of suicide, burial, graves or other similar occurrences. All the characters have lost something, they are all surrounded by grief and this only seems to announce more grief to come.

By the end of the book, an interesting reversal takes place, indeed what seems to reveal itself is that the point was not only identity or race, or what conflicts this highlights within our contemporary societies, but life itself and the constant death and rebirth it entails. The questions being pondered towards the final pages, without spoiling the resolution, are more at a level of civilisation than society. What do generations leave each other as they exchange their places? And what ties them to their past?

