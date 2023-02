A new Marvel movie, unmissable gigs and a romantically-themed stand-up comedy special are the highlights of this weekend's calendar

A new Marvel movie, unmissable gigs and a romantically-themed stand-up comedy special are the highlights of this weekend's calendar

Actor Paul Rudd returns as Ant-Man in the latest film, which hits cinemas this weekend





The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.