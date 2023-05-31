What's On: Weekend events in Luxembourg

Attend the European Design Festival, submit your real life issues for a comedian to make fun of them, or join a theatrical clowning workshop

Luxembourg will host this five day celebration of all things design over the weekend. Entrance is free and the roundtable talks and conferences at Rotondes and Casino will operate on a first-come-first serve basis. The programme also includes parties, exhibitions, markets and workshops - in other words, a little something for everyone.

When: 31 May - June 4

Where: Venues across Luxembourg (Link)

Cost: Free to the public (First-come-first-serve)

This two day open festival will take place at Neischmelz just outside Dudelange in the south and will feature artists from Luxembourg and abroad, including German one-album wunderkind Peter Fox as well as Luxembourg’s De Läb. You could either nab individual day passes depending on the line-up or get a weekend pass at a reduced rate. Check out Den Aterlier’s site for more info on ticketing.

When: June 3 - 4

Where: Neischmelz, Dudelange

Cost: Day 1: €59 / Day 2: €49 / Weekend Pass: €82

Having released their debut record only last year, Cola is made up of members of the former Canadian outfit Ought. But while the line-up and sound have been shaken up, Cola’s emphasis is on straight-forward and lowkey post-punk. Also check out Rotondes’ summer programme for upcoming gigs.

When: Friday, June 2, doors 8:30pm

Where: Rotondes

Cost: 13€ Presale or 15€ at the door

Let slip the Freudian slips onFriday at Rocas with comedian Dan Belkin. Before the show, the audience is asked to anonymously submit their real life issues which are then addressed with humour onstage. While solutions aren’t guaranteed the Belkin approach at least provides some relief - since laughter is the best medicine.

When: Friday, June 2, doors 8pm

Where: Rocas Café

Cost: Online 10€-15€ / Doors €18

Fill your mind with the sweet sound of music on Sunday at Neumunster Abbey where fusion band Mental Palace will be taking to the stage. At the crossroads of jazz and progressive rock, the hour-long gig might prove a potent palate cleanser for a laid-back Sunday.

When: Sunday, June 4, 11am-12pm

Where: Neumunster Abbey

Cost: €5

A two-day workshop meant to break down barriers between people, Jamie Wood’s workshop is all about theatrics and acting the fool. With an open atmosphere and promising lots of laughs, the idea is to embrace one’s inner clown.

When: June 3, 10pm & June 4, 5pm

Where: 56 Rue du Fort Neipperg

Cost: €95 per participant

The Luxembourg City Museum gives weekly guided tours on the ‘Luxembourg Story’ in lots of languages, including English. The English language tour starts at 4pm and covers a thousand years of history - and takes place every weekend. The museum recommends reserving in advance to guarantee a spot.

When: Sunday, June 4, 4pm

Where: Luxembourg City Museum

Cost: €5 entrance fee

Check out this weekend’s film listings at cinemas across Luxembourg by clicking here.

