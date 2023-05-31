What's On: Weekend events in Luxembourg
The European Design Festival
Luxembourg will host this five day celebration of all things design over the weekend. Entrance is free and the roundtable talks and conferences at Rotondes and Casino will operate on a first-come-first serve basis. The programme also includes parties, exhibitions, markets and workshops - in other words, a little something for everyone.
When: 31 May - June 4
Where: Venues across Luxembourg (Link)
Cost: Free to the public (First-come-first-serve)
Usina23 Festival
This two day open festival will take place at Neischmelz just outside Dudelange in the south and will feature artists from Luxembourg and abroad, including German one-album wunderkind Peter Fox as well as Luxembourg’s De Läb. You could either nab individual day passes depending on the line-up or get a weekend pass at a reduced rate. Check out Den Aterlier’s site for more info on ticketing.
When: June 3 - 4
Where: Neischmelz, Dudelange
Cost: Day 1: €59 / Day 2: €49 / Weekend Pass: €82
Cola - Live at Rotondes
Having released their debut record only last year, Cola is made up of members of the former Canadian outfit Ought. But while the line-up and sound have been shaken up, Cola’s emphasis is on straight-forward and lowkey post-punk. Also check out Rotondes’ summer programme for upcoming gigs.
When: Friday, June 2, doors 8:30pm
Where: Rotondes
Cost: 13€ Presale or 15€ at the door
Fake Freuds: A comedy self-help show at Rocas
Let slip the Freudian slips onFriday at Rocas with comedian Dan Belkin. Before the show, the audience is asked to anonymously submit their real life issues which are then addressed with humour onstage. While solutions aren’t guaranteed the Belkin approach at least provides some relief - since laughter is the best medicine.
When: Friday, June 2, doors 8pm
Where: Rocas Café
Cost: Online 10€-15€ / Doors €18
Mental Palace at Neumunster Abbey
Fill your mind with the sweet sound of music on Sunday at Neumunster Abbey where fusion band Mental Palace will be taking to the stage. At the crossroads of jazz and progressive rock, the hour-long gig might prove a potent palate cleanser for a laid-back Sunday.
When: Sunday, June 4, 11am-12pm
Where: Neumunster Abbey
Cost: €5
Effortlessly Funny: An introduction to theatrical clowning with Jamie Wood
A two-day workshop meant to break down barriers between people, Jamie Wood’s workshop is all about theatrics and acting the fool. With an open atmosphere and promising lots of laughs, the idea is to embrace one’s inner clown.
When: June 3, 10pm & June 4, 5pm
Where: 56 Rue du Fort Neipperg
Cost: €95 per participant
Regular guided tours: The Luxembourg Story
The Luxembourg City Museum gives weekly guided tours on the ‘Luxembourg Story’ in lots of languages, including English. The English language tour starts at 4pm and covers a thousand years of history - and takes place every weekend. The museum recommends reserving in advance to guarantee a spot.
When: Sunday, June 4, 4pm
Where: Luxembourg City Museum
Cost: €5 entrance fee
Films
