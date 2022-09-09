Why Matt Damon is right about the film industry

Hollywood star explains that the phasing out of DVDs and associated loss of revenue has meant a change in the movies being produced

Having seen my fair share of major cinematic releases over the past few months as a film reviewer for the Luxembourg Times, I couldn’t help but notice that something felt off about post-Covid cinema.

Movies have never felt more bombastic - while simultaneously afraid to experiment or stick out from the crowd. Where before I would’ve perhaps boiled it down to the influence that Marvel Studios has over the industry, it was writer, actor and producer Matt Damon who, in between eating spicy chicken wings, tactfully explained why big budget films seem so dead behind the eyes.

On a gimmicky (but admittedly well put-together) online talk show, actor Matt Damon casually diagnoses the contemporary film industry - and explains why films are just like that now. Appearing on ‘Hot Ones’ last year, the academy award winner took a break from gorging on hot sauce to explain that "the DVD was a huge part of our business, of our revenue stream, and technology has just made that obsolete".

"And so [with] the movies we used to make," he continues, "you could afford to not make money when it played in the theatre because you knew you had the DVD coming behind the release and six months later you’d get a whole other chunk - it would be like reopening the movie almost. And when that went away, that changed the type of movies that we could make."

What Damon makes absolutely clear in the interview is that mid-budget films are a dying breed. Such a mid-range film, as CNN suggested in an article earlier this year, occupies that space somewhere "between an art house indie flick and big-budget thriller". Think Good Will Hunting or Home Alone or Shawshank Redemption. But the pandemic only accelerated the trend of budget inflation with fewer movies going to theatres, productions costing more and films needing that extra bit of big budget dazzle to lure people out of their homes.

But this moment in ‘Hot Ones’ seemingly went under the radar when the interview first came out. Maybe it was the ongoing pandemic - or maybe it was because people were more focused on the Oscar winner sweating profusely in the interview’s latter stages. But then the clip recently resurfaced on Twitter, spawning an intense debate that now, more than ever, highlights trends in post-Covid cinema that can hardly be ignored.

As someone who’s got his finger on the film industry’s pulse, Damon aptly highlights an angle that might easily be overlooked. Streaming just doesn’t cut it anymore as even the biggest Netflix productions are all doomed to get lost in massive streaming libraries. And yet, ironically, many find themselves gravitating towards mid-budget classics when scrolling through streamers’ catalogues.

A majority of films that are released to theatres around the world (i.e. the big blockbusters that make it all the way to Luxembourg) are thus huge productions that simply have to make a ton of money. Films can’t afford to experiment or do something completely new; they have to be as appealing to as wide an audience as possible, be they in the US, China, or our very own Grand Duchy.

A film’s profitability takes precedence over intuitive movie writing Alain Piron

Damon goes on to explain that for whatever budget goes into a film, it would have to be doubled to cover marketing and would thus have to make double that in profits to be split with exhibitors (that is, movie theatres). In other words, a 25 million dollar production ends up costing 50 million with marketing, and would then have to make 100 million before it could be considered profitable.

All this, the four-time Oscar winner makes clear, means that it becomes a huge gamble - if not unthinkable - to make 100 million dollars on a fairly standard film about a love affair. These kinds of pictures were still doable in the Nineties, he concludes, but not anymore.

Seeing this short clip - otherwise innocuous in the grand scheme of the chicken-centred interview - came as this great eureka moment to me. Damon, in under two minutes, had touched on something I’d noticed in my time at Luxembourgish theatres. And all without resorting to lofty diatribes about the ‘slow degeneration of culture’ or the dumbing down of theatre-going audiences.

Speaking at the 2020 Göteborg Film Festival, actor Stellan Skårsgard also points out how the death of the indie film studio in the era of mass media monopolies also spells the death of the passable low - and mid-budget movie.

After all, the only studios capable of scrounging up enough money to make these mega blockbusters are the ones with the monetary means to do so. And with every film becoming a greater and greater investment, investors must be assured that they’ll get their returns.

The highest budget film, in this sense, must necessarily play it as safe as possible. A film’s profitability takes precedence over intuitive movie writing.

That’s not to say that the mid-budget film is dead. There have been countless recently released mid-range films that fit the bill of being both relatively inexpensive (at least compared to contemporary mega-blockbusters) and of being actually pretty good.

Many A24 films obviously spring to mind - as does smash hit Knives Out, which ‘only’ cost $40 million - although these are outliers precisely because they’re so cheap to make - relatively speaking.

And it doesn’t change the fact that the bulk of major releases in cinemas and streaming services cost such an absurd amount of money that you start to wonder whether we collectively could have cured every major disease by now if we didn’t pump it into films like Morbius.

