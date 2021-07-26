Where to go dancing

We might have lost our dance moves somewhere between ugly dancing in the living room and Zoom parties on the couch, but dancefloors are open again, so it’s time to dust off those dancing shoes.

Luxembourg’s nightlife is a mixture of slick and pricey venues – reflecting the wealth of the city – juxtaposed with a small, alternative and younger mix. It comes as no surprise that the international influence on the country is reflected both in the venues and the crowd.

The legal drinking age in Luxembourg is 16 years (younger than many other EU countries) and most bars and clubs’ welcome customers from this age on.

12, Rue de la Boucherie, 1247 Luxembourg

If your idea of a good night out involves a basement club vibe – look no further. Hidden away, quite literally, in the heart of the city, Apoteca Bar & Club is located in an underground cellar with vaulted stone ceilings and spiral staircases. Offering a London nightclub meets LA wine bar feel, you’ll find a smoky dancefloor, and plenty of intimate spots for when you feel like taking a breather.

Crowd: Vibrant and knows what it wants

Vibe: The night is young

19-21, Rives de Clausen, 2165 Luxembourg

Located in the old Mousel brewery in the heart of Clausen, Ikki is most famous for its fusion kitchen, serving appetizers and sushi. While this isn’t a full-on club, it does feature a trendy dance floor from Fridays through Sundays, where Luxembourg’s fashionistas come to get groovy. The many lounge areas make for a more laid-back atmosphere, but make no mistake, this is the kind of place where you cross your legs and sip on Cosmopolitans.

Crowd: Dress to impress

Vibe: Sex & the City

14, Avenue de la Faiencerie, 1510 Luxembourg

This is a nightclub to the core, oozing glamour and luxury. Gotham may not be everyone’s cup of tea – or rather, glass of Champagne, with its fancy toilets, gold chandeliers and a dance floor framed by VIP tables and a golden sound system.

Gotham is clearly designed with extravagance in mind Photo: Anouk Antony

It’s clearly designed with extravagance in mind, and the crowd you’ll meet here is nothing less than that. Self-proclaimed as "the party central of the elite in Luxembourg", this is the place to be if you’re into electro music and bling.

Crowd: Looking for trouble

Vibe: The place to see and be seen

145, Rue de la Tour Jacob, 1831 Luxembourg

Another well-known club, Melusina, in honour of its namesake, is located right next to the river. The club debuted in 1984, and has since been a solid part of Luxembourg’s nightlife scene. The nightclub is distributed over two floors and regularly organises themed nights, such as 2000s Parties and Après-skis.

Crowd: Looking for a good time

Vibe: Come as you are or get in with the theme

41, Rue de Bouillon, 1248 Luxembourg

Although the crowd here tends to be a bit (maybe a lot) on the younger side, if you're looking for a place to dance to music that everybody knows, this is it. Tucked away in Hollerich, M Club has a spacious location in an industrial-like venue. It can accommodate up to 2,000 people, and if you’re wondering if there are that many people in Luxembourg to fill the space, the answer is yes (and then some). It seems like all roads lead to M Club on weekend nights.

Crowd: Too cool for school

Vibe: LED galore

4, Bisserweg, 1238 Luxembourg

Established in 1985 in the Grund valley, Scott’s has become a landmark of the city and a meeting point for people of all ages and nationalities. The inside is divided into two levels, and boasts a dark wood interior with green décor. Open most days from 11.00 to 01.00, the pub evolves from lunch, to dinner, to late night shenanigans, with handpicked DJ’s that spin a variety of music hits. Although you’ll often hear English and other languages, it’s also a favorite amongst locals. Scott’s is like the comfort food of nights out. You’ll make major memories, or won’t remember a thing, depending on the night.

Crowd: Young, old, expats, locals and everything in between Vibe: You’ll end up here eventually whether you plan to or not

17, Rue du St Esprit, 1475 Luxembourg

Is it a restaurant, a cocktail bar, or a club? The Gudde Wëllen can never quite decide, so it offers a “one size fits all” venue instead. Situated in the old town, with arguably the best views over Grund, the location alone makes it worth a visit. But there’s also the funky cocktails, craft beers, stand-up comedy shows, theatre performances, live music and a two-floor club at weekends. Honestly, what’s not to like?

Crowd: Sophisticated chill

Vibe: The drinks might be cooler than you

21-25 Allée Scheffer, 2520 Luxembourg

Located in Limpertsberg, Hitch is one of the newest additions to Luxembourg’s nightlife and has quickly become an alternative to the city centre party scene. Under the logo “food meets party”, Hitch has burgers and fries by day, drinks and dance by night. The interior has a New York loft feel, with dim lights and subtle industrial touches. The music bounces from house to hip-hop and the crowd is just as mixed.

Crowd: After work guru meets life of the party

Vibe: Contemporary

The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.