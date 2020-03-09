Best burgers in the Burg

Where to grab a patty in the city, and reader recommendations for their favourite burger joints in and out of town

Comfort food for meat lovers and vegetarians, there are several gourmet burger places in the city

In need of some comfort food this winter? Burgers are so much more than a beef patty here in the Grand Duchy, so explore Luxembourg City's burger joints and fill up your fuel tank. Vegetarian? Fear not, there are plenty of burger options for you too.



Reader recommendations

The first time we ran this article, our readers told us we'd missed some of the best burger places both in the burg (Luxembourg City) and some that were worth going out of town for.

Mr Dixon - Luxembourg City

One commentator says: “Nice burgers, cold beer, great staff....what more to ask for?” A popular lunchtime venue in the old town, American-style diner Mr Dixon, located on rue des Bains, has a Facebook page but no menu or its own posts, so you’ll just have to go and try the burgers in person.

Classic, chilli or veggie, you can snaffle up a burger with a choice of toppings including blue cheese, guacamole, fried egg or roasted red onions in this Grund establishment open seven days a week.

Crossfire – Luxembourg City

This Nordic sportsbar has been flagged by readers as a great place to grab a burger. You can choose from the Valhalla with smoked bacon, cheddar, beer pickled onion, the Freya with cheddar, smoked bacon, a fried egg and fried onions, and ranch sauce, served on a potato pancake instead of bread. Vegetarians can try out the halloumi and falafel burgers. It’s a good place to catch a sports match too.

Cafe Bel Air – Belair

Just outside the city limits, the cafe's burger menu features The Lochness, with beef marinated in whisky, and the spicy Bismuth with two patties, bell peppers and cream cheese. There are fish and shredded pork burgers too. Reviewers give it praise on high for both the burgers and the convivial atmosphere. It has veggie-burger options too.

If you can't get a space in, or delivery from the restaurant, you can try their burger foodtruck, Ginger Head, which is in various locations in and around the city plus in Strassen.



Out of town - readers' recommendations

Readers cannot get enough of this retro American diner just northeast of Junglinster in Beidweiler, which serves up 100% beef patties in crusty white rolls. Burgers are made to order with fresh ingredients and served with home-made sauces and crispy fries. It also has 140 spaces on its summer terrace and 70 on its winter one.

Flux – Hierheck

If you’re in the Sûre region, you can check out Flux which offers pure Angus beef patties but also vegetarian options, and in summer often has a food truck at the beaches of Insenborn. One reviewer says you’ll get gourmet burgers at McDonald’s prices, whilst several others love the fact you can create your own burger choosing your toppings.

Schräinerei – Differdange

You wouldn’t expect anything less than a Minett Burger when you’re in the Red Rock region, and this one comes with cheddar, spicy salami, lettuce and a special sauce. If you prefer to be meat-free, then try out the Beyond Burger veggie option mozzarella, pickled onions, pickled pear and guacamole. You can dine inside or on the terrace, or if you’re feeling lazy, they will deliver within the commune.

More city-side burger places

Snooze – Luxembourg City/Belval

You might feel like doing just that after you've been to American-style burger joint Snooze. Choose from beef, chicken, and fish burgers. Snooze has a staggering list of sauces and a good selection of sides, plus vegetarians get more than one choice - a parmesan, a pototoe or a veggie patty. Open all day from 11.00, seven days a week.

Pun aside, this small, family-friendly burger place is only open on weekday lunchtimes and Friday nights. But it gets rave reviews on its Facebook page if you can get a seat inside. Look out for burger-and-wine and burger-and-beer nights.

Independent Cafe - Luxembourg City

Organic burgers and craft beers make the centrally located 'Indies' a hit with many. They even have a corona chicken burger, served with a spicy sauce plus gouda and cheddar cheese. It's open Monday to Saturday.



For something different, try the Smashed burger with two patties and cheddar in a brioche roll, and a side of loaded fries, with jalapeno, cheddar, guacamole, and cream. Vegetarians can try the falafel wrap with a side of zucchini fries served with herb and garlic sauce.

Beet – Luxembourg City/Belval

Vegans and the health conscious can enjoy Beet’s extensive burger menu offering vegetable or crispy patties topped with vegan mayo, bio ketchup, pesto, vegan cheese and home-made fermented chilli, all served in white or brown organic buns.

Buvette – Rotondes

Grab a burger and beer at this established eatery at Rotondes with an outdoor venue. The service gets mixed reviews, but you can't beat the location and the trendy vibe. The Rotondes burger has bacon and cheese, whilst the Butternut is topped with vegan truffle mayonaise and fresh mushrooms.

Hitch – Limpertsberg

Maybe not gourmet, bur it's a reliable burger joint, and if you need a night out, then it bills itself as "where food meets party" as it has a number of approved DJ nights (reservation required). Check out the Kimchi burger with Japanese milk bread, beef, cheddar, Kimchi, Korean chilli sauce and pepper, or the Falafel burger with tahini, mayo and rocket.

Five Guys – Luxembourg City

If you've had your fill of Quick and Burger King, but want something fast and easy for the kids, Five Guys at 55 Avenue de la Gare, can at least supply hot sauces and relishes, and a side of Cajun fries with your burger, veggie burger or kosher hot dog. Open every day of the week.

Burgers from a truck

Some of the best burgers come on four wheels. Check out our article on food trucks to discover where you can find StrEATchef, FoodRiders, Gingerhead, Burger and co, The Karavan, and L'Atelier du Gourmet and many more mobile burger places.

