Business with pleasure?

Where can you take your clients or associates for a business lunch in Luxembourg? We've compiled a list.

Restaurant Chiggeri has the longest wine list in the world Photo: John Oesch photography

Where should you take your clients or visiting associates for a business lunch? We’ve chosen some places we think are ideal based on their chic factor, uniqueness or setting in the business areas of the city and Kirchberg. The list specifies if they have a Wifi connection, wheelchair access and how we rate the intimacy in terms of table spacing.

If you need to combine lunch with a brainstorming session or meeting, we’ve added a few places where you can do just that and some good mid-way points for a business lunch with cross-border colleagues.

Kirchberg – financial and EU institution district

Tempo

Nestled into the Luxembourg Philharmonic building in the heart of the Luxembourg Convention Park, Tempo bar and restaurant has a wonderful outdoor terrace in addition to a cosy but classy lounge area. Gault and Millau award-winning chef, Morris Clip, provides signature dishes such as veal meatballs with Abbey beer together with daily suggestions. It’s open for lunch and dinner (until 1.00) Tuesday to Friday with an extensive menu.

Gluten-free dishes available, Wifi available and has disabled access. Not all tables are intimate so request this on booking.

La Table du Belvedere

Clean, bright and airy, with tables spaced nicely apart if your discussions might be sensitive, there is also a terrace in summer at this restaurant located in the European Convention Centre. La Table du Belvedere is only open for lunch Monday to Friday (11.45 to 14.30) and has a seasonal menu offering a variety of vegetarian, fish and meat dishes together with a reasonable selection of wine by the glass. If you’re planning a bigger business event, the restaurant can also accommodate banquets with five menu options catering to between 60 and 200 guests.

Can cater to large groups, has nicely spaced out tables for intimacy and Wifi is available inside. You can view the interior here.

L’Avenue

Close to the Auchun shopping complex this brasserie has a clean look and feel, ideal for business lunches where traditional bistro food can be paired with an extensive and exotic wine list. Brisket of beef, truffle ravioli, pan-fried tuna or duck served in nouvelle cuisine portions. Pastries are baked on-site too if you’re planning a breakfast meeting. Open 9.00 to 15.00 and 17.00 to 22.00 during the week.

Not so intimate (tables are closer together), but Wifi is available. It has handicapped access and free parking.

L'Osteria

Venetian specialities that include gluten-free, lactose-free and vegetarian options, are on the menu at this more informal bistro. It's not fine dining but you'll get quality pizza and pasta at a reasonable price. It's open from 11.00 to 23.00 so you don't need to stick to specific dining hours if your meeting is running late.

Gluten-free, lactose-free and vegetarian options. Tables are quite close together so request a private table.

Luxembourg City – show clients the UNESCO World Heritage capital

La Christallerie

This Place d’Armes Michelin-starred restaurant will never disappoint your business guests with its grand formal gold-leaf dining room complete with stained-glass windows. Chef Fabrice Salvador recommends the Nature Gourmande three-course menu for a business lunch as you can happily enjoy three courses (including vegan options) in just an hour. The "experience" menu includes foie gras. Sommelier Olivier Schanne is on hand to help you choose from their award-winning wine list. Open 12.00 to 14.00 and 19.00to 21.30.

Meeting rooms available, free Wifi, but ask for a table that’s private.

Restaurant Chiggeri

In the old town, this is the place to take business guests if you want to impress them with the wine list. It has one of the longest in the world. You can dine in one of several rooms over two floors, eclectically decorated with art and wall paintings, to create a colourful and unique place. The menu includes vegetarian choices and a good selection of traditional and modern dishes. And of course you have hundreds of wines to choose from. Open Tuesday to Saturday for lunch 12.00 to 14.00and dinner 19.00 to 22.00.

Vegetarian options and you can ask for a private table (not all tables are spaced apart from each other).

L’Annexe

On Rue du St Esprit, the classy blue and gold decor provides a relaxed and not-too-crowded dining experience. Creative director Kim Mathekowitsch combines French and international cuisine and offers a set lunchtime menu (available 12.00 to 14.00) that includes ceviche, seafood risotto, veal and pintade plus vegetarian options. It’s also open in the evening from 18.30 to 22.00.

Wifi, disabled access and some tables are more private than others so request in advance.

Photo: Giallo

Giallo

Intimate and cosy, this wood and stone place feels like the right venue to seal a deal. It's open for lunch daily from 12.00 to 15.00 or in the evenings on Tuesday to Saturday from 19.00 to 22.30. An Italian restaurant, you can try cuttlefish stew or olive leaf pasta, plus daily fish and meat specials with a menu that changes frequently.

Tables are nicely spaced apart (circular tables available), wifi is available and you can rent out a meeting room. Air conditioning and a terrace open in summer.

Restaurant Tibet

If you’re business clients prefer something exotic head to this colourful and authentic Tibetan eatery in the Gare quarter. You can sample an array of dishes from Tibetan noodles and bread to Momos (dumplings) and various meat specialities. On weekday lunchtimes, a very cheap set buffet is available. Lunch served 12.00 to 14.00 and dinner 18.00 to 23.00.

Tables nicely spaced apart, but Wifi not listed as available.

Restaurant Basta Cosi (Glacis & Luxembourg City)

If you want Italian food on a budget, you can head to Restaurant Basta Cosi in Glacis or the city, where you’ll find ambient lighting together with Carpaccio, risotto, pasta, fish and meat dishes on the menu. Tables are not spaced too far apart, but there’s a convivial feel and you can ask for a more private table as some are arranged this way. Open for lunch on weekdays at 12 to 14.30 and dinner 19.00 to 22.30.

Tables are quite close together but it has vegan and vegetarian options, Wifi and wheelchair access are available.

Matelots & Batacuda

If you’re looking for a bright, clean and fun atmosphere, then Matelots serves traditional Breton crepes with numerous fillings, whilst Brazilian restaurant Batacuda has some quirky interior decor and an extensive menu of fish and meat dishes in addition to empanadas.

An office away from the office

The office

If you need somewhere private to run through presentations or brainstorm ideas, then The Office on Boulevard Grand Duchess Charlotte, might be the perfect place for lunch and more. High speed Wifi and meeting rooms make it the ideal place for an all-day business meeting. There’s a cafe and summer terrace open from 8.00 to 18.30, which is also vegan/vegetarian friendly.

House 17

City-centre-located private members’ club House 17 has meeting rooms, a restaurant, and a bar and terrace, and is perfect for business people who need to entertain and work with out-of-town clients or associates on a regular basis. You’ll find the ground-floor restaurant’s autumn menu here. To enjoy a meal at House 17, you need to be a member, or be invited by one.

Cross border business meetings

Photo: Restaurant FANI

Close to Mondorf and the German border Restaurant La Rameaudière in Ellange comes highly rated by reviewers for its business lunches, while Restaurant Fani in Roeser, not far from the French border, has a Michelin star and serves specialities including linguine with anchovies and caviar.

La Table du Frank in Steinfort on the Belgian border and road to Arlon gets the thumbs up from reviewers for its friendly service and suitability for a business meet-up.

