Catch some stand-up comedy

If you need a laugh this month, you can get one for free at a regular comedy open mic, or catch international stand-ups performing in Luxembourg

January can be a gloomy month, but laughter can be just the tonic. If you need a giggle this month, or any time in the year, here are a few places where you can catch local and international comedy stand-up.

The scene for comedy performed in English is growing, with a few places now hosting regular open mic sessions for local comics, plus two comedy event organisers – Luxembourg Laughing Out Loud (LLOL) and Luxembourg Comedy, now hosting comedy nights in bars and hotels in the city.

Please note there are restrictions on entry to bars and clubs, which must also close by 23.00. You can find more details here.

Regular open mic sessions

Bei der Gare – Wednesdays

Head to Bei der Gare on rue Joseph Junck to catch LLOL open mic sessions which start at 20.00. An intimate comedy club feel with a small stage and comfy sofas and armchairs, you can also grab a bite to eat.

Updown Bar – Thursdays

Free comedy every Thursday at the open mic sessions hosted at this Grund venue from 21.00 to 22.30. Some 10-15 comedians testing out a combination of new and old jokes means this is an informal, cosy set up, and even a good place to go if you fancy yourself as an on-stage comic who wants to swap tips with Luxembourg’s up-and-coming comedians. Hosted by Chris Bolsius, and part of Luxembourg Comedy.

Vantage Bar – last Wednesday of the month

Certainly for the last few months Vantage Bar has been hosting a once-a-month LLOL stand up v open mic at 20.00 at its premises at 163 rue de Beggen. The comedy night agenda for 2022 has not been published yet. More a music bar, it has quite a light feel inside, and a small stage, so you can get up close and personal with the comedians.

Stand up

Melia

Head to INNSiDE at Melia at rue Henri M. Schnadt for The (INNSiDE) Joke, a new monthly comedy night which premiered in November with American comic Joel Bryant headlining, and was followed up in December with Belgian headliner Sergej Lopouchanski, together with three other comedians, including Mohsen Hosseini.

Luxembourg Comedy also showcase comedians at the Melia in Kirchberg, with Irish comedians Sean Finnerty and Ger Staunton both performing one Sunday evening last November.

Rocas

Check out the stand-up comedy nights on the events calendar at Rocas. In December local Indian comic Deepu Dilepan had a one-night show entitled “The Outsider”, whilst earlier in the year Rocas hosted “The Immigrant is here to stay – my country, my jokes”.

Le Croque Bedaine

LLOL’s Eat this Banana stand-up comedy night is on every other Saturday night kicking off at 20.00. American comics living in Europe such as Erin Crouch, Dan Beaver and David Deeble have been on the line-up, but you can also catch UK stand-ups and comedians from as far afield as Sudan. Chow down on a variety of Croques (Monsieur, Madame, Mer and Flambe) whilst laughing. You’ll find the bar at 139 Avenue du Bois.

Marionette

Head to this rue de Strasbourg bar to which Luxembourg Comedy’s Joe Eagan first brought English stand up to Luxembourg, and still does occasionally, with headlining comedians coming from Ireland, the UK, the USA and Canada as well as closer to home, from Belgium, Germany, and the Netherlands. Keep an eye on their Facebook page as these nights, usually on a Saturday are ad hoc, depending on when Eagan can get the agendas of the performing comedians to tally.

Other bars that host comedy nights or specials, not on a regular basis, but it’s worth checking their events calendar, include Crossfire – the Nordic Bar and Konrad Café & Bar. Local theatres and commune cultural centres also host the occasional international stand-up act. On 1 Februray, Bertrange’s ArcA in conjunction with LLOL stages Chicago-born Cuban comedian Matt Castellvi. Theatre le 10 also hosts international comedians and improv comedy shows.

To discover comedy nights and events check the Facebook pages of LLOL and Luxembourg Comedy.

