Child-friendly restaurants

It's Mother's Day tomorrow in Luxembourg, so which restaurants have playgrounds or a kiddie corner to keep your little ones occupied whilst you enjoy a meal out? Take a look at our suggestions.

It's Mother's Day tomorrow in Luxembourg, so which restaurants have playgrounds or a kiddie corner to keep your little ones occupied whilst you enjoy a meal out? Take a look at our suggestions.

Being a parent with young children doesn’t mean you have to give up on going out for a meal. There are plenty of places in the Grand Duchy that encourage families to eat out, with playgrounds or kiddie corners with craft tables, cartoons and toys.

This is by no means a definitive list, but it’s a start – so please let us know if we’ve missed a local restaurant that you know is perfect for families with young children.

If your little ones are very little – check out our article on activities for parents with babies and toddlers.

And happy Mammendag to all the mothers in Luxembourg.

Restaurant/playground combo

When the sun is shining there is nothing quite like tucking into a three-course meal whilst the kids use up all their energy in sandpits, on swings and slides. These restaurants have a playground as part of the premises or it's adjacent and close enough for you to keep your eye on the kids, although it’s probably best to request a table close by. Where the playground is not so close, we let you know.

Brasserie du Musée – Rumelange

Head south to the mining museum and the brasserie next door for a light airy inside space, and a nice terrace, overlooking a park and playground. The very reasonably priced menu has Luxembourgish specialities including Judd mat Gaardebounen and kniddelen, salads, pasta, fish and meat dishes, so plenty for the children and grown ups to choose from.

Sieweburen – Rollingergrund

A lovely playground and a large pond and a stream opposite this restaurant make it a great place for investigating nature as well as eating lunch. This restaurant is right on the edge of the Bambësch forest so you can go for a walk or visit the larger playground near the tennis courts later. Again, a good selection of Luxembourgish specialities including gromperekichelcher with salad, meat, fish and vegetarian dishes plus a kid’s menu.

The other side of the forest you’ll find Juegdschlass which also has a great kid’s menu, a nice terrace, and some donkeys nearby. The playground is pretty tired, but you’ll have the forest as your playground after lunch.

Chalet Am Brill – Mondorf-les-Bains / Pavillon Am Brill – Mamer

A large terrace and an enclosed playground with swings, a rope bridge, a slide, and a grass rhino, offer plenty of amusement for little ones at this chalet in Mondorf, whilst you tuck into fish and meat dishes, risotto, pasta or flammekueche. There’s also a kid’s menu and this Sunday, a special Mother’s Day menu.

Head to Mamer park and the small terrace Pavillon Am Brill with a bird’s eye view of the playground which includes a wooden climbing tower, tube slide, smaller swings, a zip line, climbing wall – and for older kids a basketball and football pitch, plus a skatepark with half-pipes. The menu is not extensive, but there is always a dish of the day plus a few options, and ice cream for the kids. A nice place for an afternoon aperitif too.

Club 5 am Park – Esch-sur-Alzette

A lovely big and shady terrace plus a sand-covered playground nearby with swings, slides and rockers, plus you are not far from the swimming pool if you want to tire the kids out first or work up an appetite. A huge selection of Carpaccio, plus meat, fish and pasta dishes, and a kid’s menu which unusually has a couple of veggie choices.

Restaurant L’Inconnu – Schengen

A riverside view plus an enclosed playground space make this a perfect pitstop for families. Pizza, pasta and some nice suggestions from the chef including scallops in saffron sauce, and asparagus. Afterwards you can take a dander around Schengen which has plenty of family trails through the surrounding vineyards.

Brasserie Op der Gare – Clemency

Simple fare at this lovely little restaurant in the pretty village of Clemency. Choose the terrace closer to the playground and watch the little ones weave across the rope bridge of the little wooden castle. There’s a cosy, kitsch but homey feel to this place with lots of train memorabilia, and even an old pram storing the cutlery. You’ll find very reasonable prices for burgers, pasta, galettes de pomme (potato cakes), plus a kid’s menu and a good selection of daily specials.

There's a big trampoline for a bit of pre-lunch bouncing at Op der Gare in Lintgen.

Brasserie Beim Pier – Moutfort

Make hay while the sun shines, or in this case, grab a table on the lovely lawn of this restaurant with its little wooden playpark and plenty of space for running around. It’s beside an equestrian centre so the children can catch horses being taken through their paces too. Salmon, rabbit and kniddelen are on the menu this Sunday plus a vegetarian choice.

No playground, but if you’re children are horse-lovers then they’ll enjoy Restaurant Al Trotto in Beaufort. Pizza and pasta is the order of the day.

Bei dem Zwillingen – Junglinster

You don’t have to be a member of the golf club to eat at this establishment with a playground, if you fancy a bit of family fine dining. A great choice of dishes from around the world, including Thai curry, or if you prefer something simple, a Croque Monsieur, and a kid’s menu.

Restaurant Becher Gare – Bech

A terrace, a playground, and the Mullerthal trail, what more could a family want? The playground is not on the site of the restaurant but outside, so you’ll need responsible children or an adult to check up on them. Meat and fish dishes, and an option for kids too, plus an elevated view of the surrounding countryside.

La Caravelle/ Lentz Parc and B13 – Bertrange

Let’s face it, family diners are spoilt for choice in Bertrange, with three places strategically located near to playgrounds. The round restaurant La Caravelle has a light airy feel with huge glass windows and a terrace, and an area with several aircraft for children to marvel at. Fish, meat and kniddelen on the menu, plus a staggering selection of desserts.

Lentz Parc at the Helfent-end of Bertrange is close to two little playgrounds with lots of climbing possibilities, plus you can walk by the river into Bertrange, past several other playgrounds. B13 is located at the heart of the village, by the river and close to a nice playground. For both, you cannot necessarily see your children from the restaurant, so perhaps not suitable for parents of very young children, or dine first and play afterwards.

Pavillon – Park Merl

A firm family favourite, right next to a park which next year will be renovated to make it inclusive for all families. Take a seat by the duck pond whilst children spend time on the toboggan slides and zipwire (the playground is not fully in view from much of the restaurant). In summer there are trampolines too. Tarte Flambé headlines the menu, plus burgers, healthy bowls, and a kid’s menu.

Rainy days – kids corner or entertainment

Of course it won’t always be perfect sunshine, and winter is sometimes when you most need to get out the house as a family. Here are a few places with play corners or organised activities.

Sunday Brunch – Mamer Shelter Kirchberg and Le T’chiz Belval

In need of a peaceful Sunday brunch. Then look no further than either Mamer Shelter in Kirchberg or Le T’chiz in Belval. At the former, kids’ animators are available from 13.00 until 15.00 plus there’s table football and petanque to keep older children occupied during brunch. The rooftop terrace affords fantastic views if it’s a special celebration.

At the latter, brunch is served from 12.00 to 16.00 and a children’s animator runs activities to keep your little ones occupied whilst you enjoy the food. Activities are themed and in an area with cameras for security and safety.

Rhino Steakhouse – Clervaux

Enjoy a steak or a burger in this classy establishment that gives “a little nod to children with a space dedicated to them”. The set menus offer good value for money, and there’s a kid’s menu too. After lunch you can take your little prince or princess to the castle replica museum.

Le Bon Repos – Scheidgen

Grilled meats and fish, hamburgers and pasta, plus a kid’s menu, should keep everyone happy. There is a playground with a climbing frame, slide and swings behind the restaurant so bag a terrace table, and for rainy days there is a screen where they show cartoons. You can hire bikes on site if you want a quick spin after lunch.

Trois Quarts – Mertert

Fancy a Chinese banquet, then head to this restaurant, which incorporates a children’s area. The menu includes dim sum, sushi, and Mongolian dishes, in addition to a comprehensive list of Chinese dishes.

Pizzeria Il Ritrovo – Luxembourg City

An unassuming family place with a little play corner inside equipped with a TV for cartoons and a small table for arts and crafts. The toy selection is limited, but you could bring your own colouring books. A huge selection of pizza and pasta and a pretty good choice of meat and fish dishes should keep everyone happy.

Strogoff – Luxembourg City

A play corner on the ground floor in this popular Place de Paris restaurant serving up cheese and charcuterie, plus tartare and daily specials. The restaurant has surprisingly good views and is probably a great place for lunch during the Christmas markets or when there are fairground rides located opposite.

Antica Trattoria – Merl

A shady terrace and big interior at this Italian place serving pizza, pasta and a whole host of specialities from the region. There’s a corner with a table for drawing and a TV with cartoons, which won’t keep them enthralled for a full meal, but will give parents some respite. It’s not a million miles from Merl Park too if the weather is good.

Il Pizzico – Senningen

A space dedicated to children in this pizza place with a lovely terrace area, well-located if you’re waving off grandparents at Findel airport. Pizza, pasta, risotto, and fish and meat dishes should keep everyone happy,

Snooze Belval – sports bar with IKEA kitchen

It may not be ideal taking your kids to a sports bar, but the world cup is just around the corner so just in case... This burger joint has widescreens for sports, plus a little wooden kitchen so your kids can cook up their own concoctions. American Sunday brunch is on offer too.

The Luxembourg Times has a new mobile app, download here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.