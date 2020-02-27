City dining on a budget

Dining out can be expensive in Luxembourg, so here's our take on budget eats in the city with mains from €10-15, and sometimes less

Dining out in Luxembourg City can be an expensive affair, but it needn't be. There are still some great budget places to try out.

For the purposes of this article, we define cheap eats as around €10-15 for a main meal, although there are some restaurants offering main dishes for less than €10. There are of course plenty of food trucks and takeaways where you can find great food for lower prices.

Old Town

An established favourite, Independent Café does great salads, burgers, and omelettes, plus the weekday menu choices are rarely more expensive than €12,50.

Who doesn't love a bowl of noodles? Dancing noodles has meat or vegetarian variations, all for less than €15, with most starters at €5. You can check out the ramen at Red Face and get a bowl of Tom Yam Kung soup with prawns for €8,80.

Chinese ramen bowls from Hong Kong to Guang Zhou come stacked high and cut price, plus starters such as spring rolls won't set you back much more than €5 at the Place Guillaume II eatery Ramen.

Tuck into gluten- and lactose-free rice and sauces from Persian FoodBox (who also have a good vegan selection). Try chicken fillet with walnut and pomegranate sauce, or aubergine with yellow split peas and tomatoes. Rice boxes with sauce cost €9,30.

You'll never be alone if you sit outside Kumpir - the happy potato, as the exterior is painted with people to keep you company. Kumpir is Turkish for baked potato, and is a popular street food in Istanbul served with a variety of toppings from spicy Turkish sausage or chilli, to chicken curry and goulash. Most are priced at €9,50 and there are vegetarian choices.

Gare quarter

Gare is the perfect place for anyone eating out on a shoestring budget. You can try the weekday lunch menu for as little as €10,80 at Café Alison (including a main course and dessert), whilst Cocottes (also in other locations in Luxembourg) has a good choice of hot and cold meals, including vegetarian options, mostly under €15. They've just released their autumn menu.

Pick up an escalope or breaded chicken at Pasta Buongiorno for €12-14, or a plate of the day, such as lasagne, for just €7,50. You’ll find plenty of low-cost options at Syrian restaurant Damas from kofta and falafel to chicken shish kebabs.

There are also numerous Asian restaurants in the Gare quarter that cater to diners on a budget. Nirvana Cafe dishes up vegan curries, most costing €12-14 with a dish of the day for just €8,25. The Thai Snack (open lunchtimes) has beef curry for €13,50 and papaya salad for €12,50. Relative newcomer, Krishna Vilas, offers south Indian cuisine such as masala dosas, perfect for the cold weather, and just €7,50.

If you're in a rush, Gare has a Five Guys and O'Tacos. A better bet is to head to Lux'Burgers to pick up a fresh burger with Belgian style fries.

Clausen

At Ukulele you can snaffle up a tofu or chicken Pad Thai for €15,90, although some dishes on the menu are above our budget, there's still plenty of choice. If you stick to tapas at Bistro Podenco you can keep the bill down and feed the kids for €10. Tuck into steak, egg and chips, or a chicken and fruit salad at Popkorn which also offers a weekday dish of the day for just €11. If you’re in a big group and need to cater to a variety of tastes, Maybe not Bob’s can do pasta, pizza, steaks, veggie chilli, burgers and salads. They don’t mind if you just order fries and a beer.

Grund

You can get local cuisine and spätzle, or a vast choice of other dishes from omelettes to casseroles, with many choices on the menu costing less than €15 at Brasserie Bosso. Next door, Oscar’s offers steak and chips for €12.50, and has a menu with burgers, fishcakes and chilli all at budget prices.

