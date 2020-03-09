Where to try Mexican and Peruvian food

From authentic Mexican and Peruvian ceviche to Tex-Mex, here are your options for Latin dining in Luxembourg

Native Mexican's living in Luxembourg say it's hard to find authentic home cooking, but there are still a few places that get the thumbs up

There has been much debate among the residents of Luxembourg about where to try good Mexican and Peruvian food. Most are divided between the more authentic experience and the Tex-Mex hybrid variety. Whether you prefer tamales or chilli with nachos, or like your to make your own ceviche (which you can do at Kay's workshops), here's a list of our Latin food recommendations.

For authentic Mexican

The wonderful Frida Cantinas in Dudelange and the city have closed but you can still some good Mexican home-cooking at Las Maracas food truck . You can sample traditional quesadillas or tacos with a choice of meat and vegetarian fillings and red, green, chipotle and habanero sauces, in addition to home-made guacamole. The team are on summer vacation until 7th September and you can find out where they'll be on their return here.

In the meantime you can head to Agave (restaurant and tequila bar) which also gets a thumbs up for having authentic tacos and enchiladas but also offers chilaquiles, devilled prawns, and some luscious-looking cocktails. Starters such as melted cheese (queso fundido) with chorizo.

Pablito serves up home-made corn tortillas with its tacos and fresh ceviche. The menu is limited but the bright wooden settings will take you a thousand miles away.



Tex-Mex

The following restaurants don't always get the thumbs up from resident Mexicans, but plenty of people living in Luxembourg give them good reviews. You might find the spices toned down, but the food is enjoyable all the same.

At Mamacita you can drink tequila with your quesadilla or taco, and try out a Mexican ceviche. At sports bar Gringo's you can pare a margarita with Tex-Mex inspired dishes including tacos, fajitas, burritos and quesadillas. Däiwelskichen serves up fajitas, quesadillas and burritos as well as a house chilli, but the style is Argentinian rather than Mexican, so you might prefer a steak.

El Barrio in the Kirchberg has a varied menu that includes tacos in addition to Spanish tapas. Out of town, the Coyote Café in Belval has chicken with mole sauce and fajitas, plus some hefty Argentinian steaks.

Peruvian restaurants

If you're Mad about Peru then head to the restaurants of the same name in Dudelange and Luxembourg city for a truly authentic experience and an eye-watering list of ceviche, from the classic recipe featuring seabass, red onions, choclo and sweet potatoes, to a hot version with prawns and scallops.

Peruvian speciality, ceviche, served up at Kay, La Cusquenita and Mad about Peru Photo: Shutterstock

If marinaded raw fish is not your cup of tea, there is plenty on the menu from Peruvian-style rice with chicken or vegetables, Tacu Tacu (tortilla with rice and beans) with beef or octopus, anticucho or lomo saltado. The restaurants also do a mean line in cocktails with Pisco, gin Amazonas and Ginko.

The Suma Hotel Restaurant in Stadtbredimus has a great selection of ceviche plus beef filet flambéed in Pisco, plus pasta on the menu for main courses.

You can try your hand at making your own ceviche and taste some Pisco at Kay's workshops, but the restaurant, located in Casino Luxembourg in the city has been getting rave reviews for its Peruvian street food menu, which includes ceviche and anticucho (grilled beef heart with spices), plus its Peruvian "inspired" fusion menu.

You'll get classic Almuerzo at La Cusquenita with dishes served with rice or chips, and tasty beef stews, lomo saltado and other specialities from the Andean city of Cusco that the restaurant takes its name from.

For a compromise on Latin American food, you can try out Qosqo, which has burritos, quesadillas, cuenca (rice with toppings), ceviche and chilli. No one will go hungry that is for sure. It may not be that authentic, but it has a large terrace and a good location in Kirchberg.

Home-cooking

If you prefer to make your Mexican-style food, you can buy supplies from Chilli Gourmet and Mex-Al will also deliver. Some supermarkets like Auchun in Kirchberg/ Cloche d'Or and Delhaize stock the El Paso brand.

Mexican-born Yisela has opened the first Mexican Tortilleria in Luxembourg called Secretos del Maiz, using machines imported from her home country and 100% corn flour made from white, blue and red corn (so gluten and preservative free, with no GMO) to make different sized tortillas and tortilla chips/nachos.

In addition to supplying restaurants, she takes private orders for delivery on Sundays. You can place orders by sending a Whatsapp message to +352 621 177 349.