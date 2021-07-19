Craving a curry?

If your taste buds are tingling for something spicy - here's our list of great curry places to try out

Tandoor specialities like the classic chicken tikka masala are on the menu at many restaurants

Luxembourg’s Bangladeshi, Indian, Nepalese and Pakistani communities are well-established, and with them come a plethora of great places to sample some spicy food. If you fancy a curry, here are a few suggestions of where to go.

Gare area

Taj Mahal – 2 Rue de Strasbourg

Basic décor, but the full Monty when it comes to the menu, with everything from korma to vindaloo and a good selection of tandoor specialities. A lunchtime menu at €13,50 gives a good selection of starters and mains, and vegetarians recommend the mushroom and pea curry.

Nirvana café – Avenue de la Gare

Lunch dish of the day for just €8,25, plus vegetable curry, yellow dal (split peas) and rice seem to feature heavily on the menu. The surroundings are compact and bijoux but even meat-eating reviewers rave about the home-cooked vegetarian and vegan dishes.

Namaste – 19 Rue de Strasbourg

The fact so many reviewers are repeat customers who have been coming for years to this Nepalese-run restaurant, gives you some impression of the quality of its food. Relaxing surroundings, comfy dining chairs and pictures of the Himalayas, are coupled with classic vegetarian and meat curried dishes, tandoor oven specialities and thalis. For something different, try the Jhinga Darbar – peeled prawns prepared Nepalese-style with broccoli, bamboo shoots, mushrooms and flat beans in a creamy, spicy sauce.

Everest – 8 Rue Bender

Gets consistently good reviews and a general tip that it’s not spicy so a good choice if you have kids that aren’t ready for something hotter. Giant sized naans and biryani, plus home-made mango ice cream.

Sherpa – 3 Place St Pierre et Paul

Consistently given great reviews, despite its small-sized dining area, serving up Nepalese and Indian cuisine with beef, chicken and lamb dishes such as jalfrezi and some nice vegetarian and vegan options including Takari and Palak Paneer (spinach and Indian cheese).

In town and on its borders

Restaurant Appayan – Hollerich

A staggering selection of naans and other leavened breads, plus a pretty comprehensive menu including vegetable dishes and tandoor grilled meat, Appayan’s orange building is located in a fairly green and leafy part of Hollerich. You’ll get the best of Bengali cuisine and reviewers recommend the Mirchi ka Saalan if you like something spicy, or the chicken tandoori if your stomach is not ready for that.

Restaurant Himalaya 1, 2 & 3 (Rollingergrund, Kirchberg and Gare/Bonnevoie)

Nepalese Momo and paneer (Indian cheese) in butter sauce, you’ll find all the usual suspects such as lamb Rogan Josh at all three of these settings. Expect simple décor but huge portions which will keep you occupied.

Persian Foodbox - Hamilius

Tuck into gluten- and lactose-free rice and sauces from Persian FoodBox (who also have a good vegan selection). Try chicken fillet with walnut and pomegranate sauce, or aubergine with yellow split peas and tomatoes. A rice box with sauce costs €9,30.

Royal Bengal – Hollerich/Belair

Relatively bright compared to many Indian restaurants, and it has a patio for summer. The food gets a general green light but the service, not so much. If table manners aren’t your thing but scampi is, this will be your curry heaven.

Restaurant Kripa – near the CHL

Serene blue décor and a painted view of the Himalayas inside, plus a sunny summer terrace outside, you can try your chicken curry Makhani style (butter sauce) or Kadhai style (mushrooms, garlic, ginger, spinach and tomato). Reviewers enthuse about the food but also the ambience and 80s music (which is so 2021).

New Delhi - Gasperich

Pakoras, kofta and a biryani corner make this a good place to tuck into some authentic Asian cuisine. Nicely decorated with wooden panelling and Indian art, the weekday set menu is a steal at €11,50.

Orchidée – Bonnevoie

Indian and Bangladeshi specialities await you at this popular restaurant. Try a shami-kebab starter paired with one of the hottest vindaloos in town (apparently you should ask for it “hot John” style). They also serve nice twists on the classics like beef mint korma and mustard lamb curry if you fancy something a bit different. No website or Facebook page though.

Restaurant Tandoori – Beggen

“This restaurant served the best chicken karahi I have ever had,” says one reviewer, and on the whole, this restaurant, come shop, come take-away, gets the thumbs up from locals and Indian residents. A bright setting with tables spaced apart nicely, you can try duck dishes and tandoor oven-cooked meat. They’ll also deliver to your home with a minimum spend dependent on how far away you live (up to 10km from the restaurant).

Outside the city limits

Swagat – Strassen

If you want your curry in an upmarket setting then Swagat is the place to head. Reviews of this place are mixed but there are plenty of converts, not least because they will adapt the spices to your pallet. The weekday buffet lunch menu costs €13,50 and there’s a distinctly Nepalese/Tibetan flavour with chef’s specials including Himalayan soup. Vegetarians might explode if they eat all the dishes included in the veggie thali.

La Porte du Bengale – Strassen

A colourful setting with red table clothes, this is the place to have a romantic Indian meal if you both like the cuisine. A good selection of meat and vegetable dishes, including parathas stuffed with Indian cheese, and Chana masala (chickpea curry). Reviewers highlight the friendliness of the owners too.

Restaurant Manang Mustang - Grevenmacher

White table clothes and discreet seating is not all you’ll find in this light and airy restaurant. Lamb bhuna or the classic chicken tikka masala grace the menu, and they have a take away service too.

Kiran – Hesperange

Kid-friendly neighbourhood curry palace, with cheese naans and saffron rice that is out of this world. If you like something spicy, they have an Indian harissa you can add to your beef dhiawala or paneer chilli. Finish off with a mango kulfi (Indian ice cream). Nepalese food lovers can try the Momo soup. Kids who aren’t yet initiated into the delights of curry, can choose a dish from the children’s menu which includes fish and chips. Tables are spaced nicely apart so there won’t be any elbow jostling.

Annapurna 1 – Bascharage (2 in Foetz, 3 in Mamer)

Five-star reviews from recent diners, this is a big place with red curtains and paintings on the walls. The menu consists of all the popular dishes (Indian, Nepalese and Bhutanese) plus some additional ones like lamb keema (mince) kebab, and aubergines grilled with ginger. There’s an Anapurna 2 in Foetz and Anapurna 3 in Mamer, although the one in Mamer gets so-so reviews.

Darjeeling – Capellen

Tandoori prawns, Tadka Dal, fish nizami and chicken saftta, plus also serving Tibetan dishes such as momos, fyashya goku and Tibetan cheese soup. It consistently gets rave reviews from locals who probably prefer to keep it a secret. Relaxing soft décor too, with a small terrace outside and an entrance flanked by lions (or maybe dragons).

Pokhara – Rodange

Anyone who has been trekking in Nepal will know that Pokhara is the town you start from. It’s also a very good curry house, with all the usual curries plus some special ones including Jhoiya, which puts tandoor-cooked meat in a masala sauce with onions, garlic and mushrooms, and Aamwala, with a sauce based on mango pulp. The unusual menu might make it worth the trek to the far west, hiking boots optional.

Auberge Matonge – Wincrange

Head north for a pint and some food by chef Ravi, including beef vindaloo, chicken tikka masala and prawn dopiaza. All dishes come with rice and a butter naan. You can tell him exactly the level of spice you want and he will also suggest dishes to suit your palate.

Restaurant Curry Pot – Schifflange

Big portions and friendly service get this place an almost five star rating with reviewers. Open seven days a week, you can tuck into samosas or momos for a starter, then try tandoor-cooked lamb tikka, a korma, masala or jalfrezi.

Khukuri – Dudelange

Another almost five star rating and able to cater to birthday parties, the folks at Dudelange can chow down on momos and Nepalese chilli chicken with onions, or sample some tandoori meats and seafood. A good choice of vegetarian dishes sees okra, aubergine and paneer (Indian cheese) on the menu.

Diyalo – Käerjeng

Cobra beers, mango lassi and the best selection of vegetarian dishes, according to one reviewer. There are more than 20 vegetarian dishes on the menu including Aloo Saagwala with potatoes, baby spinach, fenugreek in a garlic and tomato sauce, and Bhindi Masala, made with fresh okra, onions, coriander, tomatoes and chilli. Meat-eaters can try Diyalo Pahadi – chicken breast with green herbs cooked in the chef’s style, or Lamb Dahiwala, cooked with yoghurt, cheese and north Indian spices.

