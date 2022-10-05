Festivals in Luxembourg for autumn and winter

Alt rock, Oktoberfest and Jazz, or catch the Italian and Luxembourgish film festivals, and even dive into African or Korean culture, taste wine, or check out a weekend games festival

The colder, darker days are upon us, but that doesn’t mean you can’t get out and about for a festival - be it music, film, slam poetry, or just to get together with like-minded people at this season’s festivals.

23 September -29 October Oktoberfest – Clausen

It’s not too late to head to the Brauerei Big Beer Company at Rives de Clausen in your Lederhosen or Dirndl with music every Friday and Saturday from DJ Marco Boesen, live entertainment, and Bavarian specialities including Knödel (dumplings), Haxen (pork) Hendl (grilled chicken). They will also elect Miss and Mr Oktoberfest, so it’s worth putting on your best outfits, and 29 October sees special guests Almklausi – Mama Laudaaaa.

6-20 October CinEast film festival – various venues

A spotlight on Czech and Ukrainian films, but plenty of premieres from central and eastern European directors including some Luxembourgish collaborations, discussions, live music and more. You can read our review here.

15-16 October Lux African Festival – Tramsschapp

Limpertsberg’s cultural centre is hosting the fifth edition of this Afro-Caribbean festival (after a two-year absence). There will be 40 exhibitors from the African continent and its diaspora offering clothes, jewellery, decorations, books, and a huge variety of food. There will be music and activities too.

15-16 October Game On – Rotondes

Board games or video games? Whatever your preference, visitors of all ages are invited to watch and participate in games tournaments, a pub quiz, and workshops including figurine painting and video game programming. You can also pick up a second-hand game. There will be presentations of prototypes by their creators and an escape room, plus back to basics wooden games. Things kick off on Saturday at 14.00 and then on Sunday at 12.00.

22 October Korean Culture Day – Cultural Centre Schéiss

Head to this one-day festival at Val Saint Croix in Belair for a day of all things Korean – food, traditional beverages, costumes and games, and products including cosmetics. When you’ve stocked up and filled up, there will be musical performances including K-pop dancing organised by the Maison de la Culture Coréenee au Luxembourg asbl. The day also marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic ties between the Grand Duchy and the Republic of Korea.

22-23 October Guitar Festival – Luxembourg Conservatory

A first for Luxembourg – a festival dedicated to classical guitar in the Grand Duchy. It brings together concerts, masterclasses and conferences by world-renowned guitarists, plus an exhibition of guitars and a competition for players. On Saturday you can watch a recital and join a masterclass with Zoran Dukic, and catch the final of the international classical guitar competition, whilst on Sunday there’ll be a concert from the finalists.

29 October Alt Rock/Metal Festival – Rocas

Blood curdling screams, soaring cleans and destructive riffs await you at the inaugural Rocas Rumble, featuring Luxembourg’s most promising young bands on the alternative rock and Metal scene. You can catch SCIAN, Zirocco, Trouble in Paradise, and Deep Dive Culture, who will do their best to rock you into oblivion.

30-31 October Open Doors Halloween – Neimënster

The doors open on a spooktacular weekend of shows, exhibitions and concerts, art, youth programmes and workshop. The programme is to be announced, but last year it included creepy face painting and haunted cupcake or scary pumpkin workshops, and entertainment from the magic curiousity cabinet.

Want a list of Halloween events – don’t worry we’ve got you covered. Check out our What’s On Halloween for adults and kids which will be published on Saturday 22 October.

29 October-13 November Villerupt Italian Film Festival – KulturFabrik

The 45th edition of this festival puts female Italian directors in the spotlight including the works of Liliana Cavani and Cristina and Francesca Comencini. There will also be an exhibition in the bistro Ratelach from illustrator Matteo Falone entitled “Carte de gioco”. The grandson of Italian immigrants who came to work in the Lorraine steel industry, Falone redesigns the famous playing cards with his own family history. You can also see an acoustic concert from Mastozzino, folk and blues with Enrico Lunghi, and from the emir of the tajine synth-wave, Tune Zitoune, plus two Dario Argento classic horror films on 31 October.

30 October & 26 March Disc fair – Rotondes

Looking for some vinyl or that elusive CD? Head to the Foire aux Disques on these Sundays to flick through thousands of discs with more than 50 record stores and sellers from the greater region. There’ll also be DVDs and Blu-rays and the chance to pick up some turntables.

11-13 November Bazar International – LuxExpo

Get some Christmas decorations, try some different food or catch a folk dance Photo: Pierre Matgé

This Luxembourg institution which sees multiple nationalities showcasing their talents and their wares with drinks, food, seasonal decoration, handicrafts, paintings and jewellery. You can also catch dance and music performances.

15-27 November Rainy Days Festival – Luxembourg Philharmonie

Following the motto "out of this world" this contemporary music festival aims to highlight unfamiliar playing techniques, technology, or simply the imagination, through 21 concerts, performances and installations that invite you to explore worlds beyond our own. There will also be premieres of new works by Mark Andre, Newton Armstrong, Carola Bauckholt & Karin Hellqvist and Nwando Ebizi, to name a few.

The Luxembourg Philharmonie's Rainy Days Festival takes you out of this world in November Philharmonie Luxemburg / Alfonso Salgueiro

18-20 November Life Expo 80s edition – LuxExpo

Head back to the 1980s for themed evenings, vintage exhibitors, and a selection of the best tattoo artists in the region. Once the sun goes down, the hall will transform into a party venue, with lounge areas, light shows, cocktails, shisha and of course, a dancefloor. DJs Danny Gold, Difino, Lilo, and Felipe Bari will be providing the tunes.

25-26 November Shuffle Jazz Festival – Neimënster

A springboard for local artists on the Luxembourg jazz scene, and promising a dozen concerts over two stages, with food and a bar in the atmosphere of a jazz club, the line-up includes The Aquatic Museum and Teleport.

26-30 November Expogast – LuxExpo

A world-class international cooking competition and a place to find the most talented chef, or to try some innovative creations. Foodies can also have a look at the latest innovations and trends in tableware and kitchen appliances, but food remains at the centre, and last time, more than 20,000 dishes were served up to visitors.

2-3 December Wine Lights Enjoy – Luxembourg Moselle vineyards

The wine landscape between Wormeldange and Ahn will shine across its 4.5km with a spectacular play of light and colour whilst numerous wineries and associations will offer a selection of local wines and crémant.

If you can't wait until December, head to Schengen to celebrate the end of the grape harvest and taste some wine at Hunnefeier, on Sunday 16 October.

9-17 January RESET Jazz festival – Neimënster

Get into some Jazz vibes in January at the RESET Festival Photo: Reset Jazz Festival

The fifth edition of this popular festival to chase away the January blues hasn’t announced its line up yet, but has confirmed bass tuba player Belinde Deman.

2-12 March Luxembourg Film Festival

The country’s national film festival with documentaries, feature films, special screenings and shorts at Ciné Utopia, Kinepolis Kirchberg and Cinémathéque in Luxembourg City. There will also be free workshops, exhibitions and concerts, as well as international guests and awards for the best film, documentary, and for best young audience film.

31 March Poetry Slam de Lux - Rotondes

Who will be the country’s slam poet champion – join this war on words and verbs to find out.

1-2 April Eat it! – Rotondes

Street food festival have hit a new high in Luxembourg with the variety of offerings from food trucks ranging from Mexican tacos to pan-fried noodles, African and middle eastern cuisine and a million varieties of the humble burger. Gourmets and foodies will enjoy trying out the fare, be it meat or vegetarian or vegan.

