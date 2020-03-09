Vegetarian and vegan restaurants in the City

Things have come a long way since the first vegetarian restaurant opened its doors in Luxembourg – check out the choices you have now

Non-meat options are growing in popularity Photo: Oak Bistro

A decade ago you might have been hard pushed to find vegetarian or vegan options on the menu, let alone restaurants serving only vegetarian or vegan dishes. Today the story in Luxembourg City and beyond is very different.

The choices listed in this article are all located in Luxembourg City but there are numerous restaurants across the country that offer great vegetarian/vegan options on the menu.

Beet – 32 Place Guillaume II

Plant based and proud, plus using locally sourced, organic food and seasonal ingredients, Beet offers you the best in modern bistro chic.

Try out a delicious falafel platter served with tabbouleh and hummus or truffle Mac n Cheese and plant-based shish, in addition to freshly-squeezed juices.

Open Tuesday to Saturday 11.30 to 21.00 (inside, terrace and takeaway) and on Sunday from 11.30 to 14.00. It has a sister restaurant in Belval, open Tuesday 11.30 to 15.00, Wednesday to Friday 11.00-14.00 and 18.00 to 20.00, Saturday 11.30 to 20.00 and Sunday 11.30 to 14.00.

Sister restaurant Seed on 5 rue Chimay has freshly baked doughnuts, cakes and pastries, coffee, and light bites.

Happ is more than a restaurant – it’s a way of life Photo: Happ

HaPP – 44 avenue John F Kennedy

HaPP is more than a restaurant – it’s a way of life, promoting energy and happiness. A different menu is on offer every day, and you can view all the ingredients they use for each dish (no additives and no artificial colouring).

Try their signature salads or hot and cold bowls. The summer bowl at just €12,50 contains mixed greens, quinoa, carrots, citrus zest, cucumber, basil, sesame seeds, apples, beetroots, sundried tomato pesto, mango, paprika and lemon dressing.

If you fancy making their concoctions at home, HaPP even have a recipe book.



Open from Monday to Friday 11.00 to 14.00 for dining or takeaway, call to reserve or place an order on 26 20 16 49.

Green Olive - 75 rue de Strasbourg

Billed as healthy, organic and fresh, this place dishes up Lebanese Fattoush, aubergine, feta and all manner of salads, okra stew, stuffed vine leaves, and broccoli pancakes and beet hummus. There's a big range of dishes to try on the menu, and you can order online for delivery or pick up a takeaway.

Glow – 2 rue Xavier de Feller

This coffee place combines bakery with health food to offer vegan and vegetarian cuisine with a local touch.

Treat yourself to tea and cake or freshly squeezed juice, and relax with a book in their free library. For something more substantial check out the curries, gluten-free pasta and soups. The plant-based cakes and pastries make a delicious dessert.

Open for takeaway orders from Tuesday to Saturday 08.00 to 14.30 and once a month for Sunday brunch.

Rawdish – Place de Paris

100% bio and 100% fresh, if you’ve been out the night before you might want to try their beetroot, mango and goji berry hangover cure.

Fresh hot lunch bowls include red curry or pasta, and cold lunch bowls like the quinoa tahini one, combine those two ingredients with salad, mushrooms, sesame seeds, soja, lemon juice and agave syrup. For breakfast, sample their porridge.

The flagship store is at Place de Paris in the city, but they can deliver and have products in numerous stores in Luxembourg. You can check out the locations here. You can order for delivery here.

Mesa Verde – 11 rue du Saint Esprit

Nestled in the cobbled streets above the Grund, you’ll find this seafood and vegetarian restaurant.

Bright and colourful decor combined with wooden tables spaced well for privacy, provide the perfect place to nibble on a plate of vitamin-packed crudities or try the tofu cordon bleu style.

It's open Tuesday from 18.00 to 22.30, Wednesday to Friday lunch times from 12.00 to 14.00, and evenings 18.00 to 22.30 (23.00 on Friday) and Saturdays 18.00 to 23.00.

Nirvana Cafe – 1 avenue de la Gare

Fancy something spicy? Look no further than Nirvana cafe which offers Indian and Pakistani vegan and lactose-free dining.

Nirvana Café is a social project dedicated to promoting veganism. All its produce is 100% vegan, without any trace elements. Sample momos, samosas, bhajees or try out their cauliflower masala curry. Comfy armchairs add to the cosy atmosphere. The dish of the day is a steal at just €8,25.

Open Monday to Sunday for lunch at 12.00 to 15.00 and dinner 18.00 to 21.00.

Oak Bistro – 43 rue Goethe

The lovely wooden decor at Oak Bistro invites you to sit down and try out daily specials which include the likes of beetroot and chickpea falafel in a portobello mushroom, served with roasted courgette hummus and aubergine steak, or a roasted veggie and lentil burger served in a rosemary focaccia bun with trufle cream, roasted potatoes and guacamole.

You can enjoy your food on their terrace or inside, or alternatively order as takeaway either cooked or ready to cook. Oak Bistro is open only during the week, Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 12.00 to 14.30. You can reserve a table for lunch or order a takeaway for lunch or diner by calling 26 48 06 60.

Bloom coffee shop – 101 rue Adolphe Fischer

Home of the Kanelbullar, or home-made cinnamon bun, you can also sample their gluten-free chocolate chip, pecan and cranberry cookies or variations on the house speciality, such as the pistachio bun, with a mug of hot chocolate.

The cakes and tarts are also out of this world, and mostly vegan, plus they serve the popular matcha latte. Take a seat at one of their pavement tables in the sun or in the snug interior if it's raining, from Monday to Friday 8.00 to 16.00 and weekends 9.00 to 15.00.

Dune - 26 rue des Bains

Anissa El Mansouri, daughter of the Berber chef in Paris famous for his Moroccan restaurants, has opened this Mediterranean kitchen in Luxembourg serving up mint tea and cold pressed juices with organic veggies and couscous. There are meat variations on the menu too, and readers give the taste and portion size a big thumbs up.

Open Monday to Friday 11.30 to 21.30 and Saturday 18.00 to 21.30, there is seating inside and outside on the pavement.

Chiche - 20 avenue Pasteur (and 125 Rue d'Alzette, Esch)

Re-establishing itself in new homes in Limpertsberg and Esch-sur-Alzette, this popular Syrian/Lebanese eatery has more than just falafel and hummus. Try mutabel, grilled aubergine puree with a smokey taste, or muhammara - a chilli paste with ground nuts served with bread.

Open for reservations to dine in and take away orders. The interior has traditional table seating or comfy sofas where you can share a few platters. Open Tuesday to Saturday for lunch from 12.00 to 14.00 and dinner from 18.00 to 23.00 (up to midnight on Friday and Saturday).

Peppermint Restaurant - 3 rue de Trevires

Vietnamese and Malaysian specialities including pan-fried vegetable filled ravioli and tofu pad Thai, you can reserve a table reservations@peppermint.lu. It's open seven days a week for lunch from 11.45 to 14.30 and dinner from 180.00 to 23.00.

Dean & David - 29 boulevard FDR and 45 avenue JFK

Smoothies, fresh juice, vegan and vegetarian salads and health bowls are the order of the day (meat and seafood options also available) at this franchise now open in Luxembourg at two locations where you can grab a bite on the go or get your food delivered.

Other places to try

Mesa in Esch-sur-Alzette gets great reviews for it's locally sourced vegetable dishes cooked by Sylvie, whilst the Persian Foodbox in Luxembourg City has a great selection of vegetarian sauces served with rice and ditto on the vegetarian selection at Ramen.

