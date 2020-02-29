Where to find Luxembourg's best food trucks

There was a time when food vans equaled poor quality food and dubious hygiene standards.

Things have come a long way since then, and in Luxembourg you'll find a whole host of food trucks in and around the City and in the regions, offering delicious, organic, locally-sourced and freshly prepared food.

Although times have been tough on many of the food truck operators, a surprising number are still open, with a limited weekly agenda. We recommend that you check the links in this article, as where they'll be on which days may change.

Street food and food truck festivals

You can sample truck food at many festivals and events, including the Eat It Festival at Rotondes in March, and this year's Foodtruck and Music Festival will be on 17 July 2021 from 11.00 until 01.00 at Boevange-sur-Attert. There'll be a food village with many trucks, and several DJs providing the sounds, plus a kids corner with a bouncy castle and games. Tickets must be purchased in advance and Covid check rules apply, plus masks must be worn.

Food trucks

In the meantime, here's a list of food trucks, what they offer, and where you can find them.

LëtzeBurger

Seven young guys and two trucks can be found serving up 100% beef patties at various locations in Luxembourg. In addition to the traditional burger, you can try out pulled pork, Black Angus steak or veggie varieties, with extra toppings including guacamole, chilli or a fried egg. There's also a student menu for €4 including a burger, fries and a drink. Bread is sourced locally from a baker in Bertrange, which is where you'll find one truck on Wednesday and Thursday evenings. On other evenings the truck is at Mamer (Tuesday) and Bettembourg (Thursday) with lunchtimes at Bourmicht business park on Monday, Mamer on Wednesday and Friday, and Limpertsberg on Tuesday and Thursday. Another truck serves up burgers in Strassen from Monday to Sunday every evening. You'll find exact location details here.

So Food

Serving a huge variety burgers, you'll find So Food truck at Senningerberg, Cloche d'Or and Leudelange on different days of the week. Burgers include the So Forest, served with mushrooms, red onions, mustard and cheddar, and the So Vegi chickpea patty. You can check out their planned locations for the week here. So Food was founded by Greggory Hell (president of the Luxembourg Food Truck Association), who loves the fact that food trucks mean he can meet people, share moments and invent new recipes.

Serving up tasty meat and vegetarian burgers, falafel, chilli and warming soups. Patrick and Nathalie (vice president of the Luxembourg Food Truck Association) have a long history of working and running restaurants in Luxembourg. At the moment they are only serving food on Wednesdays at Garnich, Um Botterkraiz from 17.00 to 21.00. There pre-Covid schedule included stops in Contern on Wednesdays (rue Edmond Reuter), Hamm on Thursdays (rue de Bitbourg), and Cloche d'Or on Fridays (rue Eugene Ruppert). Fingers crossed they can return to this agenda soon.

Wok Me Up

Wok Me Up serves Thai curries, noodles and soup, and dishes such as tofu or prawns in Shuan Dong forest sauce with mushrooms and bamboo shoots. At lunchtime (11.00 to 14.30) you’ll find their truck at Findel Airport (Tuesday), the entrance to Kinnekswiss park (Wednesdays), in Cloche d’Or outside the Helios Building (Thursdays), and in Kirchberg, in front of the ABN AMRO Bank (Fridays). Friday evenings they set up in Bissen from 18.00 to 21.00.

Gingerhead

Inspired by the popular burgers to be had at Cafe Belair, you can sample the same on the go from Gingerhead food truck. The smashed burger has two beef patties, cheddar, and you can choose to add onions, bacon, pickles or jalapenos. The veggie burger comes with a lentil patty, tomato tapenade and emmental, and if you need something to wash it all down, the crew sell craft beers too. You can find where they'll be here.

Las Maracas

Chicken, pork and beef quesadillas and tacos, and cactus salad with a choice of red, green, chipotle or habanero sauces are on this food truck's menu, together with weekly specialities. If you fancy a spot of Mexican food at lunchtime (11.30 to 14.00) head to Kirchberg (rue Edward Steichen) on Wednesdays and the Capellen business park on Thursdays and rue des Romains in Strassen on Fridays.

Pizzaguy

Try out pizza balls or numerous pizzas named after popstars from Santana (tuna and onions) and Mick Jagger (mushrooms and ham) to Yoko Ono (goat's cheese and dried tomatoes). You'll find him Mondays to Fridays at 6 rue de la Gare in Junglinster from 17.15 to 21.00.

Chef Guo

Noodles galore in so many styles from Sao Kao (BBQ) to sweet and sour, coconut, Sichuan, spicy Indian, Thai or house specialities. Chef Guo is pretty busy too. You'll find him at Munsbach on Thursday lunchtime, then Thursday and Saturday evenings in Garnich, at Cloche d'Or on Friday lunchtimes, and in Alzingen on Wednesday and Friday evenings. He's also at Hamm for Monday lunch, then in Leudelange Monday nights and Tuesday lunchtimes, and at Findel airport on Wednesdays.

Afrikan Gourmet

Try the Shaka or the Zulu burger with ostrich meat, or the vegetarian quinoa and lentil burger with some banana plaintain fries, and a side order of different spicy sauces. Normally they would pull up from 11.30 to 14.00 at the Airport Centre in Senningerberg on Mondays, rue Lou Hemmer in Findel on Tuesdays and at 412 Route d'Esch in Cloche d'Or on Fridays. However their location finder and Facebook pages suggest they stopped serving as from October 2020. Let's hope they come back soon.

Joo

Freshly cooked naan bread, curry and noodles are served up by the team from Joo in a schedule that sees them serving lunch in Place Guillaume on Wednesdays 11.00 to 14.00 and Kirchberg on Fridays from 11.45 until 13.45.

Arancino Food Truck

Italian and Sicilian specialities can brighten up your lunchtime, courtesy of Arancino. At the moment they are offering a limited menu for home delivery on Wednesday to Friday evening, with details of the weekly menu here. If you can, try their speciality and namesake arancina balls with various fillings including mozzarella, meat or spinach.

FoodRiders

Beef burgers, home-made skin-on fries and onion rings, FoodRiders also offers a vegan burger (filled with fried soy slices, tomatoes, arugula, onions, and guacamole). At lunchtimes (11.30 to 13.30) you'll find them at Esch-sur-Alzette on Mondays, Bertrange on Tuesdays, Munsbach on Wednedays, Cloche d'Or on Thursdays and Niedercorn on Fridays. At dinner time (17.30 to 21.00), expect to find them at Bettembourg on Tuesdays, Filsdorf on Wednesdays, Alzingen on Thursdays and Leudelange on Fridays. You can find full address details for these locations here.

Green Mango

Whatever the weather, says their website, they'll be serving up chicken satay, spring rolls, Panang curry and pad Thai plus many more regional specialities. Lunchtimes from 11.30 to 14.00 you’ll find them at Munsbach on Mondays, Kirchberg (Crédit Suisse) on Tuesdays, in front of the Ivy Building in Capellen business park on Wednesdays and in Strassen on Thursdays (Batiself) and Fridays (Thomas Edison). The green truck pulls up in Strassen again on Monday nights from 18.00-21.00, this time rue de Romains, on Wednesday evenings at the Alzingen Hotel, and Thursdays in the parking behind the pharmacy at Bertrange.

T-wraps food truck

Seasonal and plant-based wraps and organic crisps underpin T-wraps environmentally friendly food truck which uses organic ingredients and compostable take-away materials. The Bohemian Wrapsody takes falafel, home-made hummus, peppers and salad and wraps it in a soft wheat flat bread. Alternatively you can try the fried soy nuggets. You'll find them for lunch (11.30 to 14.00) / dinner (17.45 to 20.30) on Tuesdays at Mondercange/Bertrange, Wednesdays at Kinneswiss/Reckange-sur Mess, Thursdays at Leudelange for both and Fridays at Kirchberg/Bettembourg. You can find details of street locations and menus on their Facebook page.

Verace

Reader-recommended, this wood-fired pizza food truck offers the usual toppings plus a pizza of the week. You'll find them lunchtimes from 12.00 to 14.00 at Senningerberg (Wednesday), Esch-sur-Alzette (Thursday) and at Findel Airport (Friday). Evenings there in Bertrange on Monday, Strassen on Tuesday, Bettembourg on Wednesday and Alzingen on Thursday. You can find location details and a menu on the Facebook page.

Scott's Food Truck

The popular Grund-based pub has a food truck at weekends from 12.00 to 18.00 (closes early if food is sold out), offering a weekly menu including pasta, tarts, desserts and sometimes a selection of items from their charcoal BBQ. You can check out the weekend menu on their Facebook page, which also details their take away menu and dates they will be running an outdoor BBQ.

Pan 08

The little blue trailer that is Pan 08 Bio Panzerotte serves up Italian bio street food at lunch times from Tuesday to Thursday and on Monday and Friday evenings in either Mondercange or Reckange-sur-Mess.

More burgers....

Nuno's Truck

Grab a piled-high burger with an extra hunk of steak or pork from Nuno's truck which stops for lunchtimes at Cloche d'Or on Mondays, Schuttrange on Tuesdays, Steinsel on Wednesdays, Contern on Thursdays and Leudelange on Fridays. You'll also find them on Thursday evenings at Biwer and Friday evenings at Grevenmacher. You can find the full menu here.

L'Atelier du Gourmet

Artisanal bread, 100% pure beef steak and home-made sauces are on the menu at this food truck found in Findel on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cloche D'Or on Wednesdays and Merl on Fridays.

The Karavan

Offering 14 varieties of burgers (including vegetarian and kids' sized) this food truck business was founded by men with a love of food. You'll find them in various locations at lunchtime and in the evenings, including Findel and Kirchberg. For week by week details of where they will be, click here.

Burger and Co

Sandwiches, burgers, salads and filled tortillas are served up by Burger and Co mostly in Capellen's West Side Village (Tuesday to Friday) and in Cloche d'Or on Mondays (rue G Kroll).

The Luxembourg Food Truck Association runs a number of street food markets and pop-up events. You can find out more on their Facebook page or website.

