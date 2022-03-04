Kaffiskränzchen – where to go for coffee, tea and cake

If you fancy a patisserie and a pot of coffee, or a spot of afternoon tea and cake, here are four places you should try

Ladurée macarons, choux buns, or patisseries of all shapes and sizes - what will you choose to go with your afternoon tea or coffee?

Kaffiskränzchen is the Luxembourgish term for coffee with cake. Luxembourg excels in cakes and patisseries that come in all shapes and sizes, from the dainty French choux ones, to the heavier German strudels. But if you want to do it in style, these four places should fit the bill nicely.

Ladurée – 7 rue des Capucins, Luxembourg City

Plush chairs, soft green décor, guilt mirrors and plenty of plants, this feels like a tea room from yesteryear. The window displays of pyramids of macarons are enough to have you salivating before you’ve entered.

The café uses a recipe that was created when the original bakery in Paris was founded as a high-class team room in 1862 by Ernest Ladurée. Apparently it was his little cousin, Pierre Desfontaines, who created the house speciality – macarons. This extension to the famous French tea room on rue des Capucins, opened its doors in 2016.

Don’t worry, if you’re not a fan of the sugary, light macaron, you can select from an array of delicate pastries. Just remember to use your napkin to dab the sides of your mouth, and stick your little finger out when you sup.

Louis - Un Amour de Choux – 7 Grand Rue, Luxembourg City

Salted caramel, raspberry, pistachio, and meringue topped choux Louis - Un Amour de Choux

A relatively new and elegant tea room featuring the daintiest of cream puffs, iced or topped with meringue. Red velvet chairs and a light, airy space filled with orchids, will disguise your guilty pleasure in scoffing a selection of these choux delicacies, with flavours including salted caramel, praline, pistachio, raspberry, vanilla and coffee. If you prefer a savoury light choux bite, then try the salmon version.

Bubblies – Cloche d’Or shopping centre

Hygge and very modern, but nevertheless plush and comfy, Bubblies has blue velvet banquettes and comfy chairs with plenty of cushions to prop up your elbow while you savour its delights. This is the place for high tea complete with the layered tray, fancy teapot and China cups. It may seem a bit Anglo-Saxon (as their website says), but they have a good selection of teas from Japanese Sencha to Cocktail Azteque and Marrakesh Night. And if you prefer, they have traditional English tea (or Darjeeling and Earl Grey), and even a selection of rare teas from China and Japan.

Don’t worry, it’s not all tea, you’ll get scones with cream and jam, little sandwiches and plenty of cakes. Come wearing an elasticated waistband.

NB Creations – 153-155 rue du Kiem, Strassen

Head to Strassen for a little corner of patisserie heaven courtesy of Nicolas Bourgard who trained in several Michelin-starred restaurants in Paris before becoming the pastry chef at Cercle Munster (the fancy private club in Grund).

Something to suit every palate NB Creations

You don’t need membership to tuck into the dizzying assortment of patisseries in all shapes, sizes and colours, but whatever you choose, you won’t be disappointed.

The setting is perhaps not that plush, with simple dark wooden tables and chairs, but if you need something a bit more substantial, you can’t beat the seven-course degustation menu offered on Saturday evenings. All the service and style of a Michelin-starred establishment without the cost, as the menu is just €59.

The usual suspects – Patisserie Hoffmann, Paul, Oberweis and Namur

You can always get a good quality pastry and a fancy coffee at these establishments. Not all of them have the same plush décor and Kaffiskränchzen-feel. For Patisserie Hoffmann, the nicest location is in Bridel, where the interior has a glamourous element, but there’s also a pretty terrace overlooking the surrounding countryside (and a play area, which might be a blessing or a curse depending on which way you look at it).

Paul don’t do a bad job of making you feel like your surroundings are vaguely fitting for high tea (or coffee, since they do that best). The latest addition at the Kirchberg Infinity Centre is probably the nicest, together with the one in Foetz. They’ve been going since 1889 so they must be doing something right. Unfortunately, they don’t wait on tables.

For Oberweis, the Cloche d’Or establishment has a certain level of fancy, with grey comfy chairs, banquettes and light wispy curtains, whilst the Namur at the Belle Etoile shopping centre has the nicest interior of their cafes (although the service could be a tad better and the coffee a smidgeon hotter). There is a terrace in summer, but you’ll be looking out on the giant car park.

