Fancy a cocktail?

There's nothing quite like the glamour of a cocktail for a special summer night out, but where should you go?

Now is the time to put an umbrella in your drink, as cocktail season begins. If you're all dressed up with nowhere to go, here are a few suggestions for places in the city to sip Luxembourg’s finest concoctions, and a few places outside the city with a reputation for top-notch mixology.

Piano Bar (Le Royal Hotel)

The renovated Piano Bar has a fantastic terrace and a new cocktail menu, created by Sarah Haenel and her team. You can enjoy one of their signature cocktails including Umami Sour, with Bombay Sapphire gin, Angostura bitters, egg white, pressed lemon juice, and matcha green tea. Alternatively sip on Ouverture, containing Nihonshu saké, Honjozu perfumed with pear, vodka, Bittermans Xocolatl Bitters and home-made chamomile syrup. They also have 112 varieties of whiskey.

Open Monday to Sunday 10.30 until 22.00. You can reserve a table either by phoning 24 16 16734.

Octans – a spirited bar

The Octans crew want to share their exotic spirits and long forgotten cocktail recipes with you. Try the gin-based fruity Clover Club, a Mai Tai, or a Tiramisu martini.

Expect some good live music too, and this city bar gets a big thumbs up for customer service from reviewers. Open Tuesday 17.00 to midnight, Wednesday and Thursday from 17:00 to 01:00, Friday 17.00 to 0.200 and Saturday from 15:00 to 02:00.

Lady Jane

Winner of the best cocktail bar at the Luxembourg Nightlife Awards (LNA) in 2019, Lady Jane is not for anyone and everyone as it's a private members' club, so you will need to join their private group (via Facebook) to receive the weekly password to gain access to this uniquely designed bar.

Hendrick's Gin sponsor the bar (according to online reviews) so you won't need to worry if gin is your favourite cocktail base, but you can also try a Pisco Sour with a Greek Skinos Mastiha and a Bloody Mary with Mezcal.

One reviewer cites that the brave can try the Bourbon and peanut butter or beetroot infused vodkas and orange wine, or you can tuck into something more local like Hunnegdrepp, which combines apple schnapps with salty caramel syrup. Open Tuesday to Saturday 15.00 to midnight.

Sofitel Le Grand Ducal

Open from 10:30 to 01:00 every day, this famous hotel's L'Observatoire Bar has a unique view of the city night lights and it's own resident DJ to provide tunes. Cocktail concoctions include the K-Way martini, with vodka, chocolate milky way, kahlua, Aztec chocolate bitters, coffee and cane sugar syrup, or a Vintage Negroni with gin, red vermouth and campari. You can also linger over a designer cocktail and views of the city at the hotel's Coco Mango bar and lounge.

Llama Bar

Cheeky drinks with no drama is the motto of Llama concept bar in the historic old town, as they invite you for a Pisco Sour and Ceviche combo. Nominated as the best bar in town in the Luxembourg Nightlife Awards 2019, reviewers rave about the DJs as much as the cocktails.

Machu Picchu Photo: LLAMA

Open Wednesday and Thursday from 15.00 to 01.00, Friday and Saturday from 15.00 to 03.00 and Sunday 11.30 to 0.200. They also do a Sunday brunch with sweet, salty or vegan options, and blind cocktail tasting events if you want to test your taste skills.

Paname

This cosy bar with individual seating booths, primarily serves food but does a mean cocktail too. The Bloody Panamary combines Vodka 42 Below with celery bitters, tomato juice and pepper. The Sherry Cherie has Martini Ambrato vermouth, Tio Pepe sherry, Ramborn apple cider and prosecco.

You must book a table at a specific time slot for an after-work drink or bite to eat.

Other cocktail emporiums in the city

Whilst we've said goodbye to a few cocktail bars during the pandemic, there are still plenty of places to try one from Go Ten (with the largest selectin of gin and tonics in town), Gotham, Um Plateau, Bellamy, Pablito and Tender.

Out of town

Airfield – Findel

Airfield's home-made cocktails include classics like the Negroni and Cosmopolitan, and some unusual recipes such as Airfield punch with gin, strawberries and lemon. If you have one cocktail too many you can book a double room on the premises.

Nasty Bar – Dudelange

Voted by the public as one of the top five bars in Luxembourg in the LNA, Nasty Bar is the home of all things rum. Try the Elegance mix which contains white Bacardi, St Germain Liqueur, hibiscus syrup, lime juice, egg whites and is topped with champagne. It also stocks plantation rum from Guatemala expertly mixed into something tasty by cocktail aficionado Pierre. Watch out for the Caribbean and Voodoo nights.

Naga in Mondercange (and Octavian the mixologist), and Fabrik in Mersch, also get a thumbs up for their cocktails.

