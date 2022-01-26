With Valentine’s Day around the corner, here’s a look at some of the most romantic dinner spots in the Grand Duchy

Valentine's day is Monday this year, so many restaurants are closed. Which places are serving up a special menu?

Need to spoil a loved one, want to make a more serious commitment, or just want to celebrate a second date. Here are some romantic dinner spots to try out for Valentine’s Day or year round.

Luxembourg City

Le Sud – the full monty

For that tête à tête meal where privacy is paramount for what you have to say, head to Le Sud, with its almost theatre-like atmosphere. The Valentine’s Day menu created by chef Cyril Solbes starts with oysters and foie gras, followed by scallops and lobster, pigeon with black truffle and crème légère. If the food doesn’t wow your significant other, then the price tag of €125 per person will.

Mu Luxembourg – the view

Mu Luxembourg will leave your date speechless as they take in the stunning views at this restaurant in the Sofitel Luxembourg Le Grand Ducal. Choose from steak, vegan pad Thai or chicken in a mustard sauce. Everything is sourced locally in Luxembourg even if the menu is quite limited, and the tables for two are spaced far apart to give you some privacy.

Le Bouquet Garni – cosy

Stone walls and a roaring fire make this not just romantic but cosy. Set in an 18th century house opposite the Grand Ducal Palace, chef Thierry Duhr has created a great gourmand menu for €58 that includes foie gras, lobster bisque, scallops, veal, and coffee crème brulee or Caribbean chocolate cake.

La Mirabelle – intimate

Steaks, Turbot and tuna, or snails, await you at this establishment with wooden floors, dark walls and spaced out tables. The Valentine's menu includes scallops and langoustine, and chicken in truffle sauce, and will set you back €75. Sister restaurant Le Bistro du Sommelier also has a Valentine's menu.

La Cristallerie/Plëss – Michelin-starred

A special anniversary or celebration? Then Michelin-starred La Cristallerie is the place to take your partner. The "Experience" four-course menu will cost you €138, but you’ll get sea bream, foie gras, Iberian pork and oysters, and a chocolate dessert. Sadly Valentine’s day is a Monday and the restaurant is closed, but you can celebrate at the weekend instead. If that is just too much money, even for your sweetheart, head to sister restaurant Plëss, only slightly cheaper, but offering scallops, wild boar, brisket of beef and pan-fried foie gras.

Le Fin Gourmand – home from home

This Hollerich-based bistro has a cosy, homely feel, with wooden floors and dark leather chairs. The Valentine menu starts with scallops, and includes sole ravioli with truffle and champagne sauce, veal, and dessert, and will set you back €85.

Schéiss – classy

Seafood lovers should head to this floor-to-ceiling-windowed eatery in Belair, for Zeeland shrimp, Cape Ferret oysters, crab, Scottish salmon, Icelandic cod, monkfish, and North Sea sole, open Monday to Saturday 12.00 to 13.45 and 19.00 to 21.45.

Outside the city

Ma Langue Sourit – Moutfort

Cosy, intimate and with soft lighting, you’ll get Michelin-starred food (two stars) from this place, where the chef may serve you, and where there are vegetarian options and wine or non-alcoholic pairings for your dishes. It’s closed on Mondays but you can try it on another date.

Elch – Bertrange

Wooden beamed ceilings and wicker chairs or leather sofas create an intimate, chalet-style atmosphere. Prawns and scallops, duck, and beef headline the main dishes for lunchtimes, and the restaurant is open on 14 February for lunch.

Lea Linster – Frisange

A five-course meal from award-winning Luxembourgish chef, including lobster and guinea fowl for €139, or six courses with the addition of scallops for €165, plus the chance to choose six glasses as wine parings for another €75. The dining hall has lovely views of the surrounding countryside, and tables are very discreet, so you won’t have to listen to anyone else’s chatter. Closed on Mondays though.

De Peffer Kär – Huncherange

Serving a Valentine's menu from 11-4 February, with foie gras, veal, deer or wild turbot, and several types of classy ice cream. It has a simple brown décor, and a choice of 700 wines, and products are all sourced locally, where possible.

A Guddesch or La Bohême – Mersch

Both have suitably dark interiors with low lighting to give them that romantic feel. A Guddesch is part of a traditional farm, which offers wild boar, deer, and Luxembourgish beef, with local dishes too. The Valentine's menu is served from 11-13 February, and includes salmon tartare, pan-fried foie gras, beef or sea bass, a dessert and cheese plate, and is a steal at €48 for four courses and €59 for five.

La Bohême has a fish stew, duck and lamb dishes and a good selection of vegetarian choices. It's open Monday evening from 18.30 to 23.00.

Maison Lefevre – Esch-sur-Alzette

Foie gras with chocolate, brioche with chilli, scallops and guinea fowl, the Valentine's menu is served from 12-14 February and costs €100. Low lighting and nicely spaced tables, it’s far from dingy, and has clean crisp light colours and a giant chandelier to bring out the fine dining aesthetic.

Um Scheierhaff – Canach

Open Monday evenings and offering salmon Chirashi, beef cheek confit, black tiger prawns, and lemon ganache, you can’t really go wrong with this place, and the tables are very far apart – good for social distancing and a private conversation.

Fani – Roeser

Oyster and lobster starters, tortellini stuffed with rabbit, deer, pigeon - you name it, it’s probably on the menu here. There’s also a tasting menu, a veggie one, and that high-class feel of lovely crisp white table cloths. It's not open for Monday 14 February sadly.

