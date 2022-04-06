Want a drink with a view? Here’s a list of bars with rooftop terraces or an elevated aspect for a bird's eye view of Luxembourg

There’s nothing more relaxing then settling down on a terrace that has great views of the city or the surrounds. If you fancy a drink on an elevated level, here are a few places to try out.

Le Sud – 8 rives de Clausen

Comfy sofas welcome you to this Clausen terrace with surprisingly green views of the surrounding forests. A perfect place for an aperitif or coffee, and you can try out a cigar from their selection. A glass elevator brings you up to this hidden gem.

Mama Shelter – 2 rue du Fort Niedergruenewald

Mama Shelter in Kircbherg has a roof terrace with a retractable roof and a shabby-chic, cosy atmosphere Steve Eastwood

A covered sunspot with lovely wood chairs, double deck-chairs and colourful decor, Mama Shelter’s rooftop terrace even has table football. The roof is retractable so you won’t have to watch the weather reports.

Skybar – 80 route de Longwy

Head to the City Concorde shopping centre in Helfent/Bertrange for a terrace surrounded by nature, overlooking the beautiful Enneschte Bësch. Intimate tables for two, make it a surprisingly romantic rooftop destination, where you can dine on a fusion menu.

Not rooftops, but great views

Sofitel – Mu and L’Observatoire – 40 boulevard d’Avranches

A panoramic view of Luxembourg City from L'Observatoire Photo: Abacapress/Stevens Frémont

If you want a sheltered view, Mu and L’Observatoire at Sofitel Luxembourg Le Grand Ducal is a great spot. A plush interior is combined with panoramic views of the city. The former is the place for fine dining with a night view of the city lights, the latter, on the eighth floor, is perfect for an aperitif.

La Cristallerie – 18 Place d’Armes

In the heart of the historic old town this small terrace is a little sun trap, complete with loungers, looking out over Place d’Armes. One terrace is available by private reservation only for up to 20 people, the other is part of the restaurant.

The view from the Beet terrace across Place Guillaume II Photo:(c) annakatina.com

Beet – 26 Place Guillaume

It's Place Guillaume location means Beet’s terrace has a bird’s eye view of the square, ideal for people watching with an extensive vegan menu. Unfortunately the square aspect is somewhat marred by current building work, but hopefully not for long.

Restaurant SixSeven – 103 Grand Rue

Up at Royal Hamilius this new restaurant promises some of the best views in the city. It will have a SkyGarden and offer Sunday brunch as well as a cocktail menu. The exact opening date is still to be disclosed, but their Facebook page promises it will be soon.

De Gudde Wëllen – 17 rue du Saint Esprit

A gorgeous view of Grund, Clausen and the Kirchberg plateau awaits you from this terrace Photo: De Gudde Wellen

You might not see it from the street view but this place has one of the best views of the Bock Casemates and the glistening towers of the European Court of Justice on the Kirchberg plateau.

It’s not a rooftop terrace, but it’s set high up on the Saint Esprit plateau.

Dogado – 75 route d’Esch

A covered rooftop terrace decked out with wooden floors and light-coloured furniture. The views are perhaps not as spectacular as some of the other terraces, but you can eat sushi with your aperitif.

