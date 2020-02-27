Space for a stroller

Stroller-friendly places with space and no steps Photo: Shutterstock

If you've got a baby or a toddler it can be difficult to find places for a coffee or meal that can accommodate a stroller, or have changing facilities and high-chairs. You don’t have to become a hermit – we've put together a list of pram-friendly places.

Restaurants

Matelots – Luxembourg City

Ahoy matey, I spy a changing table, but probably more enticing are the Breton crepes made using fresh, organic, and if you want it, gluten-free products. The restaurant has space for prams at some tables and there's an outside terrace in good weather, with plenty of room for a stroller. It's open Monday lunchtime from 11.45 and Tuesday to Friday for lunch and dinner, with non-stop service on Saturdays from 11.45 to 22.00.

Exki – Kirchberg or Gare

Steer clear of the one in town which has stairs to the dining area and is a bit snug for a stroller, and instead head to the more spacious sister Exkis in Kirchberg or Gare. Wholesome, hearty and organic food, with an emphasis on "enhancing" vegetables, perfect food for giving new mum's a much-needed vitamin boost.

Bivio – Schuttrange

Bivio is a popular lunch spot for parents with babies. Photo: Bivio

Pizza, risotto, pasta, meat and vegetarian dishes make this spacious yet cosy restaurant perfect for lunch with baby, and it also has changing facilities. It’s popular, so probably best to book ahead, but you can rest assured there'll be plenty of space for your buggy. Open Tuesday to Sunday for lunch between 11.30 and 14.00 and dinner from 18.00 to 22.00.

Vapiano – Kirchberg

Ideal if you fancy a family meal, need space for a four-wheeler (of the baby variety) and are happy to go and order your food. There are kid’s meals (if you have older children) and high-chairs to ease the family dining experience. Open from 11.30-14.30 and 18.00-22.00 Sunday to Thursday with an extended closing time of 23.00 on Fridays and Saturdays (when the kitchen is open non-stop all day).

EireLux – Howald

Tuck into some hearty Irish stew or a roast dinner in this very spacious Irish bar and restaurant with plenty of room for a pram or buggy, in addition to changing space. The bistro is open 09.00 to 14.30 and 18.30 to 21.30 Tuesday to Saturday and 12.00 to 15.00 for Sunday buffet brunch. The bar is open all day until 01.00, if you and baby have the energy for that.

Cafés

Oberweis – Luxembourg City, Cloche d'Or and City Concorde

The perfect place for a Kaffiskränzchen with baby, this Luxembourg institution has three great places for new parents. The Cloche d’Or site has heaps of space for all sorts of baby equipment plus you can get a bit of shopping done if your DD nods off. (Reviewers say that the Luxembourg City branch has baby changing facilities). The Cloche d'Or premises are open 07.15 to 18.00 on weekdays and 08.00 to 18.00 on Saturdays. The City Concorde café is open 08.45 to 19.00 Monday to Saturday. If you're in town, the slightly more snug Oberweis on Grand Rue is open Monday to Saturdays 07.45 to 18.00.

Ernster - Cloche d'Or/ Belle Etoile

Browse the latest best-sellers then head to the incredibly spacious l'esprit cafe at the Cloche d'Or premises, with white chairs and tables set far apart so you can accommodate even a double buggy. Floor to ceiling windows let in plenty of light. There's a slightly more eclectic vibe to the open-plan cafe at the Belle Etoile store, with the added bonus that the petshop next door has baby rabbits and hamsters. Both offer coffee, aromatic tea, muffins and sweet treats.

Glow - Bonnevoie

Light and airy, with small tables ideal for you and a stroller, this coffee corner meets bakery is a nice place to meet up with friends for a healthy lunch and a tempting cake. It's open Tuesday to Friday 8.30 to 14.30 and Saturdays 9.00 to 14.30.

Casino Luxembourg and MUDAM

In case you didn't know it, one Friday a month, parents with babies (0-24 months) can take a guided tour of the Casino gallery at 11.00, with staff available to assist you and the chance to grab a Peruvian street food snack at Kay. You can find the dates here. The light and airy café at the MUDAM offers a safe port in an otherwise grey autumn if you need to breathe in some fresh air and avoid the stress of squashing the pushchair into a café.

Pavillon Merl

If you need something more substantial to eat, and a great place for an older toddler or child to play, then this is the setting for you. Plenty of space for a stroller and a covered terrace overlooking the duck pond, the menu offers tarte flambe and burgers, plus a kid's menu. It's recommended that you reserve a table online.

Naturata – Windhof, Belval, Munsbach

Pick up some bio groceries and have a quick pit stop with baby. All three have space for a stroller and the one at Windhof has a play area outside for older kids. Inside, you can watch the cows chomping on hay through the café’s interior windows.

Check out our list of places to get "coffee with a hug" many of which have space for a stroller.

