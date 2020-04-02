St Patrick's Day and all things Irish

Check out traditional pubs, music sessions, Gaelic football and hurling events all year round, plus a guide to what's on for St Patrick's Day

Photo: Pierre Matgé

Dia daoibh. There are more than 2,260 Irish nationals living and working in Luxembourg and they have stamped their mark firmly on the Grand Duchy with traditional pubs, traditional music sessions, and Gaelic football and hurling events.

St Patrick's Day (17 March) is Ireland's National Day and is a religious and civil celebration for the Irish community all over the world, with spectacular parades in the cities of Dublin, New York, Montreal and Sydney (although these have been muted since the start of the pandemic).

You can join in the "craic" in Luxembourg too, as we've listed highlights of the celebrations, and where you can find all things Irish in the Grand Duchy.

St Patrick's Day celebrations

The Feast of St Patrick usually starts with a procession from Gëlle Fra atollowed by Mass at St Alphonse Church at 11.00 and a feast (Irish and Luxembourgish food). The church has yet to confirm if this will go ahead in 2022, but last year held a mass online.

The Zeltik Festival will have two dates for 2022. On 12 March (today), you can catch some Irish dancing with the Danceperados of Ireland, and hear music from Kila and The Paperboys at the Opderschmelz cultural centre in Dudelange. Don't worry if it's sold out, there'll be another Zeltik festival on 19 June at the Dudelange town square which is free, with Red Cardell, Mànran, and Paddy Goes To Holyhead.

Up in Clervaux, the Cornelyshaff is hosting a St Patrick's evening on Friday 18 March, with an extended set from the Kitchen Quartet performing traditional Irish tunes and songs. The three-course meal will include Irish specialities such as seafood chowder, Guinness beef stew, whiskey sirloin steak and traditional fish and chips. Doors open at 19.30, and in addition to Ourdaller beers, you can tuck into a glass of of the black stuff too.

Syrkus Cultural Centre in Roodt-sur-Syre will feature traditional Irish folk and ballad band The Kilkennys, supported by the vocal harmonies and foot-tapping jigs of Na Leanai, on 17 March at 19.00 (doors open 18.00 and traditional Irish food and beverages will be on sale).

Head to Eirelux in Howald for the band Altagore, coming directly from the Emerald Isle to perform on 17, 18, and 19 March. The Irish bar will also be screening the Guinness Six Nations Rugby.



For Luxembourg's answer to The Pogues, Shëppe Siewen, the folk-punk band, will be celebrating St Pats at Café-bar Vis-à-Vis.

The Black Stuff will have live music from 15.00 on 17 March, with food (including the Guinness Beefburger) provided by StrEATchef from 17.00. Live acts include Alizeti, Alex Michael, Carl Wyatt & The Delta Voodoo Kings and DJ Andrew Matinrish.



Updown in Grund is celebrating St Patrick's Day from 14-20 March with Guinness served for €5. Head to the purple lounge at Casino 2000 in Mondorf-les-Bains for a St Patrick's night of fish and chips with music from Ross Steele.

All things Irish in Luxembourg

The Irish embassy website for Luxembourg is not just the place to go for visa or passport enquiries. It hosts a number of cultural events throughout the year. The embassy's Emigrant Support Programme supports Irish communities' overseas by funding non-profit organisations and projects.

The Global Irish Network promotes Ireland's economic, cultural and tourism messages in key markets.

Irish clubs and societies

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann Luxembourg, founded in 1982, promotes Irish language through music, dancing and cultural events. The Club usually hosts a Céilí each year for St Patrick's Day (and one in the afternoon for children) as well as concerts with traditional Irish musicians, but is yet to confirm if it will do so again in 2022.

Comhaltas also runs an Irish summer school in August where children over six years old can learn step dance, play the Irish tin whistle and hear songs and stories about Irish mythology and legends.

The Irish Club of Luxembourg established since 1985 organises social events and Irish film screenings. ICL is organising a St Patrick's Lunch on Sunday 20 March from 13.00 at Bazaar restaurant in town. Following the meal, there'll be a short, fun quiz on Ireland.

Gaelic sports teams in Luxembourg

If you're a player or just a fan of hurling or Gaelic football you won’t miss out in Luxembourg. The Gaelic Sports Club of Luxembourg has women's and men's teams in Luxembourg that regularly play against teams from neighbouring countries including Belgium and Germany. The club also has Hurling and Camogie teams.

Photo: Steve Eastwood

In pre-pandemic times, the organisers also ran Club na nÓg, open to all children interested in learning hurling or Gaelic football and held on Sunday afternoons in the warmer months at Stade Michel Wagner, Weimerskirch.

Eating and drinking Irish style

There's no shortage of Irish watering holes in Luxembourg, often a good place for new arrivals to hear about employment and places to rent, as well as catch the rugby and Gaelic football matches or hear some live music.

The Irish Pub & Bistro at Eirelux

Grab a pint, watch a match, sing karaoke or listen to traditional music at Rue des Bruyères in Howald. The pub has an extensive menu of burgers, and dishes such as ribs or fish and chips, plus loaded fries.

The Black Stuff

Celebrating almost 30 years at 15 Val de Hamm, this Irish institution offers Guinness and whiskey in a traditional Irish country pub setting. In addition to screening sports, the pub holds regular live music sessions and in summer has a BBQ on the outside terrace.

The Pyg (Pygmalion)

There might be standing room only at this Clausen Irish pub, on Rue de la Tour Jacob, which has a late licence. Irish standards like Murphy's, Guinness, Caffreys, Kilkenny and cider are available on draught and punters can watch Irish and English sports live or play darts. It hosts live music and has quiz and karaoke nights, plus screenings of football and rugby matches.

Oscar's Bar

Burgers, steaks and Sunday roasts are on the menu at Oscar's Bar in the Grund, named after the Irish writer Oscar Wilde. The green walls are adorned with portraits of Irish writers to create the atmosphere of a traditional Temple Bar drinking establishment. In addition, the bar hosts karaoke and screens sports matches live.

Scott's Pub

Perhaps not an authentic Irish bar but you can get draught Guinness and bottles of Bulmer's cider at the Grund establishment. You can find these beers also at The White Rose Pub on Rue Dicks.

Irish language

Since its foundation in 2005, Cumann Gaelach Lucsamburg has organised many events and activities as part of its mission to popularise the use of Irish as a medium of communication and increase awareness of Irish language and culture in Luxembourg generally.

Children with Irish nationality enrolled in the Anglophone sections of the European Schools in Kirchberg and Mamer can opt to study Irish as an additional language.

