Summer beach bars and restaurants

If you can’t wait to get some sand between your toes there are several places with a beach atmosphere in landlocked Luxembourg. Here’s our list.

Get yourself in the beach party mood if you’re waiting for your holiday or planning a staycation, at one of these places. You can try a meal by the pool, cocktails after work, or just go all out for a DJ beach party night.

If we’ve missed a beach place in Luxembourg, let us know and we’ll add it to the list. For more inspiration check out our article on rooftop terraces.

Theatre Plage – Luxembourg City

Theatre Plage turns this city location into a family-fun beach area Photo: Guy Jallay

Once again the area in the centre of Place du Théâtre has been transformed into a beach complete with a 350sqm sandbox, deckchairs and parasols, a petanque court and colourful flags and garlands. Beach toys are provided and there is service on site for drinks, ice cream and light bites.

Lenster Plage – Junglinster

Until 31 July you can head to Lënster plage for some mid-week live music or an afterwork aperitif, with light meals served too. The sandy beach area is decked out with bamboo and potted palm trees, beach-style grey and aquamarine sofas made from wooden pallets, and deckchairs, plus a big screen showing football and a couple of themed DJ nights, including a beach party hosted by the nightclub Melusina.

Open Wednesday to Sunday 11.00 to 23.00 and Tuesday from 16.00 to 23.00. Summer specials include sangria and there’s a good selection of cocktails and gin and tonics, plus you can get seafood, charcuterie, cheese and veggie sharing platters, wood-fire cooked steaks, fish and ribs, and vegetarian dishes and salads.

Elch beach club – Bertrange

Try out the wings to turn yourself into an angel Elch Club Restaurant

Palm-tree lined and shaded deck areas to spread your toes out in sand at this quiet location, outside the village, with parking.

Wooden tables, wicker chairs and giant umbrellas for shade, this place specialises in tartare, including tuna, salmon, meat and asparagus versions.

There are also fish and meat dishes, and at least one vegetarian option, and it's open on a Monday, plus until 01.00 Monday to Saturday. And there are a few little diversions, an artificial grass elk and a pair of wooden wings that you can pose with, to turn yourself into an angel.

Hesper beach club – Hesperange

A sandy beach area, a shady terrace and of course, the highlight, a swimming pool, this park-located restaurant also hosts BBQs in summer for the complete beach feel. The restaurant is open 7 days a week from 11.45 until 20.00 and the pool is also open every day from 11.00 until 19.00.

By the pool you can order a beach club burger or pizza, plus salads, sandwiches and snacks including chips. BBQs take place every Saturday evening in summer, with a fixed price no matter how much food you consume. The main restaurant has a more extensive menu and serves up sharing platters.

La Chapelle – Neudorf

La Chapelle has gone all out to give you that summer beach vibe, complete with a rowboat Photo: La Chapelle

Relax next to a shipwrecked boat in a shaded beach area with leather chairs, sofas and wooden terrace tables if you fancy dining.

Tuck into foie gras with chutney, Luxembourgish specialities including kniddelen, burgers, steaks, fish and chips, and a good selection of desserts or cheese. Open Monday to Friday 9.00 until 22.00 and Sundays 11.00 to 15.00.

Boos Beach Club – Biergerkraeiz

Beautifully renovated with an unusual building design that looks like folded origami paper, this place is light and airy, and has a huge terrace area complete with beach feel, making it perfect for a pit stop or an aperatif after a walk in the woods.

The sandy beach area has wooden rope swings, big enough for a couple of people. Boos opened its official summer season on 15 June this year, and promises DJ nights. The menu (announced 23 June) includes cheese and charcuterie, lobster and anchovy sharing plates, caviar, seafood platters and grilled fish and meat, plus pasta.

Unusual origami style of design for the building and a large beach terrace with a swing Photo: Boos Beach Club

Lost Beach Club – Bonnevoie

A beach party atmosphere in the heart of Luxembourg next to the Gantebeensmillen with a resident DJ and live music acts, this is the place to go after a hard week of work to kick back, but at weekends if you want to party, and it can get quite crowded. Open Friday 16.00 to 22.00 and weekends 11.00 to 22.00. The beach area is actually grass and woodchip, and dancing is the order of the day, you can check out a full list of events here, or on their Facebook page.

Wikki beach – Esch-sur-Alzette

Another party beach atmosphere, with deck chairs, palm trees, a sandy beach floor and even a small pool (for cooling off rather than swimming). There’s a Latin feel to some of their beach nights and plenty of DJs taking to the turntables, so expect it to get busy. You can check out their jam-packed agenda of events for summer here. Open Friday to Sunday from the late afternoon until just before midnight.

