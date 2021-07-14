Best artisan ice cream scoops

Football may have gone to Rome, but thankfully they’ve left some of their ice cream in Luxembourg. Here’s where to find the best scoops

The sun is promising to surface this week, so now might be the time to take a detour to one of these artisan ice cream parlours for a scoop with a difference. Many are made on-site using local and organic ingredients and secret recipes from the vaults of gelaterias in Venice, Bologna and Florence. Plenty offer gluten-free, lactose-free and vegan options.

Bargello – Place de Paris, Luxembourg City

Florentine family-made ice cream, people walk out of their way to grab a waffle cone of this ice cream. Whilst melon and pistachio seem to be the most popular flavours, all their sorbets are gluten-free and vegan, with unusual flavours including kiwi and mint. Vegan’s can also tuck into almond and peanut butter whilst other unusual scoops include ricotta, and a dark chocolate sorbet. They also do a chocolate with Grand Marnier, frozen yoghurt, lavender and blueberry cheesecake.

Bonomeria – Belair & Luxembourg City

Just around the corner from Merl Park, this gelateria does not use artificial sweetener if you want to avoid a sickly taste. Green tea or dulce de leche, sour cherry and even one just for Luxembourg – the Grand Ducal. Locally produced milk, seasonal fruit, and Belgian chocolate are all on the ingredients list. You’ll also find them inside Robin du Lac on Route d’Esch.

Tucked away in a row of shops near ZigZag and The Little Gym at the Helfent end of Bertrange you’ll find this great ice cream place, which certainly has originality. Try the avocado and lime (also vegan) or the basil and citron. The ice creams are not at all sweet but packed with flavour (although don’t expect the traditional choices) and you can try a piece of cake to boot. It also produces chocolates if you really want to binge and take a box home. If you prefer to just take home more ice cream, you can get a box or choose six or twelve scoops to take away.

Fred’s Belgian Waffles and Ice Cream – Esch or Cloche d’Or

Why have a waffle cone when you can have a waffle and ice cream? They promise 100% natural ice cream made with milk, butter, eggs and sugar and nothing more, with sorbets made from pure fruit pulp. They also stock lactose-free and sugar-free ice cream (isn’t that an oxymoron?) and if you don’t like Belgian waffles, you can have your ice cream in a milkshake. Everything is made locally, and Fred first started his enterprise on the Belgian coast. You’ll find both parlours in the shopping centres at Esch-sur-Alzette and Cloche d’Or.

Amorino – Cloche d’Or

Okay, so you’d better try on your clothes first, as if you visit this ice cream place you might go up a size (or two). Organic citrus, carrot and ginger, spicy pineapple and yuzu, Sicilian cassata, passion fruit and quite a lot of other flavours, all organic, are on offer, plus macaroons, crepes, waffles and ice cream cakes. You can also get a takeaway box. No artificial colours or flavours, and many scoops and cakes are vegan and gluten-free. If you’ve shopped all day, then stop by for an apero in the form of a spritz sorbet.

Café Veneziano – Place d’Armes, Luxembourg City

Okay it can be crowded, but the servers are usually good at getting through those queues fast, and the choices are staggering. It may not be artisan, but it certainly tastes good on a sunny day. They also do a nice line in pizza if you fancy something before you tuck into your ice cream. Table service is known to be a bit slow, but you’re in a good location for a bit of people watching.

Other ice cream parlours to try

Not specialists in artisan ice cream, but certainly stocking a worthy scoop or two, are Le Pain et La Toque in Capellen, the home-made ice cream made by Marcello for Goeres hotels, located at the side of Merl park, and Gelateria Franky (where you can also grab a coffee and sandwich) in the City Concorde shopping centre. You’ll also find good ice cream at Valentino in Remich, Venezia in Echternach, and La Gondola in Differdange.

