Vegetarian and vegan restaurants in the city

Switching to a more sustainable diet? Here's a list of vegan and veggie restaurants in the city

Non-meat options are growing in popularity Photo: Oak Bistro

A decade ago you might have been hard pushed to find vegetarian or vegan options on the menu, let alone restaurants serving only vegetarian or vegan dishes. Today the story in Luxembourg City and beyond is very different.

The choices listed in this article are all located in Luxembourg City but there are numerous restaurants across the country that offer great vegetarian/vegan options on the menu.

Have we missed a place in the city, or one local to you that you would really recommend? Tell us and we'll add it.

Plant based and proud, plus using locally sourced, organic food and seasonal ingredients, Beet offers you the best in modern bistro chic.

Try out a delicious truffle Mac n Cheese, Indian daal, or a plant-based shish, in addition to freshly-squeezed juices. They also do burgers and a kid's menu.

Open Tuesday to Saturday 11.30 to 21.30 (inside, terrace and takeaway).

Sister restaurant Seed on 5 rue Chimay has freshly baked doughnuts, cakes and pastries, coffee, and light bites. Open Tuesday to Saturday from 10.00 until 21.00.

HaPP – 44 avenue John F Kennedy

HaPP is more than a restaurant – it’s a way of life, promoting energy and happiness. A different menu is on offer every day, and you can view all the ingredients they use for each dish (no additives and no artificial colouring).

Try their signature salads or hot and cold bowls. The Mediterranean bowl at €16,50 contains mixed greens, falafel, cherry tomato, grilled zucchini and aubergine, hummus, dukkah, and tzatziki or you can try a Happ pizza with spicy tomato pesto, mixed salad, vegetables, fruits, nuts and seeds. They also have a dish of the day.

Open from Monday to Friday 8.30 to 15.30, call to reserve or place an order on 26 20 16 49.

VIDA – 35 avenue John F Kennedy

Almost next door you'll find relatively new Japanese fusion restaurant complete with a terrace. The menu boasts Bao Buns with Japanese aubergine and cashew nuts, Gyoza with cabbage and spring onion, Miso soup with wakame, tofu and dashi, or if you prefer tacos with avocado, mushrooms and peanuts. And of course a great selection of sushi, sashimi, nigiri and maki.

There's a selection of cocktails to wash it down with including the Japanese Mule - sake, ginger beer, yuzu juice, and lychee pure. It's open Tuesday to Thursday lunchtimes and evenings 11.00 to 14.00 and 18.00 to 22.00, on Fridays and Saturdays until 1.00 (and 3.00 for bookings).





Simbiosa - 1 rue de Fort Bourbon

If you fancy a take away, this place has a great vegan selection from pad Thai or curry and an avocado roll, to vegan banana bread, bounty bars, and a side order of vegan fries. There's plenty for meat lovers too, so no compromise involved in a group, but all sauces are vegan.

Dishes are home-made by young chef Christophe Prosperi. Open Monday to Friday 8.30 to 15.00 and Wednesday to Saturday 18.00 to 21.00.

Another tasty and 100% vegan place, Snack in Joy has chilli sin carne, truffle burgers, salads, and wraps, including one with mango, avocado, fresh spinach, caramelised shallots and vegan garlic and herb sauce. It's open Thursday to Tuesday 11.30 to 20.00, at 25 Boulevard Royal. You don't have to takeaway but can dine in at one of the lovely wooden tables indoors or on the small terrace.

Green Olive - 75 rue de Strasbourg

Billed as healthy, organic and fresh, this place dishes up Lebanese Fattoush, aubergine, feta and all manner of salads, okra stew, stuffed vine leaves, and broccoli pancakes and beet hummus. There's a big range of dishes to try on the menu, and you can order online for delivery or pick up. Open Monday to Saturday 10.00 to 22.00.

Glow – 2 rue Xavier de Feller

This coffee place combines bakery with health food to offer vegan and vegetarian cuisine with a local touch.

Treat yourself to tea and cake or freshly squeezed juice, and relax with a book in their free library. For something more substantial check out the curries, gluten-free pasta and soups. The plant-based cakes and pastries make a delicious dessert.

Open Tuesday to Friday 08.00 to 14.30, Saturday 9.00 to 15.00, and once a month for Sunday brunch (next one 25 September).

Rawdish – Place de Paris

100% bio and 100% fresh, if you’ve been out the night before you might want to try their beetroot, mango and goji berry hangover cure.

Fresh hot lunch bowls include red curry or pasta, and cold lunch bowls like the quinoa with cucumber, mango, carrots and coconut. The desserts include the delicious raw Sugar Daddy with peanut butter, cocoa and almonds. Open Monday to Friday 10.00 to 18.00 (but closed 15.00 to 16.00).

The flagship store is at Place de Paris in the city, but they can deliver and have products in numerous stores in Luxembourg. You can check out the locations here.

Mesa Verde – 11 rue du Saint Esprit

Nestled in the cobbled streets above the Grund, you’ll find this seafood and vegetarian restaurant.

Bright and colourful decor combined with wooden tables spaced well for privacy, provide the perfect place to nibble on a plate of vitamin-packed crudities or try the tofu cordon bleu style.

It's open Tuesday from 18.00 to 22.30, Wednesday to Friday lunch times from 12.00 to 14.00, and evenings 18.00 to 22.30 (23.00 on Friday) and Saturdays 18.00 to 23.00. Closed for summer holidays until 12 September.

Nirvana Cafe – 1 avenue de la Gare

Fancy something spicy? Look no further than Nirvana cafe which offers Indian and Pakistani vegan and lactose-free dining.

Nirvana Café is a social project dedicated to promoting veganism. All its produce is 100% vegan, without any trace elements. Sample momos, samosas, bhajees or try out their cauliflower masala curry. Comfy armchairs add to the cosy atmosphere. The dish of the day is a steal at just €8,25.

Open Monday to Sunday for lunch at 12.00 to 15.00 and dinner 18.00 to 21.00.

Krishna Villas, also in the Gare area at 63 Rue du Fort Neipperg, has a good choice of vegetarian south Indian delicacies including idli (steamed fermented rice cakes), dosa (fermented lentil and rice served as a pancake), upma (savoury semolina), and thali (a selection of curries and pickles).

pure. – 3 Park Drai Eechelen

Oak Bistro, has changed names and locations and is now a pop-up bistro at the MUDAM. The website is still under construction but its Facebook page says you can sample raw cakes, soups, cocktails, fresh juices, ice tea, ice cream, focaccia, bowls, and even flat white coffees.

It's menu continues to feature its famed cakes and desserts, plus meals such as the curry coco sweet potatoe and carrot sharing powl, with tabouleh, miso aubergine steak, shredded/roasted and pickled vegetables, roasted nuts and dressing.

Open Sunday to Monday from 10.00 to 18.00.

Bloom coffee shop – 101 rue Adolphe Fischer

Home of the Kanelbullar, or home-made cinnamon bun, you can also sample their gluten-free chocolate chip, pecan and cranberry cookies or variations on the house speciality, such as the pistachio bun, with a mug of hot chocolate.

The cakes and tarts are also out of this world, and mostly vegan, plus they serve the popular matcha latte. Take a seat at one of their pavement tables in the sun or in the snug interior if it's raining, from Monday to Friday 8.00 to 17.00 and weekends 9.00 to 16.00.

Dune - 26 rue des Bains

Anissa El Mansouri, daughter of the Berber chef in Paris famous for his Moroccan restaurants, has opened this Mediterranean kitchen in Luxembourg serving up mint tea and cold pressed juices with organic veggies and couscous. There are meat variations on the menu too, and readers give the taste and portion size a big thumbs up.

Open Monday to Saturday 11.30 to 21.30, there is seating inside and outside on the pavement.

Chiche - 20 avenue Pasteur (and 125 Rue d'Alzette, Esch)

Re-establishing itself in new homes in Limpertsberg and Esch-sur-Alzette, this popular Syrian/Lebanese eatery has more than just falafel and hummus. Try mutabel, grilled aubergine puree with a smokey taste, or muhammara - a chilli paste with ground nuts served with bread.

Open for reservations to dine in and take away orders. The interior has traditional table seating or comfy sofas where you can share a few platters. Open Monday to Saturday for lunch from 12.00 to 14.00 and dinner from 18.00 to 22.00 (and the same hours Tuesday to Saturday at Esch).

Peppermint Restaurant - 3 rue de Trevires

Vietnamese and Malaysian specialities including pan-fried vegetable filled ravioli and tofu pad Thai, you can reserve a table via reservations@peppermint.lu. It's open seven days a week for lunch from 11.45 to 14.30 and dinner from 18.00 to 23.00.

Dean & David - 29 boulevard FDR and 45 avenue JFK

Smoothies, fresh juice, vegan and vegetarian salads and health bowls are the order of the day (meat and seafood options also available) at this franchise now open in Luxembourg at two locations where you can grab a bite on the go or get your food delivered. Open Monday to Friday from 11.00 to 20.00 and at weekends from 12.00 to 20.00.

Other places to try

Mesa in Esch-sur-Alzette gets great reviews for it's locally sourced vegetable dishes cooked by Sylvie, whilst the Persian Foodbox in Luxembourg City has a great selection of vegetarian sauces served with rice and ditto on the vegetarian selection at Ramen.

