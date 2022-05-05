Venues for a special celebration

Got a special anniversary, birthday celebration, or still searching for a wedding venue? Our suggestions for a fairy tale or modern, secluded or sophisticated celebration in Luxembourg

Planning a party? Then you’ll know that finding the perfect venue can be tricky business. Whether you’re looking to throw a birthday bash, an anniversary get together, a memorable wedding celebration or just a special shindig, here are some of Luxembourg’s event venues available for all sorts of special occasions.

Fairy tale fantasy

Luxembourg is a land of castles, after all. So why not go big and host your next festivity in an ancient fortress, and spend an enchanted time with those you hold dear.

Say “I do” or host a red-carpet event against the backdrop of one of the region’s most historical remnants with breath-taking countryside views. Weddings, birthdays, or family gatherings – the dedicated events team of Château de Bourglinster will take the stress out of planning, and with Michelin star chef Rene Mathieu you can be certain your event will be a culinary success too.

The prestigious facilities of Château d’Urspelt are the ideal setting for big celebrations. Located in the heart of the Our Valley, the fully restored 18th century castle is classified as a National Monument of Luxembourg and offers a combination of modern convenience and traditional charm. Fully equipped to host 500 guests, you have the choice of celebrating in the more relaxed fountain courtyard with adjoining garden or in the elegant Diane gala room with plenty of space for dancing. The château’s 4-star spa hotel with 30 luxury rooms and a honeymoon suite allows you to continue the party right up to brunch the next day.

Wintrange Castle has old-school charm, with comfy armchairs and open fires Photo: Lex Kleren

Established in 1610, Château de Wintrange offers a rustic event venue in the Moselle wine region that can accommodate anything from corporate events, to weddings and family celebrations. The glass Orangery in the courtyard provides a cosy yet elegant setting for dinners, wine tastings or cocktail receptions, and the three-acre gardens with fruit trees and cedars are made for memorable late summer evenings spent in good company.

Sophisticated edge

The setting sets the tone, so if you are looking to organise something more cultivated, look no further.

Historical vaulted rooms, an amphitheatre, contemporary gardens, an indoor courtyard with glass ceiling and more – the versatile facilities of cultural hub and former Benedictine abbey Neimënster offer a versatile space. From more intimate gatherings or events with up to 1.500 people, the team at Neimënster is ready to help turn your visions into reality and collaborates with a number of Luxembourgish caterers, suppliers and service providers.

Good enough for a queen, you can feel like royalty in this ballroom Photo: LW Archives

Located in the very heart of the city, Cercle Cité has a refined professional environment. The well-preserved architecture breathes history and the parlours of the Cercle have hosted state banquets in honour of Queen Elisabeth II and French president Francois Mitterrand, amongst others. The various spaces, which feature high ceilings and crystal chandeliers, can host both public and private events such as gala evenings, receptions, and weddings.

Designed in 1886, the 45-hectare park of Mondorf-les Bains is part of Luxembourg’s natural heritage and surround the elegant facilities of the thermal spa. The Orangery, overlooking the carefully-curated French gardens, is ideal for elegant weddings, while the more formal banquet halls of the Al Thermen can accommodate up to 400 guests.

Secluded spots

Are you looking for something a little more secluded for your most memorable moments? Luxembourg has no shortage of hidden gems, and we have listed some of them below.

Just 30 minutes from the city centre and yet you’ll feel like you are in a different world: In the little village of Girsterklaus, consisting of only a couple of houses nestled around an old chapel, you’ll find Hazelnut House, a quiet haven of lush greenery. German author and cook Therese Baumgärtner and her husband authentically renovated the historical farmhouse dating back to 1850 and have turned it into a tranquil bed & breakfast and intimate event venue. Next to hosting celebrations, the team also offers cooking courses, wine seminars, bee safaris and flower workshops, with great attention to seasonal and local activities.

Built in 1769 and restored in 2005, the old Altwies mill offers a unique atmosphere and event space for all kinds of get-togethers. From a ballroom-like hall with rustic stone walls and the original mill’s wheel, to a trendy bar with an open fire or fairy light lit garden, the premises offer diverse possibilities to personalise your event and turn it into unforgettable moments.

Located on the outskirts of Bertrange, Greiwels Haff is another spot with a rustic feel. The former barn has been turned into a large open space that can host everything from baptisms or wedding ceremonies, to birthdays or theme parties. Traditional elements like wooden beams and stone walls have been preserved to give the place an authentic feel but offer enough flexibility for you to transform it into anything you want.

In the smalltown of Schuttrange, just 15 minutes from Kirchberg, you’ll find this former 400sqm farmhouse with multiple indoor and outdoor spaces that are ideal for a chic summer cocktail, barbeque bashes around the pool, or larger family events with a sit-down dinner inside the old stables that have been lovingly renovated.

A modern touch

While the vintage feel never goes out of style, sometimes sleek and contemporary is just what your party needs.

Versatile space combines greenery with grandeur Photo: Chouchou

A newbie in the Luxembourgish event venue business, Chouchou has 500 sqm distributed over two floors and decorated with greenery. The ground floor features a lounge bar with a DJ area as well as a professional kitchen. The smaller second floor inspires a chalet-feel with wood panelled walls and a stone bar. The event team has several catering partners, and can assist you every step of the way to make sure your party is a success.

Melusina has more than 30 years of experience in the event business. Laid out over two floors, the club has a capacity for up to 500 guests and is fully equipped with a professional sound and light system. The outdoor terrace with views over the Grund can accommodate up to 200 people and can also be rented separately. Accessible via a separate entrance, the lounge area has a more intimate atmosphere with a burlesque style interior, and is also equipped with all the technical amenities you need to throw a party. This space is also suitable for a small sit-down dinner or a casual cocktail party.

