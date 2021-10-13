Where to see live bands

Live music venues in Luxembourg are back up and running, so where can you catch big names artists or alt rock or blues acts?

Live music venues in Luxembourg are back up and running, so where can you catch big names artists or alt rock or blues acts?

Zeltik in pre-Covid days, but live music is back on the agenda, although with more restrictions

Thankfully the live music venues of Luxembourg survived the pandemic to reopen their doors again. Many of the artists on their winter agenda are playing concerts originally postponed in 2020, but there is also a host of local acts, metal giants, alt rock, indie and post-punk acts to see.

We list the venues, and a few highlights of what’s on offer:

Rockhal – Belval

Attracting big names, Rockhal has a capacity for 6,500 people, and opened its doors in 2005. Not just for live bands, the venue also hosts club nights, musicals, classical productions and music for kids.

Rockhal has a main hall, a club, and a relatively new cosy club space on its second floor for more intimate live performances to an audience of 200 people. It’s also a music and resources centre, with six rehearsal rooms, a recording studio, and a dance studio to support Luxembourg’s music scene – both professional and amateur.

Its autumn/winter line-up includes a number of previously postponed events including the Swan Lake ballet, Vitaa and Slimane, and for families there’s rock and hip hop workshops and Paw Patrol live. March 2022 sees the return of big names including Bryan Adams, Sting and Rag ‘n’ Bone man.

Den Atelier – Luxembourg City

This indoor music venue on the site of a former truck garage on Rue de Hollerich has a capacity of 1,200. It was opened in 1995 to attract international rock, alternative rock and indie bands, and it has hosted some big names from Muse and My Chemical Romance, to The Smashing Pumpkins and the Arctic Monkeys on their way up to the dizzying heights of fame.

Den Atelier housed in a former truck garage Photo: LT Archives

Den Atelier organises the Siren’s Call music festival which takes place in June at Neimenster. The last one was held in 2019, with Metronomy and Cat Power.

Check out their listings if you want to see the bands that will be the popstars of the future or hear some old favourites. November’s line-up includes The Hives (sold out) and The Jesus and Mary Chain, whilst February sees Luna, Jacob Collier and Nada Surf.

Neimenster Abbey - Luxembourg City

Classical, folk, jazz, blues and festivals are all featured on Neimenster’s agenda, as well as hosting Siren’s Call. This venue also hosts the RESET Jazz festival (in January 2022). Established names also play here, and next year's will see the postponed concerts from Tom Jones and Snow Patrol (sold out), but you can also catch some good up-and-coming acts.

The cultural centre has an indoor theatre which can seat up to 300 people but many concerts are played open air in the big forecourt between the buildings.

Kulturfabrik - Esch-sur-Alzette

This former slaughter-house in Esch-sur-Alzette, Kulturfabrik hosts numerous live bands, club nights and the festivals.

Esch 2022 will see Kultufabrik as a key music venue Photo: Kulturfabrik

It will be the one of the host venues for Esch2022. Very much an alt music venue, showcasing talents that might not make the charts, but are well-known in their music genres. This is the place to experience something different. It also organises Afrikafest and Out of the Crowd – an independent music festival. The music venue can hold up to 900 people. Catch post-punk/indie band My Ugly Clementine this month and 70s rock styled Kadavar in December.

Rotondes - Luxembourg City

This Bonnevoie-based cultural venue also hosts live music, sometimes in conjunction with Rockhal. Bands play in The Klub, located inside Rotonde 2. There is also the Black Box for smaller audiences, and a working space studio plus rehearsal rooms and recording facilities (which are home to Radio Ara). The winter agenda includes post-rock electronic Pan American, and indie post-punk Gustav.

De Gudde Wëllen - Luxembourg City

This self-professed culture club is located on rue du Saint Esprit, and first opened its doors in 2014. It hosts music concerts but also stand-up comedy, theatre and screenings. Indie music is its strength and, in the past, it has hosted a number of lesser-known acts including Moon Duo, Khuruangbin and Masta Ace. Its agenda has some interesting acts including France’s indie-folk duo Oracle Sisters and American indie-folk singer Sam Amidon.

Aalt Stadhaus - Differdange

A municipal library, music school and the venue for small intimate concerts in its 200 seat auditorium (240 standing places) with a 66sqm stage. Don't be fooled by its size, Aalt Stadhaus hosts stand-up comediens, cinema sessions and some great live bands. Its recent line up included Steve 'n' Seagulls, and you can catch regulars at the Blues'n' Jazz Rallye, Heavy Petrol in December.

Op der Schmelz - Dudelange

Another regional cultural centre that is a mecca for jazz lovers but also up-and-coming rock and pop bands and artists, it organises the Like a Jazz Machine festival which has been going for 8 years, as well as the popular Zeltik festival pictured above. It's hosted Jools Holland and James Taylor in the past, and will see Danny Bryant & Bigband later this year.



The Luxembourg Times has a new LinkedIn page, follow us here! Get the Luxembourg Times delivered to your inbox twice a day. Sign up for your free newsletters here.