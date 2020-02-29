Where to find Luxembourg's best food trucks

Check out the delicious, organic and freshly prepared offerings from local food trucks at their festival on 15- 17 July 2022 at Boevange-sur-Attert

You can take a culinery trip round the world from Ethiopia to Syria, and Thailand to Mexico eating from Luxembourg's food trucks

There was a time when food vans equated with poor quality food and dubious hygiene standards.

Things have come a long way since then, and in Luxembourg you'll find a whole host of food trucks in and around the City and in the regions, offering delicious, organic, locally-sourced and freshly prepared food.

We recommend that you check the links in this article, as food trucks often change their location line-up.

If we've missed a food truck, let us know and we'll add it.

Street food and food truck festivals

You can sample truck food at many festivals and events, including the Eat It Festival at Rotondes in April, and this year's Foodtruck and Music Festival on 15-17 July 2022 at Boevange-sur-Attert. There is a food village with many trucks, and several DJs providing the sounds, plus a kids corner with a bouncy castle and games.

Food trucks

In the meantime, here's a list of food trucks, what they offer, and where you can find them.

LëtzeBurger

Felix and Pol can be found serving up 100% beef patties at various locations in Luxembourg, including their new restaurant in Saeul, as well as four food trucks. In addition to the traditional burger, you can try out pulled pork, Black Angus steak or veggie varieties, with extra toppings including guacamole, chilli or a fried egg.

There's also a student menu for €4,70 including a burger, fries, and a drink. To find where they'll be you'll need to download their app, you'll find them every evening at Strassen from 18.30, on Wednesdays in Bertrange, Thursdays Bettembourg, Mondays the Bourmicht business park and at numerous festivals over the summer.

Celtic fish & chips

Fresh beer battered fish and chips have arrived in Luxembourg courtesy of this food truck, which serves them in large and small sizes, with a side of mushy peas, and if you fancy a dessert - they offer deep fried mars and snickers bars. You'll find them at lunchtimes in Contern on Monday, Kirchberg on Tuesday and Friday, Hamm on Wednesday and in Sandweiler on Thursday, where they also serve up (near the SNCA building) on Tuesday and Thursday nights. Otherwise try them at Glacismaart from 10.00 to 17.00.

Gingerhead

Inspired by the popular burgers to be had at Cafe Belair, you can sample the same on the go from Gingerhead food truck. The smashed burger has two beef patties, cheddar, and you can choose to add onions, bacon, pickles or jalapenos. The veggie burger comes with a lentil patty, tomato tapenade and emmental, and if you need something to wash it all down, the crew sell craft beers too. You can find where they'll be by checking their Facebook page.

Gingerhead are also responsible for John's Cottage, a chalet in the grounds of Villa Vauban which will be offering English specialities including club sandwiches, scones, cheesecake and tea, to get you into the mood for the English painter John Constable. Villa Vauban is exhibiting his works, in collaboration with the Tate, until 9 October 2022. The chalet is open from Wednesday to Sunday 11.00 to 17.00.

Las Maracas

Chicken, pork and beef quesadillas and tacos, and cactus salad with a choice of red, green, chipotle or habanero sauces are on this food truck's menu, together with weekly specialities. If you fancy a spot of Mexican food at lunchtime (11.30 to 14.00) head to Kirchberg (rue Edward Steichen) Tuesdays on Wednesdays and the Capellen business park on Thursdays.

Pizzaguy

Try out pizza balls or numerous pizzas named after popstars from Santana (tuna and onions) and Mick Jagger (mushrooms and ham) to Yoko Ono (goat's cheese and dried tomatoes). You'll find him Monday to Friday evenings at 6 rue de la Gare in Junglinster from 17.15 to 21.00, and lunchtimes Monday to Wednesday at the same location from 11.30 to 14.00.

Hyde Pizza

Apparently travelling through Luxembourg and to be found at several locations and festivals (so it's best to check their website), this street pizza outfit has tomato bases but also a green and a pistachio sauce base. The latter comes with mozzarella and stracciatella cheese, pesto and mortadella. The summer special includes green asparagus, tapenade, pine nuts, lime zest and edible flowers.

Chef Guo

Noodles galore in so many styles from Sao Kao (BBQ) to sweet and sour, coconut, Sichuan, spicy Indian, Thai or house specialities. Chef Guo is pretty busy too. You'll find him at Hamm Monday lunchtime, Leudelange Tuesday lunchtime and Bissen in the evening, Findel for lunch on Wednesday, and Alzingen in the evening, and Cloche d'Or for Friday lunchtime.

FoodRiders

Beef burgers, home-made skin-on fries and onion rings, FoodRiders also offers a vegan burger (filled with fried soy slices, tomatoes, arugula, onions, and guacamole). At lunchtimes (11.30 to 13.30) you'll find them at Kirchberg, Munsbach and Findel at different weekday lunchtimes, and Bettembourg, Filsdorf, Alzingen and Mondorf on different weekday evenings. Weekends are reserved this summer for various festivals. You can find full address details for these locations here.

Green Mango

Whatever the weather, says their website, they'll be serving up chicken satay, spring rolls, Panang curry and pad Thai plus many more regional specialities. Lunchtimes from 11.30 to 14.00 you’ll find them at Schuttrange on Mondays, Kirchberg (Crédit Suisse) on Tuesdays, Rothschild in Cloche d'Or on Wednesdays and in Strassen on Thursdays (Batiself) and Fridays (Thomas Edison). The green truck pulls up in Strassen again on Monday nights from 18.00-21.00, this time rue de Romains, on Wednesday evenings at the Alzingen Hotel, and Thursdays in the parking behind the pharmacy at Bertrange.

T-wraps food truck

Seasonal and plant-based wraps and organic crisps underpin T-wraps environmentally friendly food truck which uses organic ingredients and compostable take-away materials. The Bohemian Wrapsody takes falafel, home-made hummus, peppers and salad and wraps it in a soft wheat flat bread. Alternatively you can try the fried soy nuggets. Their weekly locations change depending on other commitments such as festivals so it's best to check here.

Taza

Tahsin grew up in Aleppo, cooking for friends and family, and this inspired him to open his food truck in Bertrange. Open Monday to Friday 10.30 to 14.30 at 10 rue des Merovingiens and serving up Syrian food including falafel and shish wraps, sujuk paninis and manakish with spicy cheese.

De'Reiskocher

The first Indonesian food truck in Luxembourg, De'Reiskocher was opened by Tita and Sylvian in August 2020, and serves up fried tofu filled with bean sprouts and of course, lots of rice. Try bamki goreng, or a chicken, shrimp or mushroom rice bowl, and snacks including spring rolls. You'll find them at Heiderscheid.

Tabor Food Concept

People have been raving about this truck serving Ethiopian specialities including a pancake-like fermented flatbread made from Teff flour known as Inerja, the Kitfoo spicy minced-beef stew, the national dish of chicken in a spicy sauce known as Doro Wat, and their stir fried beef and lamb. You can catch them at either Rue Edward Steichen or at Place de l'Europe in Kirchberg, Monday to Friday, except Tuesdays when they're at Cloche d'Or, 11.30 to 14.30.

Verace

Reader-recommended, this wood-fired pizza food truck offers the usual toppings plus a pizza of the week. You'll find them in the city Monday lunchtime and Bertrange in the evening, at Findel Tuesday and Wednesday lunchtime and in Strassen Tuesday evening and Bettembourg Wednesday evening. You can find location details and a menu on the Facebook page.

Scott's Food Truck

The popular Grund-based pub has a food truck sometimes turns out a tasty selection of items from their charcoal BBQ. You can check out when the food truck will open on their Facebook page, although the last time it served up was in January under Covid restrictions.

More burgers....

Nuno's Truck

Grab a piled-high burger with an extra hunk of steak or pork from Nuno's truck which stops for lunchtimes at Cloche d'Or on Mondays, Schuttrange on Tuesdays, Steinsel on Wednesdays, Contern and Biwer (evenings) on Thursdays, and Leudelange and Grevenmacher (evenings) on Fridays. You can find the full menu here.

L'Atelier du Gourmet

Artisanal bread, 100% pure beef steak and home-made sauces are on the menu at this food truck found in Senningerberg on Mondays, Findel on Tuesdays and Thursdays, Cloche D'Or on Wednesdays and Merl on Fridays.

Burger and Co

Sandwiches, burgers, salads and filled tortillas are served up by Burger and Co mostly in Capellen's West Side Village and in Clemency on Wednesday evenings.

Still operating but not at regular locations

Afrikan Gourmet

Try the Shaka or the Zulu burger with ostrich meat, or the vegetarian quinoa and lentil burger with some banana plaintain fries, and a side order of different spicy sauces. Again, limited now to festivals, private events and corporate catering, we hope they come back to regular street locations soon.

So Food

Serving a huge variety burgers, the much-loved So Food truck announced in May that they would suspend regular lunchtime and evening services, but are still available for corporate events. So Food was started by Greggory Hell, who also founded the Luxembourg Food Truck Association.

Serving up tasty meat and vegetarian burgers, falafel, chilli and warming soups. Patrick and Nathalie have a long history of working and running restaurants in Luxembourg. At the moment they are only serving at festivals, but well worth the queue if you happen to be at one.

