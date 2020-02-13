Where to go for Sunday brunch or lunch

Fancy dining out on a Sunday? Not every restaurant is closed. Here are some of our picks for brunch and lunch

It can feel like Luxembourg closes on a Sunday, particularly the restaurants. This is precisely the time you fancy a day off from cooking and a nice afternoon out. Fear not – there are plenty of restaurants and bistros open on this day of rest, many ideally located for a city stroll, a walk in the woods or a cultural afternoon at a museum or gallery.

Bouneweger Stuff - Bonnevoie

A renowned Sunday brunch menu served up from 11.00 until 15.00, this place fills up quickly so it's advised to book your table in advance and if you can, bag a table outside (weather permitting). You can choose from five brunch menus that include their classic, English breakfast, a vegetarian and a sweet one.

Amelys - Luxembourg City

Amelys at Hotel le Royal dishes up Sunday brunch from 12.30. The breakfast corner includes eggs, oysters, gourmet cheeses, hot and cold appetizers. Brunch costs €57 excluding drinks, so perhaps best kept for a special Sunday celebration.

Paname - Luxembourg City

Breakfast burritos, eggs Benedict with bacon or halloumi cheese, matcha pancakes or waffles, and if you're feeling hungry you can order a selection as part of their brunch sets. Paname also offers Bottomless Proseco (so as much as you can drink of the fizz) for €20.

Le Table du Pain - Luxembourg City

Sweet and salty brunch featuring scrambled eggs, muffins, wheat bread, cheese and braised ham, pastries, juice and hot drinks. At just €18,50, brunch is quite a steal. The veggie brunch includes hummus, avocado toast, pancakes and yoghurt, whilst the cheesy one has bagels with smoked salmon and lemon cottage cheese with chives, cheeses served with sourdough and pastries. You will not go hungry on a Sunday, but of course you can eat brunch every day of the week at their place in the old town and Monday to Friday at the one in the Gare area. Great for early risers, they open at 7.00 on Sunday.

Charles Sandwiches - Luxembourg City

Brunch every Saturday, Sunday or on public holidays at the two establishments of this well-known eatery. The classic brunch includes an English muffin with scrambled eggs, bacon, cheddar and HP sauce, with sides of baked beans, coleslaw and a pancake with fruit and maple syrup. The veggie brunch sees your muffin topped with avocado, egg, tomato and red onions, with sides of roasted mushrooms in pesto, muesli, waffles and fruit. There's also a salmon brunch.

Juegdschlass – Bambesch

If you fancy some wild boar stew or steak tartar, look no further than this lovely little restaurant perched on the hill overlooking Bereldange. It has a small outside play area for kids and a children's menu with favourites like fish fingers and chips. Open from 11.00 throughout the afternoon until 23.00, you can eat at a leisurely pace, visit the donkeys kept in the field nearby and take one of the marked trails to the play park.

Sieweburen – Rollingergrund

The other side of Bambesch, down in the valley at the foot of Limpertsberg/Munsbach, this lovely hotel and restaurant is open from 11.45 until 14.00 and offers Luxembourgish cuisine including Judd Mat Gaardebounen (smoked collar of pork with broad beans). The park and small lake opposite offer hours of entertainment for children, and you can join one of the trails through the woods at the back of the restaurant.

Oscars Bar (Grund) or Oscars Diner (Gare)

Fancy a roast dinner, then fear not as Oscars Bar can dish it up to you with all the trimmings from 12.00 on a Sunday and throughout the afternoon. Reservations are advised.

Head to the diner for sports fun on the big screen and at the pool and ping pong tables or the dart board. Burgers and beer are on the menu all day.

Ikki – Luxembourg City

Ikki's enclosed terrace with more intimate tables Pedro Sampayo Ribeiro

If you fancy a walk in the Grund, why not pop into Ikki for Sunday brunch in the upstairs restaurant? Open 11.30 to 15.00 with a tempting selection of oysters, crab, shrimp and of course, sushi. In the summer months, there's a funky outside terrace perfect for people watching.

Terra Steakhouse – Kirchberg

While a number of restaurant chains in Kirchberg are open on Sundays, the Terra Steakhouse is tucked away from the main hubbub on Rue Edward Steichen and is open for lunch from 11.30 until 16.00. The big portions (even the salads) mean you will never go hungry. Choose from a selection of tapas including skewered octopus, and of course, a vast choice of steaks from Argentina and the USA. There's also a great selection of seafood choices. Follow lunch with a visit to the MUDAM, or, if that sounds too taxing, catch a movie at the Kinepolis.

Metropolitan - Gare (Place de Paris)

Open from 10am to 22.00 non-stop, this cosy bar and restaurant offers a full English breakfast (meat and vegetarian options), Mexican huevos rancheros served from 10.00 until 15.00, or something more substantial from steaks to burgers and Moroccan lamb chops or Thai fishcakes served from 11.30 to 22.00, so you can have a lazy, long lunch.

Mama Shelter - Kirchberg

Nestled between the triple towers of the European Court of Justice, Sunday brunch from this international chain includes croissants or freshly-baked tortillas, eggs, meat and fish dishes, waffles, pancakes and a plethora of desserts. Open from 12.30 to 16.00 brunch is €44 for adults and €19 for children under 12 years.

Kids animators are available from 13.00 to 15.30 and there is table football, table tennis and arcade games to keep the little ones busy.

Come a la Maison - Gare/Hollerich

Sunday brunch is served from 11.00 with live music. The buffet offers cold cuts, cheese and fruit, pasta dishes and dessert. Children are welcome too. All-inclusive (not including drinks) costs €49 for adults and €22 for children over three years.

Spicy Sunday – across Luxembourg City

Many of the Indian, Bangladeshi, Nepalese and Tibetan restaurants in Luxembourg City, especially in the Gare area, are open on Sunday. You can find a list of the best of the in our article Craving a Curry.

Piri Piri (Kirchberg) and Batucada (Luxembourg City)

Fancy some succulent Portuguese cuisine, then head to Piri Piri in Kirchberg which is open on Sundays from 11.35 until 14.00. Seafood, from squid to tiger prawns, features heavily on the menu but there's also a kid's option for burger and chips. For some Brazilian grilled meat and fish try Batucada on the Saint-Esprit plateau near the cathedral. You can reserve a table from 11.30 to 15.00 for lunch, but if you miss those slots, the dinner menu kicks in at 15.15.

Brasserie Bosso – Luxembourg City

This restaurant on Rue Munster is open all afternoon from 12.00 to 23.30 on Sunday. The menu offers Spätzle fried in Gorgonzola and wine, Flammkueche and vegetarian dishes using family recipes passed down from generation to generation.

La Veranda – Howald

The Auberge La Veranda in Howald is open on Sunday, 11.45 to 14.00. Try out snails or frogs' legs or just stick to pasta and salads – the kids' menu is very reasonably priced with a great selection of ice creams for dessert.

EireLux - Howald

Eirelux offers a buffet Sunday brunch from 12.00 to 15.00 Photo: LT Archives

In the same neighbourhood you'll find all the comfort food you'll need on a Sunday, with a buffet brunch served from 11.30 to 15.00. You can check their Facebook pages for the specials including what roast will be available.

Pavillion Desom – Remich

On the esplanade at Remich, this riverside restaurant is open all afternoon on Sundays. Also a wine producer, you can buy a bottle or two to take home or just test out the wine paired with your choice of meal. Remich is a great Sunday destination, with plenty of cafes and pleasant walks along the riverside.

Moustache – Esch-sur-Alzette

Located on Grand Rue, this modern family-friendly restaurant is open all afternoon from noon on Sundays. In addition to a kids' menu, the main menu is vast, offering everything from burgers to brochettes, or tasting plates with food from around the world. After you've filled up, take children to feed the deer, goats and raccoons at the Escher animal park.

Restaurant du Chateau – Clervaux

Open from 12.00 to 13.30 and again from 19.00, this restaurant is part of the castle complex and housed in a building dating back to 1671. A perfect place to stop after a visit to the castle's museums, you can feast on aged beef, guinea fowl or sole. A vegetarian and gluten-free menu is also available.

Jimmy's Ethiopian Restaurant – Heiderscheid

Traditional Ethiopian cuisine and decor make this a great stop-off for Sunday lunch if you're in the Esch-sur-Sûre area. Open from 11.30 to 14.00 and again in the evening from 18.00 on a Sunday, you can sample a variety of lamb, beef or vegetarian dishes. The food is definitely authentic, and the restaurant is described as a "home from home" by one Ethiopian reviewer living in Luxembourg.

Taverne Yamas – Luxembourg City

Open in the summer months from 12.00 to 16.00 on Sundays, this lovely Greek Tavern in the Gare district also has a big terrace that can seat 30 people. You can choose from some 80 Greek dishes including mousaka, kleftiko and souvlaki, all produced by local Greek chef, Petros Gatsoulis.

A few other places...

There isn't space to include every local establishment open on a Sunday, but readers have also recommended Gringos, Le Sud, JFK Bar & Restaurant, Aleo, La Table de la Chapelle, and Bosque Fevi at The Seven Hotel in Esch-sur-Alzette.

