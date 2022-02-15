Where to grab gluten- and lactose-free bites

Whether you're struggling with coeliac disease, intolerance, or trying a gluten- or lactose-free diet, here is a selection of dining options from Jenny Biver

Since 2016, it has been mandatory for all restaurants within the EU to present a list of the 14 allergens that may be present in their food. While there are few restaurants entirely dedicated to gluten- or lactose-free food, there are plenty that offer alternatives on their menu.

The Association Luxembourgeoise des Intolerants au Gluten provides information for, and promotes discussion amongst, people with coeliac disease in Luxembourg. They have a comprehensive list of restaurants that are members within the association and offer gluten-free options on their menu. They also provide training for restaurants who want to incorporate more gluten-free alternatives and they also have several recipes on their website.

The website www.luxembourgglutenfree.com offers gluten-free grocery shopping from the comfort of your own home, or you can visit Naturalia or Naturata that both have a good range of gluten- and lactose-free groceries, with several locations across the country.

Gluten- and lactose-free restaurants

We’re always interested in reader’s recommendations, so if we’ve missed your favourite gluten- or lactose-free eatery, let us know and we’ll add it.

Idyllically located in the heart of Kayl Park, Eden Rose offers a 100% gluten-free gourmet menu. Centered around simplicity and seasonal Luxembourgish cuisine, in a romantic setting, the restaurant has earned a review in the Michelin Guide. During the summer months, you can enjoy Afternoon Tea with an array of gluten-free pastries and artisanal ice cream.

30 Rue du Moulin, 3660 Kayl

The spin-off business of the Chocolate House is dedicated to entirely coeliac-friendly baked goodies as well as pizzas and quiches. The location also features an atelier/workshop, where some of their Chocolate is produced. The Chocolate House itself also serves gluten-free cheesecake and croissants.

Rue de la Reine

Oak is on a mission to make food that everyone can enjoy. All their dishes, which change on a daily and weekly basis, are plant-based, gluten-free, organic and made without palm oil. Avoiding lactose won’t be a problem here, whether you are on the hunt for a bite to eat or your afternoon caffeine boost.

43 Rue Goethe, 1637 Luxembourg

With locations in Luxembourg city and Belval, Beet is a plant-based café and restaurant that serves organic, consciously sourced, local and seasonal food.

Beet is happy to adapt its burgers or mac 'n' cheese to gluten-free Gerry Huberty

Many of their dishes can be prepared gluten- or lactose-free upon request, including their burgers and falafel, or the truffle mac and cheese. Seed café and bar is the little sister of Beet (also located in the city) and offers lactose-free options for all coffee lovers.

City: 26 Pl. Guillaume II, 1648 Luxembourg

Belval: 5 Av. des Hauts-Fourneaux, 4362 Esch-sur-Alzette

Seed: 5 Rue Chimay, 1333 Luxembourg

With convenient locations inside both Opkorn shopping mall (Differdange) and City Concorde (Bertrange), this Italian inspired restaurant has a fair share of gluten-free pizza and gnocchi on their menu. Eat on the spot, have your food delivered, or pick it up.

Differdange: 1 Boulevard Emile Krieps, 4530 Differdange

Bertrange: 80 Rte de Longwy, 8060 Bertrange

With a couple of spots scattered around town (Gare, Cloche d’Or and city), Victorine is a reliable source for gluten-free eating. Around 40% of their grab-and-go style prepared dishes, wraps, soups and baked goods are free of gluten and lactose.

City: 15 rue des Bains, 1212 Luxembourg

Gare: 1, rue de Strasbourg, 1212 Luxembourg

Cloche d’ Or: Rue Frederic Guillaume Raiffaisen, 2411 Luxembourg

Glow offers gluten-free baked items Photo: Glow

Coffee corner meets bakery meets health food, with a touch of gluten-free. Glow is your go-to address for a little bit of everything – salty, sweet, caffeine or juices. Their menu changes on a daily and weekly basis and they also have brunch once a month, with several gluten-free options.

2, rue Xavier de Feller

Don’t let the name fool you - while this all-day breakfast place screams gluten, they give extensive attention to allergen-free meals and pastries that are nutritionally balanced. Choose between breakfast and lunch bowls, mueslis, granolas, and different bars as well as specialty teas and coffees. Take out or eat in at one of their stylish locations in Beggen or at the inner courtyard of the Théâtre des Capucins.

City: 11 Pl. du Théâtre, 2613 Luxembourg

Beggen Atelier: 1-5, rue de Neuerburg, L-1221 Luxembourg

Gluten-free comfort food in the form of burgers and pasta can be found at Brasserie Schräinerei in the South of Luxembourg. You can also get Bulmers, a gluten-free cider, all in an industrial-chic setting.

115a Rue Emile Mark, 4620 Differdange

If you are craving Indian food, New Delhi in Gasperich serves a number of dishes for people with food intolerances, with clear labelling. Dishes include Butter Chicken, Tikka Masala and different Dahls.

165 Mühlenweg, 2155 Luxembourg

With a menu inspired by Indian and Japanese cuisines, Mesa Verde offers a wide array of mainly vegetable- and sea-food based dishes that contain neither gluten nor lactose, such as sushi, scampi and salmon brochette as well as vegetarian Kofta.

11 Rue du St Esprit, 1475 Luxembourg

Brasserie Matelots

To curb your crêpe cravings, French gastropub Matelots has got your back. They serve traditional Breton crêpes made with gluten-free buckwheat flour and various other French classics. Enjoy savory or sweet galettes, with a large variety of fillings. Just ask if you want those cakes lactose-free as well.

7 Rue Louvigny, 1946 Luxembourg

Cafés with lactose-free options

For an intolerance-free caffeine fix, Florence Specialty Coffee on rue Adolphe Fischer has several plant-based dairy alternatives to go with their conscious coffee. A little further down the street, Bloom coffee shop is also a safe bet for a lactose-free drinks and gluten-free snacks in a hip and bright atmosphere.

Urban coffeeshop Ready on Avenue du Bois serves specialty coffees from all over the world and also provides dairy-free alternatives, just like Golden bean Coffee House that has locations on Kirchberg, in the Gare district as well as in Cloche D´Or and in Belval.

